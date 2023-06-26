Walking through the GO! Therapy hallway, peering into the decorative rooms, one’s immediate reaction is how different it feels. Even though co-owners Brenna Hoisington and Jenny Korteum moved their specialized clinic into a wing of a former Saint Peter care center facility, it’s colorful and playful.
“We are a floor-time approach clinic,” states the clinic’s website. “We build relationships through play and interact with pediatric patients at their level. On the floor.”
The women-owned and operated clinic specializes in pediatric speech, feeding, physical and occupational therapy. Hoisington says their dream was “founded on empowerment and holistic care.”
Korteum, who grew up blocks away from Hoisington in Cleveland, where both continue to reside, says it’s been an evolutionary tract for them and their staff, dedicating the floor-time, play approach to better relate to their patients.
“That’s our job,” she said. “To fight for kids. Child development is our specialty.”
Their fight and kid-centered approach recently earned them the “Distinctive Difference” award from the Mankato YWCA. When they were nominated, it read:
“The two have overcome their own hurdles in life to build this women-owned clinic founded on empowerment and holistic care. The entire staff strives to educate the community on neurodiversity and inclusion. It promotes continued learning opportunities for practitioners to deliver cutting-edge interventions and strategies to serve patients well.”
Hoisington and Koreteum were honored by the recognition.
“We came from a family with learning disabilities,” says Koreteum, who battled through testing challenges prior to college acceptance. Both moved on to earn master’s degrees in speech therapy at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The clinic philosophy includes “specializing in ability” and the website talks of the 167 “unique individuals” served in 2022. Hoisington stressed that many of their young patients would struggle with any standard-based testing approach.
“We want to do tests on their strengths,” she said. “We are abilities-based. We are strength-based.”
Besides speech therapy offerings, the clinic provides feeding and swallowing therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. But it’s the floor-time approach which beams brightly at GO! Therapy and in its rooms.
There’s a castle in one, provided by the father of a former youth patient, who donated it to the clinic. Another room has one wall splattered with paint, as patients are encouraged to explore their passions or frustrations. All are colorful.
The clinic website dives deeper into the floor-time approach:
“Floortime meets children where they are and builds upon their strengths and abilities through creating a warm relationship and interacting. It challenges them to go further and to develop who they are rather than what their diagnosis says.
“In Floortime, you use this time with your child to excite her interests, draw her to connect to you, and challenge her to be creative, curious, and spontaneous — all of which move her forward intellectually and emotionally.”
Fighting and changing the system
Korteum said the challenges many educators face is they are caught within a system that can’t offer such specialized services.
“They’re not properly equipped,” she said.
In response, the clinic’s staff has grown. And Hoisington says the clinic direction is also shifting a bit to better involve educators and child care professionals on more holistic, strength-based approaches to child development.
“We’re finally at the stage of putting our feet on the ground to work with educators,” she said. “We’ve got work to do. But it can be overwhelming. Society is putting so much pressure on mental health providers.”
But there are opportunities, both stress. The clinic also offers tele-health services.
“We have a really cool mission,” Hoisington says. “We have the right passion.”
Korteum’s personal evolution grew from years as a speech consultant, working with hospitals, clinics and school districts. She enjoyed the diversity of contracts but felt limited.
“I loved going into the places,” she recalls. “I got to teach people what I do. I really enjoyed it. But I could see the writing on the wall. Now, we are fighting for people with disabilities.”
For Hoisington, it was several frustrating years as a public school counselor and speech therapist. She thought it was her “dream job.” Special education services, she notes, are too often limited in today’s public schools.
But it wasn’t always easy going as she and Korteum launched their holistic vision. Insurance reimbursement remains a nightmare, according to Hoisington.
“That’s a big issue in mental health. The reimbursement rates are terrible.”
Koretum admits that “we didn’t really know what we were building or what we were after.” And there has been a slow movement for the clinic, as well, into focusing on mental health policies and in comprehensive social justice work on equity and inclusion.
“”We need to be working on things in policy,” Korteum stressed. “And we’ve got work to do on social justice, too.”
But when that dive seems too deep, it’s back to floor time with kids and looking toward the future.
“Jenny and I are caring people and are just wanting to make a difference,” Hoisington says.
Currently the clinic is limited in outdoor space, located at 830 Sunrise Drive on Saint Peter’s western edge. And while there are no immediate plans to move, Hoisington hopes future plans are to find that space.
“We want a facility in the woods,” she said.
More Information GO! Therapy 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter 507-934-3573 gotherapy.com
