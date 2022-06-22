After a year of “test driving” a series of conductors, the Mankato Symphony Orchestra has chosen Ernesto Estigarribia to lead the organization into the future.
Estigarribia was one of four “guest conductors” to helm the orchestra during its 2021-22 season.
“The Mankato Symphony first began its nationwide search for a conductor in 2020 and after a delay brought on by COVID, we were finally able to audition four finalists during our 2021-22 season,” said Bethel Balge, MSO’s executive director. “In light of the delayed and extensive search, we are especially delighted to welcome Ernesto Estigarribia, as Mankato Symphony’s dynamic new leader.”
Estigarribia, born and raised in Paraguay, will conduct the MSO’s 2022-23 concerts, with a full announcement of their upcoming season expected soon.
“I think Mankato is a really exciting town and is certainly a very exciting orchestra,” Estigarribia said. “I just love the atmosphere. I love the musicians. I love the organization. And I think there's so much potential and I'm actually very, very excited to to join the organization.”
Like his predecessor Ken Freed, Estigarribia is a violist. He‘s a graduate of the University of Minnesota and is currently the conductor of the Quad City Symphony and a member of the conducting staff of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies.
He said he was drawn to compete for the job based on the MSO’s reputation and quality of its musicians.
“Most cities of this size have an orchestra. But they don't have an orchestra like this,” he said. “This orchestra is well supported and loved by its community and has a commitment to be part of the cultural fabric of the city.”
Estigarribia came to the U.S. 12 years ago. He attended school in Pittsburg State University in Kansas. He’s studied viola since childhood and was a member of National Symphony of Paraguay before coming to the U.S.
“But I always wanted to be a conductor,” he said. “I conducted all the best orchestras in the world from my living room, you know, like waving my arms as a kid to the Berlin Philharmonic and their phone Korean or, you know, the Vienna Philharmonic.”
He did graduate work at the University of Minnesota before being named associate conductor at the Quad City Symphony. He leads the Quad City’s youth orchestra program through that role. He’s also on the music faculty at Augustana College in Rock Island, IL. And just this month, he was named conductor of the Sheboygan Symphony.
He says he likes to stay busy; it helps him grow as a musician and conductor.
“It certainly takes a lot of time investment. But I think the upside is well worth it,” he said. “And this is what I love doing. This is what I prepared my entire life to do and I'm just excited to get out there to make a difference in this community and help continue the growth of the orchestra.”
Estigarribia follows a conductor known not only for his dedication to music, but also for his big personality. Freed, a member of the Minnesota Orchestra, led the MSO for 12 years. He was praised as he left for elevating the orchestra’s quality and community standing. Estigarribia hopes to build on Freed’s work.
“He is a phenomenal musician. I am an admirer of his not only because we played the same instrument but he is really good at what he does,” he said. “He's also a great conductor. I have nothing but respect for the man. We are in a different chapter of the organization. And we owe what we do to those who came before us. We are here because of their work. The Mankato Symphony is here in large part because of his work and his vision.”
