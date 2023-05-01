By Jane Turpin Moore
Special to The Free Press
With over 300 flavors of freshly spun cotton candy — among other tempting treats — to choose from, it’s no wonder “kids” of all ages flock to Froggy’s Sweets ’N Treats.
“It’s like being a kid in a candy store,” said Matthew Hayes, a fan of this family-operated business that recently made its Mankato debut at 615 S. Front St.
“It seems like there’s an unlimited amount of options, and the cotton candy is always made fresh with pure cane sugar.”
Hayes, a cousin of owner Robin Seger’s husband Keith and social media guru for Froggy’s, has pegged his own favorite flavor: S’mores Galore, which is enhanced with cocoa powder and coated with graham cracker crumbs to complete the taste sensation.
“If you close your eyes and put it on your tongue, you’d swear you’re eating a s’more; it’s that good,” attested Hayes.
Sweet start
Just over two and a half years ago, LeSueur resident Seger was pitching in as vice president of the local farmers market when organizers sought to add dessert trucks to their offerings.
“They couldn’t find anyone to do cotton candy, so I thought, ‘What the heck’ and did some research,” said Seger.
“It snowballed from there, my husband started creating new flavors and it all went bonkers for us.”
Seger, a stay-at-home mother to four children for 25 years, was accustomed to simultaneously juggling multiple variables, finding creative solutions for problems and being persistent, especially since one son has learning disabilities and one daughter is medically fragile.
Those experiences, combined with Seger’s fundamental optimism and inherent positivity — heck, her friends call her “Froggy,” hence the shop’s moniker — may have smoothed her transition to entrepreneurship.
Before long, the Segers were serving up bouffant balls of cotton candy to long lines of eager buyers, whisking their concoctions onto paper wands as wide-eyed customers watched. Their confection’s popularity prompted them to take the plunge less than five months later and open a brick-and-mortar outlet in LeSueur.
“At the LeSueur shop, we had people who drove from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas to get our cotton candy,” said Seger.
Froggy’s has since expanded beyond cotton candy to include fair-type fare including mini-donuts, funnel cakes, gourmet popcorn, dipped pretzels and sno cones. Indeed, Seger has tested her wares at summer fairs around the region, having closed the LeSueur location about a year ago for a period of rebranding and refocusing.
“Then we found this location in Mankato and decided to take a run for it,” said Seger.
Though candy might not scream “natural goodness” to some nutritionally conscious parents, Seger has taken steps to ensure her products are as healthy as sweet stuff can be.
“All our flavors (of cotton candy) are dye- and allergy-free,” said Seger. “We’ve been working hard in the last year to make sure we can offer a wide variety of flavors that everyone can safely enjoy.”
With that goal, Froggy’s cotton candy is now available dye-free across the board.
“But we offer color for those who want it,” said Seger, who can easily customize individual orders since everything can be made on the spot.
“We were hearing that people with allergies to red, blue and yellow dyes couldn’t experience cotton candy and we wanted to fix that.”
One faithful Froggy’s follower is Maggie Wheeler. She and her two kids were initially drawn to Froggy’s via Facebook posts.
“I don’t think I’ve had a flavor (of cotton candy) that I don’t like,” Wheeler said. “And the cotton candy is huge! Compared to state fair or county fair products, it’s probably double or triple the size.”
It’s not hard to envision occasions that could include a stop at Froggy’s; dates, birthdays, special afternoons with mom, dad or a grandparent, surprise sweets for office staff, pre- or post-game snacks, family treat nights or small celebrations for favorable school reports.
“I try to keep our prices affordable because we were a family of six living on one income for so long that I know what we could reasonably afford,” said Seger.
“I’m not out to make a million bucks; I just love carrying my products to people. They sell themselves when people try them.”
Warning: Listening to Seger’s descriptions can prompt drooling.
“Our funnel cakes can come ‘loaded’ with ice cream, whipped cream and other toppings,” said Seger.
“And we have up to 25 flavors of gourmet popcorn, things like Zebra (popcorn drizzled with white and milk chocolate) and Monkey Business (popcorn with a marshmallow mixture tricked out with dried banana bits, chocolate chips and a chocolate drizzle).”
Each holiday brings seasonal flavors such as the St. Patrick’s Day-themed “Magic Leprechaun” (popcorn with Honey Nut Cheerios, green and gold sprinkles, green and gold Sixlets, a chocolate drizzle and a touch of magic “glitter”) or the Easter “Jelly Bean Hop” (popcorn, jelly beans, springtime sprinkles and pastel-colored chocolate drizzle).
“We have a lot of chocolate in the shop,” chuckled Seger, who also stocks dipped pretzel sticks (think salted caramel, various chocolates and candy bar creations involving Butterfingers, M & M’s and Oreos, among others) and other delights.
Oh — and don’t forget the cocoa bombs. Reportedly, they’re ... the bomb.
“They can hardly keep cocoa bombs in stock during the holiday season because they’re so big and fresh,” said Hayes.
Added Seger, “Our hot cocoa bombs are really big for the price, and people absolutely love ‘em.”
Inserting an element of fun is critical to Seger’s success. She plans to schedule monthly family bingo nights at the Mankato shop, as she formerly did in LeSueur, for another family-minded option.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of money but it’s fun and interactive,” said Seger. “The kids laugh and the parents have a good time, even if they think it’s a little cheesy.”
Froggy’s strives to offer a universal welcome and accessibility.
Customer Wheeler says she was struck by Seger’s warm and friendly welcome to all when she first visited Froggy’s, and Seger is committed to perpetuating that atmosphere.
“Everything here is ADA accessible,” said Seger, “so there are no worries about getting in the door with a wheelchair, and this is a place you can feel safe with a medically fragile child for an outing to just enjoy the moment.
“I love to make people happy and I love what I do; we want Froggy’s to be open, welcoming, supportive — and sweet!”
