Higher interest rates, concerns about the economy, inflation and some lingering supply chain problems make the residential and commercial construction business challenging.
But local developers said the strength and growth of the region still offer opportunities for builders.
“The construction industry as a whole has been a wild ride the past three years, coming out of the pandemic,” Max DeMars said.
“We all have a few scars from it, but we’re excited about what the future holds. I think it’s very promising in this area for commercial and residential.”
Josh Williams, president and CEO of WEB Construction, said they keep busy.
“For us it’s been steady, but we’ve noticed it’s been smaller projects. We’re wrapping up some larger projects or pushing through final approvals for larger ones, but with the financing and everything it’s taking longer to get there, and it’s harder for developers. When you were borrowing at 3½% and now it’s 7% and you’re talking tens of millions of dollars, it’s harder for them,” Williams said.
“Still I feel very optimistic about where things are headed here.”
Mike Drummer said the current market is mixed.
“Commercial is still very strong — it doesn’t seem to have slowed down. Residential has slowed a lot. Spec homes aren’t being done. Slab homes are doing good. Apartments are still good, but some developers are pulling the plug on those, too, and just waiting. There’s not much going with single-family homes because of the high construction costs.”
DeMars said that when he does build single-family homes, people are looking for quality, functional, expressive spaces. “The bigger is better mentality isn’t there anymore. People have more understanding of the function of a home or workplace. In homes, people want to hang out together as a family.”
DeMars to start on Norwood
A big project for DeMars is the redevelopment of the former Norwood Inn/Best Western on the corner of Webster Avenue and Range Street in North Mankato.
He’s working with a group of private investors who are closing on the property in August, with the hope for final plans being ready in the fall.
The investors also have a purchase agreement on the liquor store next to Webster Avenue and on a vacant lot next to Plaza Jalisco, the former Perkins.
“By the old Perkins it’s a potential hotel site. The liquor store will be razed and we’ll build a free-standing commercial building.”
De Mars said plans by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, North Mankato and Mankato for the Highway 169 corridor will mesh nicely with redevelopments being done along 169. The plan is looking at building a roundabout at the Webster/169 intersection and making other changes along the corridor to improve traffic flow.
“There’s some excitement along the 169 corridor,” DeMars said, pointing to another big project slated to start soon — the removal and redevelopment of the former Dutler Bowl and an adjacent carwash. The project, being done by developer Dave Schooff and WEB Construction, will bring mixed-use buildings with commercial on the ground floors and apartments above.
“It will be nice to improve that corridor.”
DeMars, whose business is about half residential and half commercial, said his success is built on relationships.
“You build a home for someone and then later you maybe build a business for them.”
He thinks competing construction companies get along well in the local area.
“We’re lucky to live where we live and to have the relationship we have. We all root for each other. The better competitors do, the better we do, is the way we look at it.”
DeMars is also working with a group of developers building 58 townhome rentals north of the Pickle Barn on the northeast side of Mankato.
“Those have been an attractive commodity. Three bedrooms, two-stall garages. Mostly those are families, young professionals, people coming to town and maybe in a transitional spot for a couple of years.”
He’s also working with a group that bought the St. John’s School building on Broad Street. “That will be the Mankato Christian Academy, 9th to 12th grade.”
He said that some supply chain issues still exist, but builders and developers have learned how to work around delays in getting some products.
WEB growing steadily
Williams said his dad and some friends started WEB Construction in 1963.
“We primarily did farm grain bins into the ‘70s and then in the ‘80s farming took a hit and we evolved into commercial building.”
Williams went to Minnesota State University to study construction management and then worked elsewhere to get a different perspective before returning to WEB in 2001 as a project manager and then taking over as CEO and president about four years ago.
“We’ve been growing the team slowly but surely and getting involved in bigger projects. We’ve done a little of everything — office, health care, schools, nonprofits and a lot more mixed-use and multi-use buildings of late.
They have nine employees in the office, about 22 field staff and are looking to hire more.
“We did the Studio 5 building on Riverfront Drive and won some awards for that. I was pleased with the way that turned out.”
A recently completed project was building two multi-use buildings on Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter, not far from the Food Co-op, called ROK Apartments.
“There are 36 units and the property manager said they had those rented in a month, so there is still a need there.”
WEB is also working on a redevelopment of the old Citizens Telephone Company building, between the Masonic Lodge building and Consolidated Communications in downtown Mankato.
“We’re putting a hotel in there, looking for approval for 28 rooms, a restaurant/bar in the lower level. It’d be more of an extended-stay hotel with kitchenettes in the rooms.”
It will be called the Hotel Alexander, as in Alexander Graham Bell, in homage to its former life as a phone company. “We hope to bring in decor and things related to old phones.”
They are also working on a boutique hotel on the fourth floor of Bridge Plaza building downtown. “There doesn’t seem to be enough hotel rooms available downtown.”
Housing cost crisis
Drummer said the demand for housing in Mankato is far outstripping developers’ ability to build more. But the larger problem, he said, is the high cost of renting or buying a home.
“We have a crisis in Mankato. We have people paying 50% of their income for housing. That’s not sustainable.”
He said new housing of any kind is usually a great economic generator for a community. “You have the jobs created when you build it and it attracts people to town to work and they spend money at other businesses,” Drummer said.
“But if you’re spending 50% of your income on housing, you don’t have money for food or to go to a restaurant or a movie or go to a MoonDogs game.” And he said they don’t have the ability to save up money so they can buy a home in the future.
Drummer said prices have come down some on house-building materials but remain high.
“Concrete, rebar, appliances are all still expensive. Lumber has dropped but not to pre-COVID prices. A lot of it is still two or three times the price it was.”
Because of the slowdown in residential business, Drummer said he’s pivoted his business, doing less new construction and more renovations.
He purchased the former elementary school in Good Thunder. “They’ll get 24 affordable rentals in there so that will be a big boost for Good Thunder. There will be one- to three-bedroom units. They’ll be affordable market rate rentals. You can make them affordable when you have a building and remodel.”
He also has a purchase agreement on the Good Counsel Hill property in Mankato, with the aim of renovating the existing buildings into one-bedroom apartments and building affordable slab homes for seniors on other parts of the property.
“We used to not build any one-bedrooms; now they’re the most popular,” Drummer said, noting people are waiting longer to get married and have kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.