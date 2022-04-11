Born into a family of hunters and firearm enthusiasts, Rebecca Richter learned from a young age how to respect and handle guns safely.
While attending a gun show as an adult, Richter visited a table set up for the Well Armed Woman – a national non-profit organization with chapters all over the United States and in Minnesota.
“Basically, their goal is to educate, equip and empower women shooters,” Richter said. “So, I went to one of their meetings and I loved it. I was a member for about a year, and they asked me to become a chapter leader, and that’s what kick started my training and my business.”
Becoming a chapter leader required intensive multi-day training, and Richter is certified through the National Rifle Association, United States Concealed Carry Association, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Throughout that training she saw that there was a need for more female firearm training instructors.
So, in 2019, she formed her Mankato-based firearm training business, Dynamic Defense, although she teaches throughout the region at gun clubs in Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Wells.
“It’s one of only a handful of firearm training businesses in the state that is owned and operated by a female instructor,” she said.
In just the past couple of years, gun ownership has risen and diversified, with more women purchasing their first firearm. Between 2019 and 2021, first-time buyers purchased over 5 million guns, according to a study by Northeastern University. Another Harvard University study found that half of those guns were purchased by women.
Richter said she’s seen that uptick firsthand, with a rising number of both men and women seeking training.
“Although I do get people that are more experienced and are looking to advance their skills, I also get a lot of new shooters too – people who have just purchased a gun and they want to learn how to use it and be safe with it. People are starting to see the necessity of being able to be the first responder for themselves and their families.”
Richter teaches a wide variety of classes for men and women that range from permit to carry and firearms safety to a situational awareness class that teaches students how to identify and respond to a potentially dangerous situation before it happens.
“That particular class doesn’t really have anything to do with guns – it has everything to do with learning how to identify a threat, how to pick up on pre-attack indicators, and how to quickly get yourself out of a dangerous situation.”
Handguns 101
She also teaches Handguns 101 and a Handgun Fundamentals class for new gun owners – which begins with explaining the mechanics of guns, the fundamentals of shooting and teaching proper grip, aim and stance. For new gun owners, she starts off slowly, using a gun replica to ensure they are comfortable before transitioning to a real gun.
“They are often scared, nervous or anxious – sometimes their hands are literally shaking when they’re holding the gun – so we spend an hour or two together and when they leave our training session, they’re smiling, they’re laughing, and they can’t wait to come back,” she said. “It’s so rewarding for me to see them build that confidence and come to the realization that they do have the ability to defend themselves and their family if they continue to learn and train.”
She said her most popular class is the permit to carry training, and while she teaches both men and women, she also teaches classes exclusively for women.
“I’ll offer a ladies-only class so that they feel more comfortable asking questions or when they’re out shooting, they feel more comfortable. It’s just a completely different atmosphere, and I think that helps build confidence.”
Wanda Von Holtum, a member of the local chapter of the Well Armed Woman –renamed in 2021 to Armed Women of America – had taken gun training and safety classes before, but she found Richter to be more approachable and less intimidating than other instructors she had previously trained with.
“I think that she’s a really good trainer – she’s not intimidating,” said Von Holtum, of Belle Plaine. “She’s very knowledgeable and patient. I think she’d be a good instructor for men or women. She’s more thorough, has a lot of knowledge and she can really pinpoint where your problems are and help you correct them.”
Keith Kuch, of Mankato, who took her concealed carry class, also found her teaching style to be organized and approachable.
“She was very clear, concise, organized and answered everybody’s questions,” he said.
Richter routinely stresses the importance of knowing how to handle a gun safely to her students. One analogy she frequently incorporates is that owning a piano doesn’t make you a piano player just as owning a gun doesn’t mean a person has the skills to use it effectively.
“I think that a lot of people have a misconception, or a false sense of security and they think that just because they have a gun, they’re going to be able to defend themselves,” she said.
“It’s vital that people put in the time to get some training, because the reality is that in a high stress situation, people think they are going to rise to the occasion, but we don’t, we default to our highest level of training.”
While self-defense is often the goal, she also stresses that shooting at a range can be just plain fun.
It’s really good for your mind and your body; it exercises your fine motor skills, hand/eye coordination, critical thinking,” she said. “And it’s a great stress reliever!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.