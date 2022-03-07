North Mankato’s favorite neighborhood cafe is opening new doors…right next door.
In August 2017, Neutral Groundz began serving up coffee and tasty lunches with a healthy side of home decor and giftware in the building formerly housing Del’s Bakery.
As of March, the welcoming cafe/retail outlet will also fill the historic Mutch’s Hardware space with new flair.
“‘Coffee-fueled shopping’ is our slogan,” said owner Deb Morin.
The Neutral Groundz banner will embrace the storefronts at both 229 and 231 Belgrade going forward.
Morin purchased 231 Belgrade, most recently occupied by Y Barbers, on Oct. 21 and has been busily preparing it for business ever since. There was a slight break in the construction action for Christmas season sales, which Morin reports were robust.
“They’re putting in sheetrock and making more cosmetic improvements but we’ll reopen as quickly as we can,” said Morin at the start of February, anticipating an early March opening.
Besides hosting employee office space and a creative room, the Neutral Groundz new digs will offer home decor (including living room accents like lamps, throws and pillows), kitchenware of all kinds and gourmet food products. Look for jams, jellies, mixes and all manner of items for stocking up-to-the-minute bars or charcuterie boards.
Next door, the original Neutral Groundz site will continue satisfying customers’ caffeine and noshing habits, with expanded cafe seating up front and a larger collection of children’s/baby clothing, toys and books towards the back.
A vision thing
Morin, 59, was raised in another small Minnesota town — Monticello — and for years dreamt of opening her own shop.
“I grew up in the grocery store industry with my parents,” said Morin, “and I have an aunt who owned a gift shop and art gallery in Stillwater. I helped her for a number of years.”
Morin worked a variety of jobs, from waitressing to sales, but as a visual person she long harbored a different goal.
“My passion is to decorate; I love decorating,” said Morin. “I always said that when I could afford to do it, I’d open a shop.”
Morin and her husband moved to the Mankato area in 2013. Soon after the last of their five children wrapped up their college years, Morin decided the time was right.
“I took a leap of faith and here we are,” said Morin.
Except the process wasn’t exactly that simple; serendipity played a major role in making Neutral Groundz the place it is today.
It took two years to find just the right spot. Morin assured her patient real estate agent she’d know the perfect place when she saw it, and when she walked into 229 Belgrade in early 2017, she proclaimed, “This is the building — this is it.”
But before she engaged Max DeMars of DeMars Construction to assist with the necessary renovations, taking care to preserve and incorporate the original Del’s bar, bakery case and bar stools in the Neutral Groundz update, Morin experienced an unexpected jolt that shifted her entire project.
“I was literally sitting at the closing table at Pioneer Bank when the bankers asked me, ‘Would you ever consider doing a coffee shop in there?’” Morin recounted.
“I said, ‘Guys, I don’t know anything about coffee, I really don’t; I just go to my Keurig, pop in the pod and push the button.’”
The persistent banker explained that a North Mankato community survey showed a coffee shop was a majority of residents’ number one wish. Following that revelation, Morin was introduced on the spot to bank employee Clay Sharkey, who was moonlighting as a local coffee roaster (Sharkey and Eric Poppler are co-owners of Mankato’s Beans Coffee Company).
“Clay gave me some samples, said he could teach me what I needed to know and told me to think about it,” said Morin, who ended up succumbing. She adjusted her timeline and budget to create a cafe and aid her learning curve.
“To be honest, I was terrified,” said Morin, crediting Sharkey for teaching her all about coffee beans and making premium coffee. “We started slow at first, without the food part, because I needed to master coffee and tea before I got into sandwiches and more.
“It’s just evolved.”
Nearly five years later, Morin still shakes her head when she considers the series of coincidences that led her to incorporate coffee and food in the Neutral Groundz plan.
“It was a match made in heaven, and the model works very well,” said Morin.
Sipping and shopping
Neutral Groundz took off, with fresh-roasted Beans Coffee Company beans the house’s choice.
“He roasts and we get the coffee the same day,” said Morin.
Her Keurig now gathers dust while she opts for Neutral Groundz dark roast coffee—black.
“In the past, I thought dark roasts were too bitter, but Clay’s roasting method makes it very smooth and fresh.”
Morin believes the charm of lower North Mankato — coupled with the history behind her Belgrade buildings — has contributed to her shop’s success.
“Neutral Groundz has a very warm atmosphere and we have great customers,” said Morin. “I mean, who doesn’t like to go where everyone knows your name — what else can you say?
“We notice and appreciate our customers.”
Morin is also grateful that, with time, she has been able to turn over the food and beverage portion of Neutral Groundz to the capable hands of cafe manager Mollie Fischer, a lower North Mankato native.
“Mollie is an extremely talented lady,” praised Morin.
Fischer, in turn, was drawn to Neutral Groundz in part because of how it “suits the community vibe,” as she put it.
“I absolutely love this small business in lower North,” said Fischer. “We strive to create a beautiful and warm environment for our guests, and it’s nice to see so many friendly faces.
“We have great regulars, and people who stop in for the first time are in awe of how cute and comforting it is. You really feel like you’re at home.”
Unlike her boss’s unfussy straight black dark roast order, Fischer personally favors more adventurous sips.
“I like weird drinks—they fascinate me and they’re really fun — like our Atomic Fireball Latte, which tastes like a liquid hot tamale,” said Fischer.
Flavor lovers who prefer something slightly tamer might enjoy trying the seasonal drinks Neutral Groundz baristas have concocted, Fischer suggested.
“Our red velvet mocha with raspberry and dark chocolate, and our shamrock shake frappe with white chocolate, vanilla and creme de menthe flavoring, are both on the menu throughout March,” said Fischer.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, lunch items like soups, salads and sandwiches are available at Neutral Groundz. Baked goods (scones, muffins, bars, cinnamon rolls and cookies) from River Rock Bakery make sweet drinking companions at all times, Fischer stressed.
“And our cranberry turkey sandwich is divine,” she promised. “It’s our most popular sandwich for good reason.”
One customer who has adopted Neutral Groundz as her favorite stopping point is longtime North Mankato resident Rachel Kronlokken, who said she found it a “peaceful place to hang out” with a friend.
“They have good coffee, and little by little we’d start looking at different things,” said Kronlokken.
“We each purchase something now and again because they have a variety of unique gifts, and some of their houseware goods are more environmentally conscious; I appreciate that.
“I like not having to go to the mall to find things, and they have some really cool cards, too.”
Kronlokken’s go-to drink is an oat milk dark roast latte; in warmer months, she switches to an iced version. She’s tried many salads and soups at Neutral Groundz and occasionally picks up a scone or bar.
“Every staff member is wonderfully friendly and helpful,” said Kronlokken. “They make your day.”
Kronlokken, a paraprofessional at Kennedy Elementary, specifically mentioned both Fischer and Neutral Groundz sales associate Wendy Smith, who manages the children’s and baby lines for Morin.
Smith is a former elementary school teacher who values the flexible hours and creative freedom her work at Neutral Groundz affords.
“I love the independence Deb [Morin] allows me in helping select items,” said Smith. “As an educator, I had to make a connection with the kids, and it’s the same with sales.
“If you can make a connection with your customers, they have a better experience, too.”
Smith has been stocking Neutral Groundz with one-of-a-kind baby clothes, toys and books. With her background, it’s not surprising she has a bent towards “brain-based” items.
“I like to sell items that encourage thinking skills and creative play,” said Smith. “Kids need to know how to pretend, and to develop fine and large motor skills, and we’re expanding our selection of sensory toys.”
Smith says Neutral Groundz customers shopping this spring will find gender-neutral, organic cotton baby clothing in shades of green, gold and rust in stock, alongside that in pink and blue.
“The clothing is of high interest,” said Smith.
Whether swinging in for a latte, stopping for a fresh lunch or browsing the housewares or children’s areas, Morin knows Neutral Groundz customers come for the quality and return for the friendly atmosphere.
Cafe manager Fischer put it like this: “Neutral Groundz is a place to grab a coffee, or browse, or meet with friends or find a last-minute gift.
“And we provide all this with local flavor.”
