Residential construction shows no signs of slowing in the Mankato area, but builders expect their commercial and industrial work will likely soften sometime this year.
“When the pandemic hit everyone got nervous about what would happen but our business picked up quickly and we’ve been very busy since,” said Mitch Rohlfing, who along with Ryan Evenson founded APX Construction in 2013.
While they do strictly commercial-sector work, those who build housing are booked full and see no slowdown, despite ever higher housing costs.
“My main game is residential and we do a lot of patio homes,” said John Hoffman, one of the owners of Wilcon Construction.
“There is strong demand and we specialize in doing them,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman and Elijah Kannmacher recently bought into the business with the plan of eventually buying out longtime owners Bill and Kirsten Freitag.
APX has grown quickly and they are currently in office space in the Graif Building while they look to build a new, larger office for the business.
They are currently building the Pickle Barn on Power Drive and building a hangar at the airport for North Star Aviation.
They also have offices in Sioux Falls and Rochester and have done work in several states, from Michigan to Wyoming. But Mankato remains the center of their work.
Despite soaring costs, home builders across the state have seen a recent surge in business.
April was the best-on-record for home builders in the Twin Cities, the Star Tribune reports.
Builders pulled permits to build 3,609 houses and apartments in the metro, according to a monthly report from Housing First Minnesota.
That total included 750 single-family permits and enough permits to build 2,859 multifamily units.
The gains made it the busiest April for homebuilders since at least 2001.
High costs
“Prices have really gone up,” Bill Freitag said of homes. “Even before the pandemic prices were rising 8% a year for patio homes.”
Hoffman said they are seeing more cash buyers for patio homes — baby boomers who are selling their home and downsizing to a patio home. “They’re getting a premium for their home they sell so they have cash.”
Freitag said it’s just about impossible for young people to afford a newly built starter home. “When the 55 and up group buy patio homes that means the homes they sold can be starter homes for young families.
“In 2007 we built starter homes for $149,000 to $159,000. Now they’re $300,000, so it’s quite a change,” Freitag said.
Hoffman said material costs are still up 20% from last year. “Lumber, windows, everything. Lumber has been very volatile but it is on the downswing now. Sheet products are down to maybe $30 for 1/2-inch (plywood) now. They were up to $60. Pre-pandemic it was $12 or $13.
“All the steel and aluminum products — garage doors — have been going up.”
Supply chain issues continue to plague the commercial and residential builders.
“The lead times are the big issue now. Coordination is key,” Rohlfing said. “Electrical stuff can be six months out. Some stuff stays pretty consistent but other things change almost weekly.
Hoffman said they wait 16 weeks to get many things they order. “Cabinets are a problem. The cabinet hardware comes from China and they’re sitting on ships somewhere backed up.”
Slowdown coming?
Hoffman said that while Mankato has continued to grow and create new commercial work, he suspects there is a slowdown coming nationwide for commercial buildings.
“With interest rates going up and all the lead-time problems, it’s bound to slow at some point.”
Freitag said industry analysts he follows predict there will be a commercial slowdown. “Which is logical. Some businesses closed because of the pandemic and the worker shortage makes it tough for businesses to grow.”
