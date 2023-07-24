Wrestling with the duality of wanting to sport a neatly trimmed green lawn but wishing to be more eco-friendly?
A new business, Clean & Green Lawncare, may help solve your ethical dilemma.
Clean & Green began operating in late summer 2022, servicing both residential and commercial properties within a roughly 30-mile radius of Mankato. It’s the area’s first all-electric lawn care service.
Clean & Green also offers customers the option of incorporating organic fertilizer and weed-control products into their lawn care routines.
Owner Jon Addink, a three-year Mankato resident, was looking to start a business that would keep him working in the great outdoors and fill an unmet need — and in Clean & Green, he believes he found just that.
“It’s kind of a niche that nobody in the area had really tackled,” said Addink, 45.
“I’m not naive enough to think I’m going to save the planet with this, but I know that every little bit helps.”
Environmentally conscious
One aspect of Minnesota’s mowing months that nobody enjoys is the incessant buzzing (not to mention the odor) of gas mowers. That familiar summer noise polluter typically seems to engage just when your family is sitting down to grilled burgers and brats on the patio, or as you begin relaxing on your porch hammock with a cool glass of iced tea or an adult beverage in hand.
Addink’s mowers, blowers, edgers and weed whackers are all powered by Ego tech batteries.
“That allows us to provide precision cuts, and reduce not only our noise level but also minimize our carbon footprint,” Addink said.
Score one for lower levels of neighborhood cacophony.
Another benefit Clean & Green provides is the option of eliminating or shrinking the amount of chemicals used to keep that Kentucky blue grass in prime condition.
Addink admits it: organic fertilizers and weed control methods can cost a little more, but if a good-looking lawn coupled with a clear conscience is your aim, they can be worth the investment.
“With organic fertilization and weed control, we can tackle unwanted weeds and dead spots using chemicals that won’t burn your lawn or risk polluting nearby shrubbery and other plants,” Addink said.
Be assured, Addink lets individual customers choose which products they’d like to use; he offers various options and invites his clients to pick what is right for them, their budgets and their property.
Clean & Green’s website states, “Our goal is to provide our customers and community with environmentally friendly lawn care,” and that premise has proved to be a popular draw.
“We’re steadily building our client list this year,” said Addink, who at present operates Clean & Green along with his son and one other employee.
“Some people are definitely responsive to that message and think it’s kind of cool; others are just looking for lawn maintenance.”
North Mankato resident Megan Gilmore chose Clean & Green for her yard last year and has been completely satisfied to date.
“I was interested in their services because they use the electric mowers and lawn equipment,” said Gilmore, but she’s stuck with them because…it works.
“We’ve been really happy,” Gilmore continued. “Our grass is growing as good as it ever has, and after 10 years in this house, I finally got rid of my dandelions.”
Expanded options
In addition to regular mowing during the growing season, and fertilizer/weed control options, Clean & Green has other services to offer property owners.
For instance, Addink and his crew are happy to tackle spring and fall cleanup chores, including debris removal from lawns and other landscaping.
“We also trim bushes and trees if needed, and if mulch needs to be replaced or added, we can do that to make your beds look good,” Addink said.
Lawn aeration, power raking (for dethatching purposes) and grub control are all in their skill set.
And…have a puppy, small children or nosy neighbors? Clean & Green installs fences with the best of them.
“We can install many types of fences—cedar, vinyl, aluminum—and everything from chain link to decorative to privacy fencing,” said Addink, mentioning he works with clients to find the fence style best suited to individual needs.
Small-scale landscaping work—such as adding rocks or mulch in key spots—is another feature of Clean & Green.
“We’re pretty wide-spectrum when it comes to light landscaping,” said Addink.
Gilmore hired Clean & Green for just such a job, with good results.
“I had them do some rock removal and replace the rocks with mulch, and they’ve been able to do whatever I’ve asked for help with,” said Gilmore.
“Overall, I’ve been very pleased with everything Clean & Green has done.”
And like many other lawn care companies, Clean & Green switches gears come November to provide winter snow removal (though nobody is talking about that in the heart of summer).
“We do have a gas-powered snow blower for bigger jobs,” Addink confessed, “but we also have electric snow blowers.”
Outdoor expertise
Clean & Green is not Addink’s first lawn gig. He gained his expertise the old-fashioned way—with plenty of previous work in the field.
Originally from Sioux Falls, S.D., Addink spent nearly a decade building golf courses around the United States and also worked for the Prinsburg, Minn.-based Duininck Inc. for a time.
But after a lengthy indoor stint owning cellphone repair stores (he’s since sold them), Addink was pining once again for open-air work. Clean & Green fit the bill. Addink is pleased to help people who are environmentally minded but pressed for time or muscle to do their own lawn care (think dual working parents with young kids, busy executives and seniors).
“Customers are still seeking nice-looking lawns,” said Addink, “and I know how to make them look good.
“Well, we always need a little help from customers, but we do our best to make it easy for them to keep their lawns looking good.”
