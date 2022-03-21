If you need a pick-me-up after the long winter months, look no further than vitamin D.
Vitamin D can be the tool you need to provide your body with mood-boosting, disease-fighting and bone-building benefits. Add vitamin D-rich foods to your grocery list and enjoy time in the sun while your body manufactures vitamin D to reap all of its benefits.
What is the buzz behind vitamin D?
Vitamin D’s anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties support immune health, muscle function and brain cell activity. In addition, vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin your body needs for building and maintaining healthy bones.
Your body can only absorb calcium, the primary component of bone, when vitamin D is present. Your body also makes vitamin D when direct sunlight converts a chemical in your skin into an active form of the vitamin (calciferol). Living at higher latitudes (like in Minnesota), wintertime or if you’re older or dark-skinned (skin pigment blocks light and the process is less efficient with age) all minimize vitamin D absorption.
Studies show vitamin D can reduce cancer cell growth, help control infections and reduce inflammation. Many of the body’s organs and tissues have receptors for vitamin D, which suggest important roles beyond bone health benefits.
Vitamin D is not naturally found in many foods, so you’ll want to be intentional to include the right foods. Vitamin D can be found in salmon, eggs, mushrooms and fortified foods like most dairy and cold cereals. Use these simple ways to incorporate these vitamin D-rich foods into your diet:
- • Salmon – Add cooked or smoked salmon to any fresh green salad for a vitamin D and protein boost. Fresh salmon, frozen salmon, and canned salmon, are all great choices.
- • Eggs – Eggs are not just for breakfast! Consider hard-boiled eggs for a vitamin D-rich afternoon snack.
- • Mushrooms – Try the “blend” by adding chopped mushrooms to ground beef to increase volume while reducing overall saturated fat content and provide a good source of vitamin D. Did you know, just like humans, mushrooms have the capacity to produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light? This makes them perfect for vegetarians looking for plant-based foods that contain vitamin D.
- • Diary – Add milk to oatmeal or enjoy a cup of yogurt topped with slivered almonds. You don’t need to get fancy.
- • Cereals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.