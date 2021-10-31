MANKATO — Abel Lowry looked frozen. The 7-year-old, dressed with a silver cape for trick-or-treating, was hesitant to take another step in the direction of Kim Turner’s house.
“Do you wanna trick or treat here or not?” asked his mom, Rachel Lowry, while standing at his side.
“Not really,” Abel replied.
“Here” lies at the intersection of Center and Bradley Streets in Lincoln Park: A yard likely unparalleled in the area for its gruesome presentation of Halloween.
Along a path dotted with footprints of fake blood, a blackened hunk of meat made to look like a torso lays in a fire pit. A woman character’s upper half hangs from its neck on a tree; her lower half is positioned 20 feet away beneath a lawnmower.
Turner herself was a part of the display. She wore a Terrifier Mask, white with a blood-red mouth and piercing eyes that appeared to follow trick-or-treaters along the sidewalk by her home.
And she did follow them Sunday. Hands covered in fake blood and wearing a clown costume, Turner held a fake saw and slowly trailed people as they walked away. When they would speed up, so would she.
“It’s just fun. I do like to chase and scare the older kids, but like, when those little kids come up, I’ll probably just stand like this,” Turner said, her mask pulled off to reveal her face. “Because I know what it’s like to have a little kid.”
“A lot of times I will sit there with a saw and the mask on, and I’ll tell the kids that they can have candy if I can have a finger,” she added. “They think that’s really funny.”
The question of whether to build a kid-friendly display for the holiday or to seriously spook trick-or-treaters is one Turner and her wife, Jenna, have answered bluntly since they ramped up decorations half a decade ago. Neighbors hold differing opinions, though most appreciate the show.
The couple’s 2-year-old son, Seger, seems to enjoy exploring the yard. Touching the charred torso to steady himself, the blonde-haired boy walked over to the house’s porch and started to poke a bloody mannequin.
Turner said he knows the word “guillotine” and occasionally walks around the clowns saying, “Not real! Not real!”
“I have gotten parents not letting kids come up to our house,” Turner said. “There’s been a couple of years where I’ve put up signs like, ‘Our house is scary,’ but I just quit doing that because people came anyway. And now we’re just sort of known as the scary house.”
Cait and Mike McMahon walked by Sunday night with their five sons, the oldest of whom is 7 and the youngest 19 months. The older boys think it’s cool. The little ones don’t quite understand what they’re seeing when looking at fake bloody entrails.
The McMahons live nearby, and after a certain point Cait McMahon couldn’t stop her older sons from getting excited to see the extravagantly gory house down the road.
Seated right next to the steps of Turner’s house is a clown wielding a hammer. Laying on a slab of wood on the clown’s lap is the upper half of a mannequin, its bloody skull caved in to reveal a mutilated brain.
“As a mom,” Cait McMahon said, “my sensors went off. But then they didn’t care or notice, so I didn’t bring it up. You just let them enjoy it and not make a big fuss over it.
“And generally, you know, it’s the parent that makes the fuss, and then the kids get bothered. … The parent gets upset for their child’s innocent sensibilities when the kid really doesn’t care or doesn’t even kind of comprehend what they’re looking at.”
She wouldn’t put, say, a bloodied skeleton hanging on a cross in her front yard, she said. But she respects what the Turners offer to the neighborhood.
Rachel Lowry said it was mostly the severed body parts that scared Abel. On the other side of the street from the home, he walked sideways to avoid looking at the decorations while leaving.
If Lowry had known how gory the display was, she would have taken her son the other way, she said. She knows there’s an audience of people who appreciate grisly depictions of horror, but she worries the unwitting children passing Turner’s house could be traumatized.
Abel did end up getting candy, however. As she did with several frightened children throughout the night, Turner lifted her mask to show him it was safe to walk over and grab a treat.
“Most people are like, ‘Oh, this is fun, thank you for doing this,’” Turner said cheerily. “I mean, if somebody doesn’t like it, they can walk by.”
Turner first saw a horror movie when she was about 6. She remembers being 9 years old and loving “The Exorcist” when her dad played it for her.
“I like the jump-scares, and I like the classic scares, but I also like really gross movies,” she said.
A forensic psychologist for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Turner conducts examinations to determine whether defendants are competent to stand trial or were mentally ill at the time of committing a crime.
She also worked on death row for six years while employed in Texas by the Federal Bureau of Prison. She was part of a team that worked to ease prisoners’ penalties and avoid capital punishment.
Because of the nature of her experience, she values “that horror movies maybe get me out of my head a little bit.”
“I don’t like real stuff as much, if that makes sense. I like more of a convoluted scare.”
She likes knowing the writers of a show are trying to terrify her, ratcheting up how demented a crime is or devising bone-chilling ways to build suspense. Fictional, contrived plots against actors remind Turner that she has power over her reaction.
She said she finds horror both thrilling and fun.
“It didn’t start out like this,” she said of her yard. “It started out just a few tombstones and — happier, I guess. But then I picked up a couple of those pieces, the guillotine and the electric chair we made, and just put them out.”
Many of the parents passing by smiled awkwardly, trying to show their children there was nothing to worry about. One girl shuffled to grab a piece of candy then ran back to her father and hugged his leg. He looked toward Turner and grinned.
Mackenzie and Andrew Kaveny watched as their 3-year-old daughter Evelyn, dressed in a white gown as Cleopatra, stared at a mechanical clown who had a doll trapped in a cage on his back. The pigtailed doll periodically screamed and banged its head against the metal bars.
“It’s impressive, yeah,” Mackenzie Kaveny said of the display. She paused for a few seconds, smiling widely and watching for her daughter’s reaction.
Evelyn stared for a minute with an open mouth, unsure what to make of the clown with glowing green eyes.
Her mother laughed to break the silence.
“Ignorance is bliss,” she said.
