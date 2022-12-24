A group of Dakota horse riders has been making its way east through the blistering cold and wind en route to Mankato on the last official Dakota 38+2 Wokiksuye Ride.
The ride from South Dakota to south-central Minnesota is to remember the 38 Dakota executed by hanging in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, and to promote reconciliation.
After 17 years, this year’s 38+2 Wokiksuye will be the final official ride, although some Dakota are expected to continue the tradition in the future. A statement from the Dakota 38+2 Wokiksuye Ride said: “The decision to end the ride under this staff came through long periods of prayer and understanding that the sacrifice of the riders and the horse nation has been accepted.”
Wokiksuye means remembrance.
This year’s ride began Dec. 9 in Brule, South Dakota, with the People of the Oceti Sakowin, or People of the Seven Council Fires, making up the majority of the riders. The riders and a support team arrived in Redwood Falls Wednesday amid bitterly cold and windy weather.
They will gather Monday morning in Land of Memories Park in preparation for the final stretch and arrive at Reconciliation Park, the site of the hanging, sometime midmorning.
Runners, supported by a caravan, also travel to Mankato for the 35th annual 38+2 Memorial Run, which leaves Fort Snelling in St. Paul on Christmas Day.
Sheryl and Bruce Dowlin, who now live in Idaho, founded Education Day at the annual powwow 35 years ago and have attended most of the Dakota ride ceremonies.
Sheryl said the ride and its meaning has been a singular event. “It’s unique because of the history. (The ride) has filtered out across the world, really. There are people around the world who follow it.”
She said the significance of the ride has been its focus on reconciliation.
“That was Jim Miller’s dream,” she said, referring to the Dakota leader who had a dream about a ride to Mankato that spurred the event. “It’s something Bruce and I have been focused on for years — reconciliation.”
She said that between the powwow, ride and other efforts, the goal of reconciliation has been advanced greatly.
“The ride has been an interesting phenomena, to bring Indians and non-Indians together as they cross the country. They’ve come to appreciate each other as they support each other,” she said.
“What’s happened in the past 35 years in Mankato is phenomenal in the change in attitudes and relationships over time. It’s incredibly unique.”
U.S.-Dakota War
The hangings followed the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, which arose when the government failed to provide goods promised to the Dakota in contentious treaty negotiations led by Henry Sibley, who later became Minnesota’s first governor.
The July 1851 Treaty of Traverse des Sioux was an agreement to exchange vast swaths of Dakota homeland for payments and goods. The Dakota believed they would get a lump-sum land payment, but much of the immediate cash went to cover debts fur traders such as Sibley claimed were owed to them.
The U.S. said the remainder would be doled out in annual payments of money and goods.
After a bad crop year and widespread hunger in 1861, the payment owed to the Dakota in June 1862 didn’t arrive on time. A federal agent refused to give them food without the money.
After a disagreement about whether to steal a white farmer’s eggs, four Dakota men shot and killed five settlers in Acton on Aug. 17, 1862. A band of Dakota agreed to fight area settlers after the men reported their killings and persuaded a reluctant Chief Little Crow to lead the fight.
In a short period that fall, estimates say more than 600 white settlers and 75 to 100 Dakota were killed.
Following hurried “trials,” a total of 303 Native Americans were set to be executed. President Abraham Lincoln reviewed trial transcripts and ordered that only men guilty of raping women be hanged. When only two men were found guilty of rape, Lincoln expanded the criteria to include those who had participated in “massacres” of civilians rather than just “battles.” He then made his final decision and forwarded a list of 39 names to Sibley. The number was later reduced to 38.
It remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
Two more Dakota, Medicine Bottle and Shakopee, were hanged two years later.
Forgiveness a gift
At each year’s ceremony, hundreds of spectators gather on Riverfront Drive in front of Reconciliation Park, which has the theme “Forgive Everyone Everything.”
While the journey this year has been through bitter cold and storms, the most taxing year was in 2017, when the coldest Dec. 26 in more than 20 years hit. With early-morning temps at minus 10 degrees, the riders arrived at Reconciliation Park near the library in Mankato, the site of the mass execution 160 years ago this year.
Despite the bone-chilling cold, a large crowd came to watch the event and Dakota leaders, speaking in English and Dakota, talked of why the ride was important.
“We’re here for the dream, the message — healing, reconciliation, cultural diversity,” said staff carrier Wilford Keeble.
Beyond reconciliation and honoring those executed, the annual ride also aims to promote a more balanced history than the narratives long told by the victors.
In 2019 Gov. Tim Walz, a former Mankato teacher, attended the ceremony and gave a tearful apology:
“On behalf of the people of Minnesota and as governor, I express my deepest condolences of what happened here. And our deepest apologies of what happened to the Dakota people,” Walz said. “Working together in common good is our goal. I thank you for making sure the future for all of our children, black, white, brown and Indigenous, is as bright as it can be.”
In an interview after the appearance, a Dakota leader said Walz quietly asked leaders of the event, “What more can we do?”
Walz was told nothing was needed but to continue the process of healing and sharing their ancestors’ story.
“Healing is a process,” Todd Finney, a Dakota from Medford, said in 2019. “Forgiveness is a gift.”
Speakers also use the memorial to advocate for current issues plaguing Native Americans.
Mary Kunesh, the first Indigenous woman elected to the Minnesota Senate, led a task force that focused for 18 months on investigating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The effort culminated this year with a 163-page report to the Legislature and creation of a statewide Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office.
