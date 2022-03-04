Mankato Ballet’s production of the iconic “Swan Lake” mirrors the company’s growth with that of lead dancer Alexa Rassbach.
The 17-year-old St. Peter High School junior says since age 3 she dreamed of being a ballet dancer. And after debuting as part of the Swan Corps in the company’s previous “Swan Lake” performance four years ago, the shy introvert’s dream of dancing lead as the Swan Queen takes center stage Sunday.
Mankato Ballet’s four-act performance is at 5 p.m. in the Mankato West High School Auditorium.
Riley Thomas Weber, the company’s ballet master, raves that Rassbach is more than ready.
“Alexa is one in a million,” Weber said, praising her dedication to technique and drive. ”She takes class like she’s performing.”
Alexa’s quiet nature beams as a ballerina. Her mother, Rita Rassbach, remains amazed at her transformation while performing.
“Ballet is so much emotion,” Rita Rassbach said. “And ballet is where you find the real Alexa. At the age of 3, she watched “The Nutcracker” with her grandma and said to me, ‘I want to be Clara (lead dancer).’”
Her daughter smiles at that story.
“Yes, after watching ‘The Nutcracker,’ once I joined I just wanted to get to the next thing,” Alexa said.
Yet ballet is no easy task and is often hard on the body, the 31-year-old Weber notes. When injuries sidelined his dancing career, he turned to coaching. Still, he said, Alexa makes it look easy.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of perseverance,” Alexa said. “It means so much to me that so many of us have been together through this dance journey.”
Many of the dancers in Sunday’s performance have remained active at Mankato Ballet since Alexa entered private lessons at age 4. Weber has been with her at Mankato Ballet the past 11 years, during which numbers have risen from 68 dancers to about 300 in 2022, he says.
“We just updated it and brought ballet to where it is now (at Mankato Ballet),” Weber said. “More is expected. All the movement and dancers know there’s more that’s expected of them.”
The company’s artistic director, Eryn Michlitsch, has been with Mankato Ballet since 2009 and agrees with Weber. She’s encouraged by the growth in the number of dancers.
“Our highest enrollment was the year COVID hit (324 students) and we haven’t quite made it back there,” she said via email. “But we are all hoping to see things back up in the next year or so. I attribute the studio’s growth to getting some amazing core staff in place, streamlining procedures and expectations for the students as well as word-of-mouth recommendations.”
Rita Rassbach, too, has witnessed the growth of both the company and these young, advancing dancers.
“Watching those kids grow up since the age of 4, it’s just wonderful,” she said.
Michlitsch says staff and students are excited for the upcoming performance as “Swan Lake is one of the most well-known classical ballets of all time.”
“The performers include our 30 Mankato Ballet Performance Company dancers,” Michlitsch said. “These dancers audition each spring to be part of the Performing Company and are expected to take additional classes, attend rehearsals and work on extra choreography.
“It’s a wonderful learning opportunity for them to see what a professional dancer may experience and gives them access to a wonderful group of dancers and instructors.”
Michlitsch notes playing both the white swan and black swan is “incredibly difficult,” not only “because of the high level of dancing, but also because the parts are so different.” Weber says Alexa nails both parts.
For Alexa, she remains uncertain as to what her next dance step might be — whether to move into professional dance or college.
“I guess I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
But for now, it’s simply “Swan Lake.”
“It’s just such an iconic ballet and one that my teachers have also performed in,” she said.
Weber said he will be his typical nervous self as his dancers take the stage and Alexa performs the lead role. He’s proud of her growth as a dancer and as a person.
“She’s one of the closest things to a daughter that I’ve ever had,” Weber said.
