There have always been those with a nugget of an idea, drive, determination and the dream of starting a business.
The past two years brought new twists, opportunities and individuals to the world of entrepreneurship.
“There’s always been people who want to start their own business, but I think the pandemic prompted more to do it. The pandemic has really made people rethink what they want to do,” said Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Chamber.
Last year the Chamber hosted a New Business Challenge aimed at trying to find entrepreneurs who had an idea for a business in Waseca but needed some training and guidance.
Jonathan Berg won the competition with his business plan for Good Game Gaming Center, a place where people can gather socially and play PC or console games with their friends. Think arcade but with gaming computers. He hopes to open in March.
Another participant in the challenge, Tina Mittelsteadt, is already remodeling a building and will soon open her Waseekers Online Auction business.
The Chamber partnered with the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center in Mankato to provide a 10-week training course for all the nearly dozen entrants so they’d have a better chance at succeeding with their business idea.
Mittelsteadt said the training was invaluable.
“I would have never had the opportunity without the Chamber and SBDC. They helped me with my business plan and the SBDC has helped with projections and budgets. I never thought I’d be an entrepreneur and as I went through this I thought I’d hit a roadblock, but it went good. I went to the bank for financing and they thought everything looked good in my plan,” Mittelsteadt said.
Mike Hahn, regional director of the SBDC, said they’ve been seeing more people who are dipping their toes into the entrepreneurial pool to see if they can start something new, while maintaining some security.
“We’re seeing people who are looking at entrepreneurship differently. Most are keeping their W2 job and doing other things on the side — freelancing, developing website apps, people starting food businesses. But with the food, they’re looking at ways to get into farmers markets or street fairs or stands first and then moving into a truck operation.”
For Derrick Fountain, a Mankato resident with a long record of entrepreneurship and taking risks in jobs around the world, the pandemic indirectly made his most recent venture more understandable and acceptable to potential customers.
Fountain is in the midst of launching Backhouse Brands, a business that works with restaurants and bars to expand their cooking beyond one type of cuisine to two or more and selling the food for delivery only. Fountain said the business concept allows the restaurants and bars to sell more food without changing their core walk-in model while giving consumers, especially in smaller communities, many more options for different kinds of food.
The startup comes as the idea of home-delivered meals through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats or other services is no longer an exotic or foreign concept.
“During the pandemic, people have gotten used to ordering food for delivery and are willing to pay that premium for delivery,” Fountain said. “But people only have a certain number of places (to order from), so we’re trying to leverage the entrepreneurial aspect of these restaurant owners. They know how to make a lot of different things.”
He said the business also comes at a time when younger people in particular aren’t tied to a specific time slot during the day to eat.
“The concept of going to a restaurant for breakfast and a restaurant for lunch and a restaurant for dinner has changed. They’re eating different things at different times of the day.”
Virtual restaurants
At age 43, Fountain already has a world of experience — literally.
A Texas native, he started building and coding his own products when he was about 16 years old, learning various programming languages in the process.
Ten years ago he and his wife, who were living near St. Cloud, set out on an international tour that included Fountain leading digital teams in Iraq, Qatar and Turkey for media companies such as Al Jazeera. He also worked in Kenya and Poland.
Fountain credits his success to his curiosity, self-learning and drive.
“Hard work pays off. I got hired over people with master’s degrees because of the work I’ve done from my home. I could teach myself and learn and advance my career. In 1996 I built my first website. I tell my son to learn things even if he doesn’t think he’ll use it because you just don’t know.
“You have to have a passion and work hard.”
After crisscrossing the world, Fountain told his wife their next move was up to her and they landed in Mankato about a year and a half ago.
Fountain’s new venture is helped by having a business partner and some financial backing from Great North Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Minnesota that Fountain worked for before leaving the country. He reconnected with Great Northern founders Ryan and Rob Weber when he returned and they were bullish on his virtual restaurant idea.
Fountain has spent the past year talking to restaurant owners about Backhouse Brands and helping restaurants create online-only brands that operate out of their existing commercial kitchen space.
“If you’re in a smaller town, you may only have four options but we want to turn those into 12 or 13 options by using the existing kitchens to make multiple cuisines. So if you have a restaurant and are serving one cuisine and want to expand to other cuisines and delivery only you can.”
He’s also been working with food suppliers. “They can sell more supplies to restaurants. If they sell to a Thai restaurant now, they can also supply them with wings and other foods.”
Soon the first Backhouse Brands will be launched in St. Cloud and Mankato with plans to branch out to the rest of the state and the Dakotas.
Fountain said the business model is designed for towns of 6,000 and up. “If there’s three bars in town, we could turn those into six or more (food) options.”
He said the concept would also be attractive to restaurants in tourist areas up north that see business slow in the winter or college towns where students leave for the summer.
Fountain said the biggest challenge has been pitching his idea to restaurant owners. “The restaurant business is built on relationships. They get hit with a lot of pitches.”
But he has the background to do the work.
“Getting picked up by a bulletproof SUV in Iraq makes walking into a restaurant and getting rejected like a drop in the bucket. There’s no comparison.”
Waseca startups
Fitch said the Chamber’s New Business Challenge went beyond similar competitions by not only offering financial help for the winner but providing the SBDC training to all the contestants to help them succeed.
In the end, six entrepreneurs finished the training and are pursuing their dreams, with three having plans to open businesses soon.
As the winner, Berg qualifies for $30,000 in startup support from the Waseca Economic Development Authority and other sponsors.
Berg studied other gaming centers and got a lot of help on his business plan from the SBDC.
“I haven’t done anything like this before. The crash course (from the SBDC) really helped,” Berg said.
Mittelsteadt is renovating a building on the edge of Waseca to hold auction items for her new business, which she plans to have up and running in the coming weeks.
Waseekers Online Auctions will take consignments and have the items on display for those who want to see them in person, as well as showing them online. An online auction will be held each week.
“I have a love for auctions. I’ve been going to them since I was a kid, but there aren’t many in-person auctions anymore.”
