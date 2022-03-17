For more than a century, Dotson Iron Castings looked like you’d expect a heavy industrial plant to look — a functional one-story concrete building without any frills.
Today, as people drive down Rock Street on their way to Riverfront Park, they will see a stunning two-story glass front, decorative metal panel building and new landscaping.
Dotson just opened its 7,800-square-foot addition and renovation to employees. Vice President Liz Ulman said the addition was designed with employees’ well-being and happiness in mind.
“Everything that was added was with the intent of employee recruitment and retention. Our goal was to build a better experience for our team,” Ulman said.
“It certainly changed the look of Rock Street.”
The addition includes a range of employee space upgrades, including new meeting rooms, break areas, locker rooms and a rooftop patio.
There are also private changing and shower spaces, shared common areas for breaks, celebrations and events, and changed-up office spaces to align better with different teams at the plant.
There are also some small, quiet private rooms employees can use on breaks.
“If you want to pray or meditate, you can go in here,” Ulman said. “As we recognize we have more races, genders and identities among our team, we realize people need different things.”
Six-year employee Adam Monson was enjoying a breakfast break next to a bank of windows in a spacious lunch area that includes a wall of food choices called The Market.
“Before we had a couple of vending machines in the break room and now we have all of this to choose from,” Monson said. “I like all the space.”
He said the transformation is especially spectacular considering the devastating fire at the plant in 2017 that caused $5 million in damage.
“It’s kind of crazy to see it going from the fire to all of this,” Monson said.
Sitting outside at a nearby second-floor patio, five-year employee Steve Marlowe was soaking up some sun on his break.
“It’s really nice having this outside space,” he said.
The patio looks directly onto Riverfront Park and the amphitheater stage where concerts are held in the summer.
“Our second shift will be able to come out here and hear the concerts,” Ulman said of the patio.
Besides the new addition, part of the old building where offices were located was renovated and a separate abandoned building on the property that was a previous foundry was torn down, opening up views from the new space to Riverfront Drive.
The foundry, owned by Denny Dotson and Jean Bye, dates back to the 1870s and was traditionally hidden between the railroad tracks and the industrial area along the Minnesota River north of Old Town — unobtrusively producing precision parts for farm machinery, heavy trucks, industrial equipment and the construction industry among a broad variety of customers.
That changed when Riverfront Park opened, drawing tens of thousands of people a year who drive and walk right past Dotson on their way to RibFest, concerts and other events in the park.
The company wanted to turn that new exposure into an opportunity by putting forward a positive opinion of a cutting-edge building that might make some people check into working at Dotson.
Dotson has 150 employees and is always hiring, according to Ulman.
Architects for the project were ISG and the general contractor was WEB Construction.
