Six days ago when the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was trailing 3-0, they scored six unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 victory over UMass.
The Mavericks couldn’t overcome a similar deficit after a rough start Saturday.
St. Cloud State scored twice in the first seven minutes in a 3-1 victory over Minnesota State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The Mavericks won the first game of the series 1-0 Friday night.
“Those two games were battles — absolute battles,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Was talking to Lars (Huskies coach Brett Larson) ... he asked ‘do you remember being in a couple of games like this in the first two weeks of October?’ I said ‘no.’”
Added MSU’s Reggie Lutz: “That felt like a playoff game ... that was a high-paced, high intensity game for an October, second weekend in.”
Nolan Walker put the Huskies on the board at 3:20 of the first, and Mason Salquist added the second goal at 6:46.
From there, the Mavericks struggled to generate offense in the first two periods, mustering only 13 shots on goal in the two periods combined.
“They make the game hard on you. They’re not going to give you anything,” Hastings said. “We had some opportunities ... we didn’t have a lot of them. I don’t think either team really did. Both teams defended so well.”
The MSU power play went 0 for 4 on the night, but Julian Napravnik rang a shot off the post with the man-advantage in the second period that would’ve put the Mavericks on the board.
At 18:30 of the second, the Huskies’ Veeti Miettinen scored a power-play goal to make it 3-0. The MSU penalty kill entered the game 12 for 12 on the season and went 3 for 4 Saturday.
“We needed our power play to chip in and give us some momentum,” Hastings said. “The one that Napravnik ripped off the post could’ve been a game-changer, but we didn’t do enough.”
The Mavericks gained momentum late in the third, with Lutz getting the Mavericks on the board at 16:50. MSU continued to generate pressure and chances in the final minutes, but wasn’t able to get a second goal.
Shots on goal favored MSU 23-19. Dryden McKay made 16 saves for the Mavericks.
“Our first four games — If you’d a told me we’d be looking at our schedule and we’d be 3-1, I’m looking at that as a positive,” Hasitngs said. “But ... all players and coaches are pretty greedy — when you’re at 3-0, you want to get to 4-0.
“When you’re playing the quality we’re playing as far as our schedule — they’re trying to win a hockey game also.”
The Mavericks (3-1) play Providence in the Ice Breaker Tournament Friday in Duluth.
