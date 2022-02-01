MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is for the first time conducting a student wellness survey to take stock of enhanced social-emotional needs amid the disruption of the pandemic.
Offered to all students grades 3-12 from Feb. 1-18, the survey asks questions to determine how well they manage their emotions, solve problems and maintain relationships.
Two examples of survey questions the district listed in a press release are, “How often are you able to pull yourself out of a bad mood?” and “Do you have a teacher or other adult from school who you can count on to help you, no matter what?”
School staff have informally done such check-ins for years, said Director of Student Support Services Scott Hare. But after two years in which the pandemic has upset learning and social routines, he said the district seeks to gain a broader understanding of students' needs.
"Dysregulation” — a poor ability to manage one’s emotional responses — has been heightened upon students’ return to school buildings, he said.
“They’ve had a traumatic experience over the last two years,” Hare said. “We know that kids have anxiety. We know that kids have social-emotional trauma because of the pandemic.”
Universal mental health screenings are becoming more common in school settings as levels of reported anxiety among young people have risen, Hare said.
In the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, a separate study that happens every three years and is offered to grades 5, 8, 9 and 11, nearly a quarter of Blue Earth County high school juniors reported long-term mental health problems. The 2022 version of this survey, which is conducted by the Minnesota Department of Education, will be administered until June 10.
“We’re trying to free up our social workers to meet more with students, individuals and groups in regards to kids who may be struggling with some form of anxiety or social-emotional needs that need to be addressed,” Hare said of the response to the 2019 statewide survey.
For its districtwide survey, Mankato Area Schools is paying an outside company to form precise and insightful survey questions. The data collected will be used by school administrators, not outside agencies, to determine how students can be helped to succeed. Parents and students were given the choice to opt out.
Though the same type of questions will be given to all students, the phrasing varies depending on age. The survey is expected to take 10-15 minutes to complete.
Administrative responses to the findings will range from offering more support to higher-risk individuals to creating effective programs that aim to serve all students, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Travis Olson said.
The survey seeks to find out, “How do we help our kids adjust to what is going on?” Olson said. “And how do we help them be successful?”
