We're all still depending on our home Wi-Fi networks more than ever — and having areas around the house where you just can't connect can be incredibly frustrating.
Fortunately, dead zones can be decimated by upgrading your router to a mesh system that pairs a router with range-extending satellite devices to spread a fast and reliable signal throughout your home.
With those satellites, or nodes, spread strategically throughout your home, a good mesh setup will automatically "route" your connection as you move through the place, steering you from band to band within a single, unified Wi-Fi network.
It'll also decide when to route your connection through a satellite device and when to send your signal straight to the main router. That's better than what you'll get from a simple range extender, and it makes for close-to-seamless home internet, with more consistent speeds in each room.
The rub is that mesh Wi-Fi systems are a lot more expensive than range extenders, and typically more expensive than single-point, stand-alone wireless routers, too — but with lots of new competition hitting the market, the cost has come down quite a bit in the last year or two.
Mesh systems regularly sold for as much as $400 or even $500 a few years ago, but now all of these manufacturers and others offer multipoint mesh router systems — including the main router and the satellite devices, or nodes — that cost less than $300, if not less than $200.
I've even seen entry-level mesh systems selling for as little as $99, provided you can catch the right sale.
Best overall
Nest Wifi
CNET TAKE: A few years ago, the Google Wifi became a breakout hit thanks to its easy setup and its ability to spread a fast, reliable Wi-Fi connection throughout your home for all of your connected devices.
Now, there's the Nest Wifi, a second-gen follow-up that adds in faster top speeds and a better-looking design, plus Google Assistant smart speakers built into each range extender.
The price is a little lower this time around, too — $269 for the two-piece setup above, with roughly the same area of Wi-Fi coverage as a three-piece, $300 Google Wifi setup from a few years back.
On average, the Nest Wifi notched the fastest top speeds that we saw from any Wi-Fi 5 mesh router (and faster speeds than the newest Linksys Velop system, which supports Wi-Fi 6 and costs more than twice as much).
Plus, the two-piece setup offered enough signal strength to provide sufficient coverage at the 5,800-square-foot CNET Smart Home. It also aced our mesh tests, never once dropping the connection as we moved about our home running speed tests. We never caught it routing my connection through the extender when connecting directly to the router was faster, either.
The lack of Wi-Fi 6 support might seem like a missed opportunity, but the Nest Wifi does include support for modern features like WPA3 security, device grouping and prioritization and 4x4 MU-MIMO connections that offer faster aggregate speeds for devices like the MacBook Pro that can use multiple Wi-Fi antennas at once.
Best performance
Netgear Orbi AX6000
CNET TAKE: At a retail price of $700 for a two-pack, the newest, brawniest version of the Netgear Orbi is too expensive to recommend outright — but if you just want the fastest mesh router money can buy, look no further.
With full support for Wi-Fi 6 and a second 5GHz band that serves as a dedicated backhaul connection for the router and its satellites, the powerful system was downright impressive in our tests, with top speeds of nearly 900 Mbps at close range in our lab.
That's one of the fastest numbers we've ever seen from a mesh router in that test, and it only fell to 666 Mbps at a distance of 75 feet — which is still faster than we saw from the Nest Wifi up close, just five feet away.
Things got even more impressive when we took the Orbi AX6000 home to test its performance in a real-world setting.
With an incoming internet connection of 300 Mbps serving as a speed limit, the system returned an average speed throughout the whole home of 289 Mbps, including speeds at the farthest point from the router that were 95% as fast as when connecting up close. That's an outstanding result — no other mesh router we've tested at home comes close.
Best Wi-Fi 6 system
Asus ZenWiFi AX
CNET TAKE: It isn't quite as fast as the Wi-Fi 6 version of the Netgear Orbi listed above, but the Editors' Choice Award-winning Asus ZenWiFi AX came awfully close — and at $450 for a two-piece system, it's a lot easier to afford.
In fact, the ZenWiFi AX offers the same multigig WAN ports as the Orbi 6, the same dedicated backhaul band to help keep the system transmissions separate from your network traffic, the same ease of setup and steady mesh performance and the same strong performance at range. It even comes in your choice of white or black.
We also appreciated the depth of control in the Asus app, which lets you manage your network and customize that backhaul as you see fit.
The price of $450 is still a lot, but this system is strong enough to feel like a worthy upgrade pick for those willing to spend. And, if $450 is a bit too much for your budget, know that there's a new, smaller version of this system called the Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini.
It isn't as high-powered, but it comes with three devices that all support Wi-Fi 6 for $300, which makes it pretty interesting.
