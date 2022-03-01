MANKATO — As President Joe Biden vowed during Tuesday’s State of the Union to stand up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, area politicos and lawmakers alike saw something just as momentous — agreement between Republicans and Democrats.
Local liberals and conservatives alike felt Biden did well addressing the ongoing Ukraine invasion and Russia’s military actions, though some hoped for more details on future policy plans. Yet several were struck by how politicians came together in agreement over the U.S.’s role in keeping Russia in check.
“I’m glad to see that everybody is being respectful and I think the issue over in Europe has been a uniting force, even for Americans,” Willa Dailey, a Mankato-area Republican and former Blue Earth County GOP chair, said. “It’s something that we can all agree, on the human tragedy of it, regardless of political party.”
As Mankato Democrat Rep. Luke Frederick puts it, many residents likely watched to see what Biden would say regarding Ukraine, and whether the U.S. would commit to direct military action.
“That means a lot more to people in a direct way than financial sanctions,” he said.
MSU political science professor Kevin Parsneau noted Biden seemed to use more inclusive language than previous presidents. A typical State of the Union address usually involves talking points that rally the president’s party and forces the opposition to sit on their hands, but Biden seemed to weave bipartisan messages throughout his speech Tuesday.
“He was trying to find issues that everyone can agree on, and hoping, in some sense, fishing for some support,” Parsneau said.
That doesn’t mean the president’s critics found little fuel in Biden’s remarks, however. Local Republican Jerry Groebner noted Biden didn’t discuss the U.S.’s continued dependence on Russian oil, while Blue Earth County GOP chair Yvonne Simon said she thought the president basically reiterated his recent Build Back Better proposal speeches.
In addition, there were plenty of opportunities for partisanship throughout the night. Parsneau said he was struck by how Republicans remained silent when Biden touted the nation’s recent job growth and economic growth.
“Granted, you can’t say these are things necessarily that Biden did, but you’d think they’d be happy for them,” he said.
Still, when it comes to the major issue of the day, politicos from all walks of life see more room for agreement as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates military action in Europe.
“It’s a little bit of a reminder for all of us that our democracy is a major blessing, and there are people that are fighting and dying,” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said.
“We could do a lot more together, and we can disagree and have policy fights, but at the end of the day we’re all Minnesotans, we’re all Americans.”
