It’s high time for everyone to know about Thyme on Main, the vision brought to life last year by owners Sarah Kay Hoffman and Makayla Rae Selvik.
“Our goal is to be the #1 small event space venue in southern Minnesota,” said Hoffman.
With four distinct spaces in one of Waseca’s most distinctive historic commercial structures—the former First National Bank at the northeast corner of State and Elm Streets — Hoffman, 39, and Selvik, 37, have breathed a contemporary, clean aesthetic into the building while respecting its 1903 origins.
“We have two of the original bank vaults in the basement,” said Hoffman by way of example. “One is being used as storage right now but the other one you can see during events.
“Overall, our style is light, bright and somewhat minimalist but with a modern twist,” she added.
Thyme on Main is among Waseca’s newest businesses, having opened in September 2021, and the enterprising co-owners are already making plans for more.
“We’d like to use and love every last inch of this building,” said Hoffman, teasing two pending projects they have in the works.
Whether you’re seeking a cool setting for drinks and apps with friends, an accommodating co-working site for conducting business or well-lit, stylish rooms for almost any type of gathering, Thyme for Main has the answer.
“Everybody has a different favorite space here,” said Hoffman. “You really have to come and see it.”
What’s bringing people into Thyme on Main? Read about the increasingly popular options Selvik and Hoffman offer within an easy half-hour drive of Mankato.
The Bar on Main
Selvik, a 2003 graduate of Waseca High School who also holds a degree in business management from South Central College and brought some experience in the restaurant industry to the Thyme on Main table, is the mastermind behind The Bar’s food and drink menus and specialty cocktails.
The Bar stocks all types of alcohol, including tap and bottled beer and wine, but it’s the specialty cocktails that often get the nod.
“I’d say that 70% of our drink sales are our specialty cocktails,” said Hoffman. “There’s a drink here for everyone.
Consider a few of The Bar’s recently advertised concoctions: a pineapple rose mocktail, a blackberry-lime mule and a blueberry old-fashioned.
“Our fancy cocktails have been a big hit,” she assured.
Selvik has opted to keep The Bar’s food choices tasty but simple.
“”It’s your basics but on steroids,” said Selvik, highlighting tacos with a variety of flavor profiles, sliders, wraps and “a lot of really fun appetizers,” including a charcuterie board, pretzel bites, quesadillas and spinach and artichoke dip.
One item that’s always available is Tracy’s cashew chicken salad croissant sandwich. The sandwich is named in honor of the late Tracy Jevning, a friend of Hoffman’s and past owner of the Daily Grind at the same location.
“Tracy had this famous cashew chicken salad, so that’s a really important tribute item for us,” said Hoffman.
Because Selvik and Hoffman have seven kids ranging from five to 12 years old between them, a short but appealing kids’ menu (mac & cheese, grilled cheese, taco, Uncrustables with fruit, etc.) understandably keeps the little ones satisfied.
Bloody Mary-lovers enjoy The Bar’s 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday brunch, which also shines with screwdriver and mimosa flights, fresh-brewed java brewed with Beans Coffee Company grinds and innovative takes on familiar treats—like pancake tacos (picture the pancake as a taco shell stuffed with eggs and bacon, topped with a drizzle of syrup).
Since The Bar is otherwise open Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m., Selvik says it’s a perfect place to start an evening or drop in for an after-work cocktail and appetizer.
“People like to come in for a nice drink and something to eat before going about their night,” she said.
The Event
In the former bank’s lower level is The Event, with capacity for 49 guests and plenty of character.
“It’s moody, with a beautiful brick fireplace and a small bar,” said Hoffman. “We brightened it with white walls, and a large-screen TV makes it super versatile.”
A custom-built long table provides a perfect buffet area, whether for charcuterie or taco bars.
The only limitations to the room’s use are clients’ imaginations, Hoffman said.
“The Event has hosted weddings, groom’s dinners, baby and bridal showers, family gatherings, anniversary parties, graduation celebrations and the Waseca library’s trivia night,” she listed.
The Studio
On the second floor is The Studio.
Flooded with natural light from numerous windows, the room is perfect for Selvik (who also operates Makayla Rae Photography and provides all the art displayed throughout the building) but can also be rented by other photographers and anyone else desiring an airy, whimsical space that lends itself well to terrific photos.
“We’ve had a lot of female-focused events in The Studio,” said Hoffman, a 2001 Waseca High School alumna with a University of Minnesota bachelor’s degree in English, marketing and advertising to her credit.
The Studio was formerly home to two apartments, but with vision and labor, Selvik and Hoffman knocked out walls and created something stunning and new while retaining a small kitchen and bathroom.
It’s been a popular place for baby showers, bridal showers and as a bridal party prep area.
“Brides like renting it for getting ready and they bring their photographers along,” said Hoffman, mentioning it has an area ideal for makeup application with four mirrors.
The Office
Back on the first floor, people can get down to business in The Office, a co-working space that also boasts a lounge area with a couch and chairs.
“That’s great for small meetings or brainstorming sessions,” said Hoffman of the lounge feature.
Well equipped with bright lights, secure wireless Internet access, a printer and a big-screen TV, clients are welcome to rent the space on an hourly, daily or weekly basis.
“Some companies have rented it for private dinners or annual reviews,” said Hoffman.
Working together
Valuing and balancing each other’s strengths has been a winning model to date for the Thyme on Main owners thus far.
“Our business would not work if we were any more similar,” said Selvik. “Sarah is the brains behind the screens, the marketing, the emailing and event planning, while I’ve managed the food and beverage side plus the interior design and aesthetics.”
Selvik says their partnership works because they’re good at bouncing ideas off each other, bringing in their spouses where their skills make sense (Selvik’s husband Clint is the hands-on, maintenance-minded guy while Hoffman’s husband Ryan manages the financial and numbers side of the operation) and keeping up with each other’s energy.
“I thrive on a lot of activity and am always juggling 335 balls,” said Selvik.
But the formula fits; one customer, Jeanne Hanson, experiences Thyme on Main as a breath of fresh air in the region.
“It’s built with a loving energy that will inspire you to try something new,” Hanson said. “The food and beverages at The Bar on Main are simply delicious — my friends and I look forward to seeing their monthly specials — but this space offers so much more than delightful concoctions.”
Another Thyme on Main fan is Benya Kraus, a co-founder and the Minnesota executive director of Lead for America.
Kraus is a co-working space user in The Office, enjoys The Bar and plans to use The Studio for her bridesmaids when she is married in August.
“Sarah and Makayla are shining examples of what it means to have creative entrepreneurs bring new life and creativity to our main streets while still honoring the history and traditions they hold,” said Kraus.
“They’ve brought a modern twist and flavor to a historic building.”
Providing beautiful spaces for people to gather is what inspires Selvik and Hoffman, and Hoffman is always happy to provide tours for those interested in seeing which space will work best for their meetings or events.
“Literally the best part of this is bringing people together,” said Hoffman.
A huge neon sign in The Bar bears the phrase, “You are right where you need to be,” a feeling Thyme on Main strives to embody.
“That’s kind of our life motto,” said Hoffman. “Wherever you’re at, that’s where you’re supposed to be.”
And Thyme on Main is where they hope you’ll soon find yourself.
