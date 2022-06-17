Dustin Tyler doesn’t go into work. However, unlike the situation for many, this predates the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tyler, a 36-year-old Mankato native, has made social media his job for the past four years.
With 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Tyler said it’s not uncommon for fans to approach him on the street and ask to take a photo with him, but he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Sporting multiple piercings and countless tattoos, he’s also easily recognizable.
“I get imposter syndrome,” Tyler said. “I’m just a regular Joe Schmo like everyone else.”
Tyler said he started using TikTok about two years ago, where he realized he could gain followers faster than on other platforms. Before that, he was an influencer on Instagram, promoting products from specific brands.
Tyler creates short comedic and satiric videos, which he found success with after jokingly claiming he was a specific child star who had become unrecognizable as an adult. He said he liked to see people’s reactions, and these videos helped him gain views.
In recent videos, Tyler makes claims such as that his father is Keanu Reeves or that he has dated stars such as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.
One of Tyler’s favorite ways to engage with his followers is through live streaming, where he can interact with them as they watch him in real time. He calls his fans “the OMFG fam,” which he said “is like a family I built.”
“I love seeing them and it’s kind of a place where for two or three hours you can escape … all the problems going on in the world and just focus on having fun interactions with other creators as well as the people who support us,” Tyler said.
TikTok recently launched LIVE Subscription, a monthly service users can opt into to support individual creators. Tyler said he gained about 112 subscribers over the first week of launch, who pay $5.99 per month to gain more direct interactions with the creator and access to their custom-design “emotes,” which are a type of emoji users can use during live streams.
While he tends to focus on the positive aspects of his work, Tyler said the biggest challenge he faces is ignoring negative comments on his videos and accepting that his popularity sometimes means a lack of privacy.
“Your personal life gets put out there and not everybody’s gonna like you or your content,” Tyler said. “You’re living your life almost in a fish bowl.”
Still, Tyler’s goal for his social media presence is to continue to gain more influence. He said there’s no specific number of followers he’s hoping to gain because “there’s no limit with how far you can take things.”
Tyler said he’s happy with where he’s at right now and just bought a new house in Mankato.
“At my age, I’m not really looking to go crazy,” Tyler said. “I’m very comfortable where I’m at, and I’m just taking it as it comes.”
