Count on Menari Body Works to leave you feeling soothed, relaxed and, at least temporarily, stress-free.
“Menari means ‘to dance’ in Indonesian,” said owner/therapist Olivia Hageman, who opened the doors in December to Menari’s new 3,700 square-foot location at 121 E. Cherry St., Mankato.
“We are southern Minnesota’s premier holistic day spa — and what’s unique about Menari is that while we have the luxury, the softest tables and sheets, the lush greenery and beautiful decor, we aren’t just a pretty face: We provide really effective treatments and customize each session to your specific needs and goals.”
The enterprising and articulate Menari proprietress has logged 15 years as a certified massage therapist, the last nine in the greater Mankato area. She and the entire Menari staff have attracted an admiring and ever-growing clientele, including Mary Wichtendahl of rural Rapidan.
“I used to look at massage as a luxury, but as I’ve gotten older and have some neck and back problems, I’ve come to see massage as a necessity to help maintain my health,” said Wichtendahl, a licensed social worker and caregiver coach at VINE Faith in Action.
Wichtendahl has sought out Hageman’s services in recent years and has high praise for the visits she books twice each month.
“It’s an investment in my health — and Olivia has been awesome,” said Wichtendahl. “Olivia really wants her clients to have a great experience, recommends a lot of things, gets to know what you like in terms of scents and music and is very thorough.”
Menari employees agree that Hageman has created a setting that is therapeutic not only for clients but also for staff.
“It’s extremely calming and the smell is amazing,” said Tammy Altenburg, a part-time receptionist at Menari.
“The Menari ambience is so relaxing — I never feel stressed-out here — and Olivia is wonderful to work for, so flexible and easy-going. She cares about her staff and clients,” Altenburg continued.
“And our new building is beautiful.”
Relaxation by design
That’s no accident.
Hageman, 42, resided in the California Bay Area before moving to Mankato with her husband Craig, a native Minnesotan, several years ago. The second daughter of parents who are high-level business executives with international companies, Hageman lived overseas from age 8 to 21.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in visual arts at the University of Australia and spent five years doing mixed media art work in California before discovering her true passion in health and wellness.
So when Hageman says “I want everything at Menari to look like Bali — calm, relaxing and filled with plants — because Bali is the coolest place in the world,” she knows whereof she speaks.
“There’s no other place like Menari in this part of the state,” said Hageman.
“We need to transport people somewhere, and they need to be able to build their own experience with music, essential oils and the style of massage they choose.”
Menari Body Works staff are trained in several different massage types: traditional style Lomilomi, Thai yoga bodywork, Caribbean style bodywork, Swedish/deep tissue massage, lymphatic massage, and pre- and post-natal massage.
Previously located in North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue business district, Menari’s square footage has doubled with its relocation to the Cherry Street address, which was last host to the Kato Cue Club; the site has a long list of previous tenants, including the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota in its infancy.
“The building was on my drive when I (earlier) shared space with acupuncturists,” said Hageman, who lives in lower North Mankato with her husband and their three children, ages 9, 7 and 3.
“I always drove by and thought more than once, ‘That’s not a good use of that building.’ And here we are.”
The added space allows for six treatment rooms, meaning Menari can accommodate parties of six. A 1,300 square-foot yoga studio began operating on Menari’s lower level in mid-January. At present, Hageman’s roster includes eight full-time and three part-time staff.
Skilled massage therapists, aestheticians, Reiki masters, yoga instructors and support staff are on the Menari team that delivers exactly what customers want and need.
“We like to affect the mind, body and spirit because they are all interconnected, so we have a wide variety of services and products to offer,” said Hageman.
“We want to give people a chance to explore different options within a facility with which they’ve developed a relationship and trust.”
For instance, Reiki masters work to help clear and reset people’s energy; the goal of Reiki is relaxation and encouragement of people’s natural healing responses. And Reiki therapy has touch or no-touch options.
“We talk about the energy centers in the body and how they can be blocked by different events in our lives,” said Hageman.
“Reiki masters help to unblock those energy centers and open up your energetic fields for receiving positive energy and release of negative energy.”
Menari also accommodates pregnant women with prenatal massages; Menari has an FDA-approved lay-flat prenatal cushion that allows for full back massages.
“This can even help with baby positioning because the baby feels the effects of gravity differently in that position,” explained Hageman.
A specialty lymphatic massage is available for post-surgical clients (“As long as their wounds or incisions are closed,” Hageman cautioned) and can help reduce inflammation/edema.
Facials, such as the medi-facial client Wichtendahl favors, are game-changers at Menari.
“I’ve started going to (Menari aesthetician) Allegra for a facial once a month,” said Wichtendahl.
“It’s really good. I’ve had facials before when it felt like they just slapped stuff on my face, put me under a light and wiped it off. But at Menari you lay on a massage table and while the mask is deep-cleaning my pores, she massages my hands, arms, head and neck.
“It’s very relaxing, my face feels awesome — and it looks really good. I love it.”
Hageman says Menari’s facial options are unique because they pair plant medicines and high-end organic product lines (Laurel Skin, Honua Hawaiian Skincare and Osmosis Skincare) with modern and traditional practices and techniques like derma planing, LED light therapy and high-frequency lymphatic drainage.
“It’s holistic and nurturing not only to the skin topically but also internally,” said Hageman.
And aesthetician Allegra Kay is trained in performing Gua Sha sculpting facials, which involve a traditional Chinese technique that, when performed consistently, provides lasting results.
“I didn’t know I had a saggy jawline until I saw my ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures,” said Hageman. “It was drastic, and we shared the photos on Instagram and people were floored with the results I had gotten from just one session.
“Gua Sha is relaxing — it feels like a massage — and it improves blood and energy circulation which results in lifting and sculpting without being invasive.”
In addition, Menari has an infrared sauna available and is awaiting the arrival of a soaking tub (delivery delayed due to supply-chain issues).
Setting high standards
Hageman established Menari’s first dedicated building in 2019 on North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue after she had previously rented space for her own massage practice with other local wellness practitioners.
“It’s been a slow journey, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to give Mankato what it was missing: a relaxing, luxurious space with the benefits of a private massage practice and the ambience of a day spa,” said Hageman.
She took a leap of faith to add employees during 2020, even though “my whole family said the pandemic was not a good time to expand,” Hageman said.
“But I trusted my gut. I knew it was going to be good and we grew from two to four therapists. I felt like people needed a sense of touch and connection so badly then.
“We kept everyone safe and developed a lot of trust in the community as a really high quality service.”
When the Cherry Street location became available in 2022, Hageman said only half her family told her she was crazy to expand further.
“The other half said, ‘You did it once before,’ and the building owners were fantastic, very accommodating to my needs,” Hageman said.
To introduce the holistic, organic facial program, she attracted trained aestheticians and additional staff, maybe because her own reputation as a good employer preceded her.
“I want to be sure I’m the type of employer I always wished for: Compassionate and understanding, and providing the best possible workplace because in a service-based industry, your employees are the lifeblood of your business,” Hageman said.
“I’m grateful for Menari’s staff members every day.”
Altenburg, for one, is on board with Hageman’s message. She has enjoyed experiencing the massages and facials provided by Menari’s various therapists so is able to speak knowledgeably to clients about the different types of services offered.
“The therapists will always gather information so they can help you get the most out of your massage or facial,” said Altenburg.
“It’s so rewarding to see the benefits people get from coming here, some who have experienced pain and feel better when they walk out.
“I’m very excited to see where Menari will go with this new space and more therapists.”
And with Valentine’s Day approaching, Hageman reminds the public that Menari gift certificates are readily available.
“Promoting relaxation, body awareness, health and healing says you care for someone so much you want them to feel good in their body on a day to day basis,” said Hageman.
“Massages and facials are gifts that keep on giving.”
