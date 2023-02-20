The growth of healthy lifestyle businesses continues to expand. It includes areas such as traditional and complementary medicine, physical activities and newer venues such as “wellness real estate,” which are residential developments that incorporate intentional wellness elements in their designs, amenities and services.
The global “wellness economy” — pegged at well over $4.5 trillion — is dominated by two sectors. Personal care and beauty leads the way at nearly $1 trillion, followed closely by healthy eating, nutrition and weight loss.
Before healthy eating was a thing, a small group started the St. Peter Food Co-op. While they were an oddity at the time, they are now part of a mainstream movement fueled by small independent businesses to the largest retail corporation in the world.
“I think people are a lot more aware of all the choices they have in food,” said Erik Larson, co-op general manager. “When the co-op was started in 1979, you couldn’t find a loaf of whole-wheat bread. Members wanted access to healthy food. It’s evolved a lot since.”
Tina Gaffer has made a business combining wellness services, including catering and making healthy take-and-bake dishes, life coaching and weight-loss programs.
She opened Inspire Health and Wellness in downtown Mankato a few years ago, but due to the pandemic shifted to a home-based model.
“I do diet, wellness and lifestyle coaching. I have a degree in that.”
Gaffer also has hard-won personal experience. “I lost over 110 pounds myself 12 years ago. I did a diet plan and learned the ideal way to lose weight. And I learned how you gain weight and lose weight and how to balance things out.”
Not the weirdos
Larson has worked at the St. Peter Food Co-op for 27 years and has been GM for three years. In 2011 the co-op got a dramatic upgrade, moving from a small space near Jake’s Pizza in St. Peter to a large new building on the main drag of the city.
Larson admits the focus for many of the early years of the co-op “was to convince people we’re not the weird store.”
He said what the co-op does — in its grocery options and large prepared food department — is now mainstream.
Larson said the public is now well aware of the message the co-op has always spread.
“Clean living is good tasting. It’s not all sprouts and granola, but it’s all nice and clean and always made from scratch.”
The organic/healthy eating trend is so universal that the co-op isn’t alone in what they do.
“To be honest, we don’t have products you can’t get anywhere else,” Larson said. “But we work directly with a lot of local producers. So being a small independent business, we get to determine the products we get, as with the big chains you don’t know who or how they’re procuring it.”
The co-op’s 3,500 active members drive what is available.
“We have some formal feedback from members, but really it’s just our staff out in the aisles. The owners of our business are the people in the aisles and it’s just ears to the ground.
“And we’re all into cooking and we’re all reading the same things everyone else is and we feel a responsibility to respond. At our weekly meetings, we’re talking food a lot.”
He said tastes and demands change. Green bowls were hot and then kale became the star of the show in recent years. “We used to be lucky to sell a few bunches of kale and then everyone wanted it. People’s wants and tastes change.”
Larson said the bulk items, which were the mainstay of the store many years ago, have dropped off somewhat.
Prepared foods now dominate sales, accounting for about 35% of the co-op’s sales.
Larson said that when giant retailers such as Walmart began offering organic produce, some people had a negative reaction because of the corporate image. But Larson said it’s really a sign that groups like the co-op achieved their goals.
“That’s what we were pushing for, to have it be mainstream.”
Tailored help
Gaffer said that while the pandemic almost put her out of business, in the end it turned out to be a good thing for her.
She shut down her commercial kitchen in Mankato and transferred the business to her home in Pemberton, outfitting a large commercial trailer to do food preparations and then going through a series of permits and inspections by various agencies.
“It lets me do more than I could before.”
She is booked every weekend throughout the summer, bringing her healthy food trailer to locations around southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
And not leasing space has allowed her to hold down her costs and prices.
Gaffer said grab-and-go pre-made healthy meals are a big part of her business. “I have family-size meals that are all ready to just bake. I make it as it’s ordered.” She delivers in the area or people pick it up from her.
She also makes lean and green meals that are single serve. “People just microwave it. People like those for their lunches and supper.”
Gaffer is a certified life coach, dietitian and provides emotional support for people she works with on losing weight.
“Some need that emotional help. They might have some food trauma or they want to work on the emotional support part so they can keep the weight off.”
She sees people at her office and does a lot of Zoom counseling.
She also has a Fit 3D scanner. People stand on the scanner and a variety of data, including muscle mass, weight and body measurements are taken. “So it tracks your progress as you go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.