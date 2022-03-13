Although to some people it may seemed to have popped up out of nowhere, the city of North Mankato’s creation of a Culture, Recreation and Quality of Life Department is the answer for questions raised and solutions sought in several areas.
Ultimately, one of the goals of the department is to have a single point of contact for an increasing number of community and regional groups wanting to contribute to North Mankato’s quality of life.
That single point of contact is Katie Heintz.
Her position as director of the Taylor Library has led the way in community programming. She seemed to be the correct person for the job, said city officials.
“Cities I have worked in or around have established recreation departments,” said outgoing City Administrator John Harrenstein. But “recreation” didn’t seem to encompass all of the work being done at the library, by city staff and by community groups.
“The term ‘quality of life’ alone also did not accurately describe the activities of the new department because the term did not connect with the sport leagues and sports economy portion of the work at Caswell Park,” he said.
Thus, the three-part, all-inclusive name of the new department. It may be a mouthful, but it also describes the handful of job assignments for Heinz, a 10-year city employee who put her communications degree to work first in a part-time role at the library.
As the library became the nexus for activities and programming, Heintz saw her role increase. She filled a need in outreach, in programming and in communications, all of which are vital in her new role.
“It just kind of naturally fell into that,” she said.
Ideas put forth from the library were embraced by Harrenstein and city staff, she said, and with it her personal role expanded.
“Katie is a regional asset and a committed member of the community,” Harrenstein said.
When the city greatly enhanced its Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and programming, Heintz was again at the lead. She also serves as the liaison to the Business on Belgrade group, the Connecting Commerce Group, as the city’s representative on Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, and the North Mankato Business and Activity Association that is overseeing North Mankato Fun Days.
Heintz works from her office at the Taylor Library, but she may be wearing a different hat from day to day. Some programs still fall under the library flag, while others will be promoted as city of North Mankato events. The link between them all, however, is Heintz.
Emphasis on these separate areas, plus bringing them together under one department, is spelled out in the city’s Strategic Plan Overview for 2022-2026. Under “Outstanding Recreational Assets,” it is noted that in addition to amenities such as various parks, investments in assets such as the swim facility, Caswell Softball and Soccer Parks, Taylor Library, Fallenstein Playground and the planned indoor fieldhouse expansion called for a commitment to recreation.
Excellent quality of life, it was noted, would build on the prior success of the new public information office and partnering with North Mankato Magazine to share with citizens and visitors the wide array of amenities provided by the city.
The North Mankato Taylor Library was successful in traditional reading programs and services, an authors’ series, community read and summer reading programs. More and more, it was also involved in activities such as ArtSplash, Party on the Prairie, the Pumpkin Walk, Bookin’ on Belgrade and Music in the Park.
Under the report’s heading “Culture & Recreation” was the establishment of a Department of Culture & Recreation and Quality of Life. The process to establish it moved quickly between September, when the City Council requested reorganizing the organizational chart to create such a department, to January, when a public hearing was held and the ordinance creating the department was adopted. Heintz was named director Jan. 4.
The change didn’t come without public criticism. At the end of last year the city had announced it would take over organization of the annual Fun Days celebration. The move drew sharp criticism from several residents and members of the Civic & Commerce Association, which had long managed the event. Denny Kemp, who died in late September, had been the lead organizer for decades.
The city said it reached out to Civic & Commerce to discuss how the organization planned to proceed without Kemp and to discuss the future of Fun Days but got little response. Civic & Commerce leaders said they did respond and described the city’s actions as a “hostile takeover.”
Mayor Mark Dehen said in a recent interview that creation of the new department was a logical next step for bringing together the various programs that existed, some under the North Mankato Taylor Library and some through a concerted effort by city staff. Having a coordinator such as Heintz, who would be not only the external contact but internal coordinator of activities of various city departments, was essential for success, he said.
Music in the Park started in the small park across from the library, for example. Based on other libraries’ programs, it has a strong family vibe and moved from that little park to Wheeler Park on Thursdays during the pandemic, in part to allow people to distance.
“It was perfect timing for the success of it,” Heintz said. “Now we have like 300 to 500 people coming in every week.” Forty to 60 was more common in the smaller venue. “There’s a new band and a new food truck every week.”
To further show off hilltop facilities, a Movie Night in Benson Park and the Pumpkin Walk in Bluff Park were launched a couple of years ago. “We want to utilize all the parks as much as we can,” she said, “because they’re beautiful in the city.”
People can pick up a pumpkin from the city or bring one of their own to Bluff Park on the designated weekend in October. Jack-o-lanterns are lit and people come to walk the trails.
“It was so well-received. We ended up having, I would say, probably about 1,500 to 2,000 people come through the first year,” she said of its success. Pumpkin numbers have grown to nearly 150 this year, and attendance has reached 2,500 to 3,000 people.
Heintz said she is eager to see where her role of director of culture, recreation and quality of life leads. People are coming forward with great ideas.
Right now, it often comes down to having enough time to make something work. Doing things well, she said, is the ultimate goal.
