After 25 years of owning Past & Present Antiques and Gifts in Waseca, Sandi Prange has just about seen it all.
Salt-and-pepper shakers, cookbooks, butter boxes, comic books, baseball cards, tobacco tins, record albums, lamps — you name it and believe it or not, someone is on the hunt for it.
“It’s amazing what people collect,” said Prange, a 1976 graduate of Waseca High School and a longtime Waseca business owner.
“Some guys collect pocket knives, others want anything that has a cigarette insignia on it,” she said.
“And a lot of people stop in to look for that certain type of dinnerware their grandparents always used at Thanksgiving meals.”
As a young adult, Prange started out collecting cookie cutters, and before long she added old coffee jars to her list of collectibles.
“That was because I needed something to put all my cookie cutters in,” she laughed.
But for the past quarter-century, Prange has been more focused on helping others find the antiques and collectibles of their dreams rather than hers.
“I always say that what we’re really selling are memories,” said Prange. “Customers come in looking for something that reminds them of someone or someplace from their past.”
A retail industry veteran, Prange and her husband Randy raised four sons and operated Waseca Glass, which their eldest son Dustin assumed ownership of two years ago.
Prange purchased her very first antique at age 15: an old sewing machine that she kept in her childhood bedroom.
“I’ve always been a crafter and loved antiques,” said Prange. “When the kids were little, I sold [items] at craft shows — but eventually my husband said, ‘You need to get your stuff out of here,’ so we started looking around for buildings and grabbed this one.”
With Prange’s flair for vision, a dilapidated service station was gradually converted into a destination shop. While Prange estimates the majority of Past & Present customers live within a 50-mile radius of Waseca, others hail from Wisconsin, Iowa, the Dakotas and the Twin Cities.
“We bought the building in 1997 and hired carpenters to put up stud walls,” said Prange, explaining they cleaned the whole building with a power washer but it still took over two and a half months to reclaim the 5,000 square-foot space and make it habitable and attractive for shoppers.
“We had to redo everything, including the electrical,” she said. “It was a big undertaking, but you don’t think about it at the time — you just do it.”
A 2001 addition created space for an office, employee bathroom and warehouse area.
In keeping with the spirit of historic preservation and novelty, Prange retained the old tire racks on the ceiling, and to this day a ’48 Plymouth is positioned on a hoist above the original concrete floors.
Variety of gifts, antiques
But if you’re not a car-lover, never fear. Prange artfully displays a broad variety of giftware, home decor and gourmet food products, in addition to the antiques, vintage furniture and collectibles for which Past & Present are known.
From greeting cards to linens to lamps to Minnesota-themed items to silk florals to candles, you can buy it at Past & Present.
“And we have a good stock of men’s gifts, too,” mentioned Prange, listing mugs, fishing-themed decor, grilling aprons, beer signs, license plate keychains, playing cards and other goods often associated with garages and “man caves.”
“Sometimes a customer will spot an old vase and we’ll find some great florals to put in it,” said Prange by way of illustrating how the past and present happily coexist at her store.
“And I have one gal who makes candles and puts them in old teacups.”
Past & Present, Prange warns, can be kind of addicting.
At least one of Prange’s five part-time employees — fellow Waseca native Julie Praxl — joined the staff because she couldn’t stay away.
“My husband Mark and I lived in Colorado for 11 years, and every time we were home, we hauled stuff back to Colorado,” Praxl said.
“When we moved back to Waseca, my husband suggested I get a job here — and I thought that was a great idea.”
Praxl, a 20-year Past & Present employee who functions both as a sales associate and display artist, calls it “the best job ever.”
“There’s a constant variety of new things, and they’re beautiful,” said Praxl.
“It’s fun to decorate and be creative, and I enjoy the people immensely, both our customers and employees. We’ve made a lot of friends here over the years.”
One of their dedicated customers is Waseca resident Hazel Owens, who is retired from a 40-year career at MinnWest Bank (formerly Waldorf State Bank). To hear Owens tell it, she basically worked to support her Past & Present shopping habit.
“I think I own half of it at least,” joked Owens. “We used to live on a farm seven miles outside of town but moved into Waseca a couple years ago. That makes it extremely convenient for shopping, but I try to monitor myself.”
Owens was initially intrigued by the fact that Past & Present was an old gas station, plus she loves anything to do with antiques and crafts. In the past two decades, she’s bought several pieces of antique furniture, various knick-knacks, holiday items, cards, figurines and many birthday gifts at Past & Present.
“The very first time I went in there, I was hooked,” said Owens, who praises the staff’s personal touch.
“I really enjoy going because they have unique ideas and the staff is so pleasant; there’s always a ‘hi,’ and they greet you by name,” Owens said. “They’re very friendly, polite and helpful, and they go out of their way if you’re looking for something special — they’re so accommodating.”
Ahead of the curve
How does Prange spot the hot sellers? And how does she know what to stock and what will stick?
Over the years, that’s been a bit of a hit-or-miss proposition, but thankfully she’s tallied more hits than misses.
“I used to love going to auctions, but boy, now I have people calling every day asking if I’ll take their mom’s or uncle’s stuff because they’ve passed away,” said Prange. “The second I hear the word ‘estate,’ I know what’s coming.”
And antiques, like fashions, have cycles.
“Every so often, there’s something different that a lot of people really want,” said Prange. “When I first opened, it was Depression-era and Carnival glass — they just couldn’t get enough of that — and then it went on to tin things, like lanterns and lamps and other really old primitives.”
These days, Prange confides that little marbles are big sellers, and enamelware and wash boilers are in demand; she says they’re often put to use as planters, fireplace wood holders or Christmas pots.
“Larger items are popular right now — things you’d find in an old barn, like washtubs,” Prange observed. “But it really depends on who walks through the door because everyone wants something different.”
The ability to have on hand the exact thing people are seeking is a knack that impresses Owens.
“I say to Sandi, ‘I don’t know how you know what to pick that will be appealing to people,’ because it’s not just her likes but what others want,” said Owens. “She has to draw people in and satisfy a broad audience.”
Indeed, there is a method to Prange’s antique and gift madness.
“I go with the flow and pay attention,” said Prange. “And sometimes I’m a little more cautious to see what catches, because southern Minnesota is typically a year or two behind as far as trends.
“I don’t need to be the trendsetter, but I like to provide things that people in this area like.”
Prange laughed when describing one colorful miscalculation.
“One year, I bought a whole bunch of brown Christmas ornaments — they looked pretty on trees with the golds — but they flopped,” Prange said.
“So I (deeply) discounted all my ‘brown’ only to find out that two years later, brown was the thing and people were into it — so I’ve learned from those experiences.”
Currently, Praxl proudly points to a new supply of old-fashioned toys that Past & Present recently began marketing. She mentioned lava lamps, paper dolls, tin tea sets, sock monkeys and Shrinkies (derivatives of the old Shrinky Dinks), among other items.
“And we have Bozo the Clown bop bags, which I remember from my childhood,” said Praxl. “That was the perfect thing for my two-year-old grandson.”
Past & Present, Prange reveals, is one of the only antique stores in the Waseca area open year-round. And she loves working collaboratively to promote other small Waseca businesses. Notably, Past & Present hosts a spring open house in mid-April, a ladies’ shopping night in mid-July and a pre-Christmas open house on the first weekend in November (Nov. 4-5 this year).
“We’ve been doing that for 25 years,” Prange said of the holiday open house. “Our business community works together to make it happen.”
Owens anticipates the open house each year and is already looking forward to the 2022 edition.
“You must go there for the holiday open house,” said Owens. “Sandi has it decked out to a T, and it’s a really enjoyable time.”
But when you love seeing customers find their special something that revives treasured memories as much as Prange and Praxl do, any day is a good day to be at Past & Present.
“I like visiting with people and helping them,” confirmed Prange.
Added Praxl, “There’s no place like this place.”
