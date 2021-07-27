NORTH MANKATO — A St. Peter man was hospitalized Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle into the median barrier on Highway 169 in North Mankato.
Rickey Dale Hughes was southbound on Highway 169 when his 1999 Honda GL1500 Touring bike struck the median barrier near Belgrade Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the State Patrol.
He was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hughes was wearing a helmet.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.