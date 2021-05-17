GAYLORD — A Faribault man was killed when he crashed into a tree and his truck caught on fire Saturday afternoon in rural Sibley County.
Robert Linn, 80, crashed on 521st Avenue near 226th Street northwest of Gaylord around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office.
Linn was the sole occupant of a pickup towing a camper. The crash is under investigation, but investigators believe Linn drifted into the ditch and struck a tree. His vehicle then caught fire. Linn died at the scene.
