Karate can be about far more than a series of strikes, kicks and well-earned belts.
And at Kato Karate, karate instruction is the method of choice to help kids develop self-discipline, emotional control, focus and good sportsmanship.
“We’re a child development center that uses martial arts as a tool to improve children socially, physically, intellectually and emotionally,” said Tim Flynn, owner of the business located at 201 North Victory Drive since 2017.
Flynn — better known to his 100+ students as “Master Tim” — says his business is in fact a licensed SKILLZ child development center.
“We take kids where they’re at in every area and help them improve,” said Flynn. “We don’t compare one to another because everyone is different.”
Sure, students (from ages three to adults) can receive expert karate training in age-appropriate groupings at Kato Karate and ultimately earn black belts, if that’s something they aim to achieve.
But karate training isn’t the sole goal here.
“I am certified in child development and so are my coaches; we’re called pediatric Ninja specialists,” said Flynn, mentioning a 1:6 instructor/student ratio for the program’s younger classes.
Getting started
Flynn knows how vital it is to assess his students when they enter Kato Karate so their progress on several fronts can be measured as they go.
He is particularly open to helping kids who struggle with issues like focus, self-esteem, persistence, problem-solving and direction-following, among other basic life skills they’ll need going forward.
“We ask each parent, ‘What do you want your child to accomplish here,’ because it needs to be a good fit,” said Flynn.
“Sometimes the answer is that they need help focusing, or they want to develop greater confidence, and we serve a lot of kids with ADHD — we’re really good at working with that,” he continued.
“We want kids who have a goal — that’s who we want.”
Karate rescued Flynn at a critical point in his life, and he’s never forgotten it.
He was bullied as a child and, by his own admission, “stunk at sports” during his middle- and early high school years.
“I tried baseball and golf, but I just wasn’t good at them,” said Flynn, a 1998 graduate of Mankato East High School.
But Flynn loved the “Karate Kid” movies and related to the protagonist Daniel who, like Flynn, was also raised in a poor household.
So as a ninth grader, Flynn began studying martial arts at the Midwest Academy of Tae Kwon Do at the Village East Shopping Center on Hoffman Road — and he was quickly hooked.
“I fell in love with martial arts, and I loved learning all the cool kicks, blocks and techniques,” said Flynn.
“I just thrived on it, and I had a lot of fun competing in tournaments and becoming a junior instructor at age 16 — I loved teaching even then.”
Flynn continued practicing karate on a much less intense basis for over a decade; he and his wife Marya have four daughters ranging in age from one to 19, and he pursued a career in health care for 17 years, the last six of which he spent as an endoscopy technician at Mayo Clinic in Mankato.
“Working with people fulfills my life,” said Flynn, who also was a general manager of Snap Fitness in North Mankato for a period.
Because he enjoyed working with kids and had years of experience in both healthcare and fitness training, opening a karate studio of his own seemed a natural progression.
Hitting the high points
In 2016, Flynn started Kato Karate in a classroom at the former Holy Rosary Catholic School in North Mankato. As the business grew and he relocated it to its present Victory Drive site, he considered how to set it apart from the several other martial arts schools in the Mankato area.
That’s when he partnered with SKILLZ, which emphasizes four (physical, intellectual, emotional and social) primary areas of child development.
“Besides offering martial arts instruction, we explore which skills students need to build—listening, confidence—and focus on that,” said Flynn.
Flynn and the SKILLZ program are completely attuned to kids’ different developmental stages and program their curriculum accordingly.
“We know that, intellectually, five- and six-year-olds have a hard time retaining and following more than three commands at a time,” said Flynn by example.
“We keep things simple and small for that age group, knowing they’re also just learning their left from their right, and the curriculum is developed for specific intellectual levels so that five- and six-year-olds won’t quit because ‘it’s too hard.’”
But for seven- to nine-year-olds, Flynn is aware distractibility naturally increases.
“That’s the time when some parents might think their kid has ADHD because they can lose interest quickly if something more interesting is going on around them,” said Flynn. “We can help improve attention spans.”
At Kato Karate, Flynn homes in on core martial arts skills and considers age appropriateness.
“Every child is on a direct path to a black belt when they start, even at age three,” said Flynn, “but the black belt rank doesn’t become part of their program until Extreme SKILLZ class, which is the 10- to 14-year-olds.
“Everything they learn along the way helps them advance closer to that rank as they move through the program levels.”
Kato Karate divides its classes accordingly, using the following groupings: three- to four-year-olds, five- and six-year-olds, seven- to nine-year-olds, 10- to 14-year-olds and 15 and up (considered the adult level).
Basic classes are 40 to 45 minutes long twice a week, while Flynn’s leadership program has somewhat longer sessions and an additional Friday class.
A parent component is also included.
“We have a parenting group called Mankato Parent SKILLZ that comes with your membership,” said Flynn, adding that Kato Karate employs a social worker who helps deliver content for the group.
“We teach parents how to apply the skills we’re teaching in their homes as well, because their reinforcement there contributes to good results.”
Illustrating the point
Flynn’s approach has garnered fans; parents like Ashley Dahlman and Colleen Bidwell, each of whom has two kids enrolled at Kato Karate, praise the program.
“We joined last year when grandparents gave the kids a membership as a Christmas gift,” said Dahlman, mother to nine-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Addison.
“I honest-to-goodness never thought they’d do it for more than a few months, but boy, they [Kato Karate] keep it interesting.
“The kids are super dedicated to it and they love Master Tim; he and the other coaches are such good role models for them.”
Dahlman, a single mom and the member relations director at the Mankato Family YMCA, also involves her kids in multiple YMCA programs—swimming lessons, indoor soccer, after-school adventures and more—but she continues to appreciate the enthusiasm they have for their Kato Karate classes, which she views as an investment.
“Master Tim is all about things that make them want to work, and at each class they get a little strip of colored tape for their belt if they master the skills for that day,” said Dahlman.
“It’s amazing, but that little piece of tape is incredibly motivating,” she added. “And my favorite thing about the school is it’s not just karate, even though it is—they’re learning about balance, patience, attention and other real-life skills.”
Bidwell found Kato Karate a couple of years ago when her family was seeking an activity that would be a confidence-builder for their now 12-year-old son Rowan.
“A Facebook ad popped up, offering a free 30-day trial, and I signed him up for that,” said Bidwell.
“We urged him to try the first class, and at the end of it he was just shining — he loved it,” she continued.
“He said, ‘I can’t wait to come back,’ and that was that; we knew he had found his forever sport, both due to the activity level and the positive reinforcement he received at Kato Karate.”
Bidwell has noticed how the lessons Flynn imparts have benefited her son, mentioning he now exhibits increasing confidence at school and has evolved into a classroom leader.
“And Tim and his team provide us with tools we can use as parents,” said Bidwell, noting they have since enrolled Rowan’s younger sister, too.
Being a parent of four himself, Flynn brings both experience and empathy to bear in his role as a karate and child development coach.
“As a parent, I’ve learned how kids respond and I know that what motivates one kid is different from what drives another,” said Flynn.
“Some don’t care about rank and just want praise, some need more help with concentrating. But kids naturally want to make their parents proud, and we all need to have a positive mindset.”
For more information about Kato Karate, visit katokaratemn.com, call 507-381-5933 or email Flynn at katokarate@hotmail.com.
