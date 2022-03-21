Were it not for his restaurant and bartending background, James “Jim” Kuettner might never have found his way to law.
But the non-traditional route Mankato criminal defense attorney Kuettner traveled to the legal bar paved the path for his passion to help others, often in their darkest hours.
“A lot of times people are calling me on what is the worst day of their lives,” said Kuettner, explaining why his practice’s catchy phone number — 507-345-6789 — was an asset Kuettner’s legal predecessor, the late Calvin Johnson, couldn’t pass up.
A native of Apple Valley, Kuettner has found his true home in this Minnesota river valley town, establishing himself professionally in a somewhat atypical location at the intersection of South Broad and Cherry streets. The building housing Kuettner Legal dates to the mid-1870s and was constructed when Mankato was less than a decade old.
“Our office is more welcoming than most law offices,” said Cora Hamann, Johnson’s legal assistant from 2009 onward. Hamann has continued as an important member of Kuettner’s staff since he assumed the practice’s reins in February 2017.
“It’s not at the top floor of a big fancy office building and it’s pretty modest, but it’s a beautiful little office in a Victorian-era house and people, including me, just feel comfortable here.”
When clients are okay with it, Kuettner’s three cats — Duke, Igloo and Inky — emerge to provide further consolation to people who may be facing DUI or assault charges, often stemming from previously unaddressed chemical dependency or mental health issues.
“The cats are something many people can relate to, and they kind of take people’s minds off a lot of the serious things we’re dealing with,” said Hamann.
“Jim likes to use stories and analogies — he has his own style. Some lawyers are good on the brains side but can’t relate well to people, but Jim is really good at both. People like him, and he’s also really bright.”
This independent lawyer knows his way around a courtroom and professes to enjoy jury trials.
“I’ve always liked jury trials,” said the 42-year-old Kuettner—pronounced “Kittner.”
Joe Bergstrom, a law school classmate of Kuettner who is an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District based in Mankato, jokingly refers to his friend as “Jim Kittens” due to his love of the friendly felines.
“During law school, Jim was more about getting hands-on experience from trial attorneys than focusing on theoretical law classes,” said Bergstrom.
“He was always interested in being in the courtroom; it’s sort of second nature to him.”
From the bar to the bar
Unlike many lawyers, Kuettner didn’t progress his career in a straight line from college to law school.
In fact, he didn’t begin bachelor’s degree studies until he was 29.
“I didn’t go to college right out of high school because I wasn’t in the mood for more school at the time,” said Kuettner, who moved out on his own at age 19 and began working in downtown Minneapolis bars and restaurants.
He spent a decade serving at and then managing restaurants, with one of his last stops as bar manager at a popular sushi spot. Its late-night hours made it a popular hangout for other area restaurant workers when their shifts ended.
Typically they were happy and relaxed, counting their tips while enjoying nightcaps, Kuettner observed. But when their post-work smiles turned to frowns and grumbles, Kuettner asked what was going on.
“They all seemed miserable,” said Kuettner, “and I found out a manager was stealing their tips so they’d lost a lot of money.”
The group ended up filing a class action lawsuit and ultimately prevailed, giving Kuettner plenty to consider.
“I’d thought, ‘I should do something about that,’ but I was only able to pull a tap handle and ask if they wanted another beer,” said Kuettner, whose initial legal interest was in employment law.
Academically motivated at last, Kuettner enrolled at Minneapolis Community & Technical College in the fall of 2009, earning an associate’s degree in a year and a half. Eighteen months later he also held a diploma from the University of Minnesota.
“I graduated from William Mitchell College of Law in January 2015,” said Kuettner, who managed the rare feat of finishing all undergraduate and Juris Doctor requirements in just five and a half years.
“I’m kind of proud of that; I won’t lie.”
Kuettner not only did it in record time but with distinction; he was chosen the Student of Merit from his law school graduating class on the strength of his community involvement, scholastic achievement, dedication and participation in college-sponsored organizations above and beyond what his degree required.
Among his activities were fundraising efforts for the Public Interest Law Fellowship, which provides scholarships for law students who spend summers volunteering in unpaid roles for non-profit organizations or public interest legal work. He also volunteered for child protection work under the supervision of the Hennepin County public defender.
“CHIPS (Child in Need of Protection or Services) cases are heart-breaking and difficult,” said Kuettner. “At the end of the day, it’s up to your client whether or not they’ll fix what’s going on.
“Our role is to advise them and help them through it, but with frequent dual diagnoses involving mental health and chemical addiction issues, that process can be daunting.”
Following law school, Kuettner spent nearly two years clerking for Fifth Judicial District Judge Gordon Moore (who became an associate justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court in August 2020) in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County.
“We did a lot of criminal law work there and I found it was interesting stuff, kind of fun, and I liked the back-and-forth aspect of it,” said Kuettner, who found his calling during that judicial clerkship period.
When he applied for a position in the Mankato public defender’s office though, he lost the job to a candidate with more experience. In the process, he learned that Calvin Johnson was looking for someone to take over his practice.
“I met with Cal and we had similar philosophies,” said Kuettner. “We both felt it’s not just about litigating a case but about helping the client.”
Hamann recalled the initial meeting between Johnson and Kuettner.
“Calvin and Jim met, and when Jim walked in it seemed like it would work out—and it has,” said Hamann.
Kuettner has a heart for those who have made a wrong turn in life and are facing difficult consequences as a result. While he is certain his decade of work in the restaurant industry, coupled with his time in the public legal trenches, has contributed favorably to his viewpoint, he thinks other attorneys can be empathetic counselors despite coming from different backgrounds.
“You can be a great lawyer without those experiences, but for me personally it’s been a boon,” said Kuettner.
“It’s very much about putting myself into that working-class mindset. A lot of people don’t know anything about the law or how the legal system works other than what they’ve seen on TV.”
Therefore, Kuettner takes care to educate his clients, with a goal of helping them get past their problems and be improved citizens going forward.
“Clients don’t want an attorney who can’t empathize or understand them,” said Kuettner. “These are usually decent people who’ve done something bad, and it’s my job to help them through that without judgment.”
Kuettner’s staff and colleagues agree that his attitude and perseverance allow him to succeed.
“Jim brings all his skill and experience to bear,” said Bergstrom. “I’ve seen him talk to clients late at night, taking their calls when they’re worried.
“Even when he’s playing volleyball, Jim might be thinking about an opening statement or running through ideas about what challenges to make.
“He is constantly trying to get the best outcome for his clients.”
Hamann concurs
“Jim has a lot of heart in it,” said Hamann. “He tries to figure out where people’s legal issues are stemming from and get them on the right track.
“Sometimes people call back years later to thank him for saving their lives. It’s very rewarding.”
Kuettner said he was advised during his judicial clerkship that being a counselor at law meant one could talk with clients about their problems in order to help them.
“I like referrals but I don’t want repeat business because then I feel like I’ve failed,” said Kuettner.
“I like to leave my clients in a better place than I found them, and I like knowing that a client’s life is better for having met and worked with me.”
