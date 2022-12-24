Weather Alert

.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Drifting snow and dangerously cold wind chills will make it difficult to dig out from yestserday's blizzard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please allow crews time to clear the roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&