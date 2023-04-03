On 10 bucolic acres about four miles north of Wells, Melissa and John Kruse are living their dream.
“Nature is really a point of connection for us and is a big part of our relationship,” said Melissa, a 2002 Mankato West High School graduate.
“We’ve grown our love of nature into our business and our daily lives.”
The proprietors of Herbal Beauty have created an ever-expanding line of all-natural products that seamlessly blend medicinal properties with essential oils to promote healthier bodies and lifestyles for everyone from expectant mothers to teenagers to bearded hipsters to those with “mature skin.”
Today, Herbal Beauty encompasses herbal-infused soap, hand and body lotions, lip balms, sunblock, herbal teas, beard oil, hair care products (shampoo, conditioner, herbal-infused hair rinse and hair oil), massage and body oil, bath salts, bubble bath, sugar scrubs, facial toners, serums, moisturizers, astringents, wound and foot sprays, a “Mama and Baby” product line, elderberry syrup kits, essential oils and aromatherapy roll-ons.
That’s a lengthy list for a two-person operation, but the Kruses love working together, experimenting and adding items when ideas and solutions come to them.
“The most rewarding aspect of producing our products is bringing a new idea to life,” said Melissa, a certified herbalist.
“My products are like art to me, and I am satisfied once I have perfected a product’s look, feel, scent, and energy,” she continued.
“I get so much satisfaction from creating something new that is pleasing to the senses, good for you and functional. In addition, I feel fortunate that I get to share my creativity and passion through what we produce.”
Big Sky inspiration
After high school, Melissa initially attended college in Bozeman, Montana, but quickly discovered the classes she was taking at local food co-ops and herb shops — teaching natural healing and making lip balm and lotion — were more appealing than her university studies.
“I was hooked right away,” said Melissa. “I fell in love with the ingredients, aromas, process and endless product formulations.”
She also fell in love with John, a 2002 Loyola High School graduate with whom she reconnected as a young adult. They married in 2005 and, while expecting their first child, Melissa began making cold-process soap as a hobby.
As their family grew, so did the Kruses’ interest and experience in crafting wholesome, handcrafted goods; they successfully sold soaps and other emerging natural products at the Mankato Farmers’ Market, eventually expanding their soap production from one-pound batches to the 22-pound batches they manage today.
By 2010, they scrapped their part-time jobs in favor of devoting themselves full-time to Herbal Beauty.
“We took it to the next level in 2010,” said Melissa, crediting John for their signature “loop-de-do” that gracefully tops each Herbal Beauty soap bar in distinctive fashion.
“John is the artist behind our handcrafted soap, and each bar is a work of art,” praised Melissa. “We complement each other’s strengths and inspire each other daily.”
The Kruses’ next leap came in 2014 when they bought 10 acres (including a “fixer-upper”) in rural Wells. They’d scouted for acreages within 45 minutes of Mankato, since their presence and customer base at the Mankato Farmers’ Market now dates back 15 years and they wanted to stay in the vicinity for customers like Nancy Goodwin of North Mankato who swears by their products.
“I met the Kruses many times at the farmers’ market,” said Goodwin, a faithful Herbal Beauty buyer for the last seven years.
“Their products are consistent, and everything that goes into them is carefully vetted; there’s no random crap, no chemicals, just natural ingredients and herbs they mostly grow themselves.”
Melissa confirms that Herbal Beauty products contain no sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances or colors, mineral oils, artificial preservatives or other harmful ingredients.
“Some soap and fragrance companies use synthetic fragrances that can lead to many irritating symptoms, but all of our scent blends are proprietary ones we make in-house by blending herbs with essential oils,” said Melissa.
They aim to maximize their property’s biodiversity.
“We manage our property like a nature preserve,” said Melissa. “We’re building an ecosystem around medicinal plants, and we either grow the herbs we use or they naturally grow here.”
The list of plants and herbs that sprout organically at their acreage includes elderberry, violet, plantain, lilacs, yarrow, chickweed, red clover, nettle, red raspberry, dandelion and cottonwood.
Adding to the mix are things the Kruses plant themselves: calendula, St. John’s wort, echinacea, comfrey, chamomile, lemon balm and peppermint. Oh — and they keep bees to produce their own honey.
“We extract these herbs in water, oil or alcohol and add them to our Herbal Beauty formulations,” Melissa said, explaining that each affords different properties: pain-relieving, astringent, anti-inflammatory, toning, antimicrobial, hydrating, nourishing or tissue-regenerating.
“I love using the synergy of herbal ingredients in our products and learning which ones work best together to enhance their properties and create effective products that also smell amazing.”
John began grafting fruit trees (apple, pear, wild plum and cherry), meaning the Kruses also have a young orchard underway.
“We’ve learned over the years it’s easier to let things grow where they come up naturally because if something is growing wild, that’s its best habitat,” said Melissa.
“And things can get a little wild out here,” she laughed, “but John is passionate about keeping a nice balance of managing what already grows here with bringing things in.”
Fresh and natural
Because the Kruses like their products to be as fresh as possible, they make them on a weekly or as-needed basis.
“And soap has a curing period, so that has to be made a couple weeks in advance,” she explained.
Besides selling their goods at the Mankato Farmers’ Market every Saturday from May through October, the Kruses’ Herbal Beauty products are available for purchase online (herbalbeautysoap.com) and at various shops in the region, including St. Peter Food Co-op, Fine Fettle in Northfield and Salvage Sisters in Mankato.
“We absolutely love Melissa and her whole family,” said Jaimee Larson, owner of Salvage Sisters on North Riverfront Drive in Old Town Mankato.
“Salvage Sisters has carried their products since 2014, and we have them all — soaps, lotions, room sprays, bath balms, lip balms, hair care products, aromatherapy rollers, you name it.”
Larson says customers who can’t get enough arrive weekly to replenish their stock of Herbal Beauty items, especially when the farmers’ market is off-season.
“The all-natural ingredients are amazing and customers love that they can count on it being organic,” she added.
“And a lot of people with sensitive skin appreciate the non-allergenic aspect of their items. I have three teenage daughters who have all different skin types and they can use the same soap with no problems.”
Goodwin, too, enjoys gifting Herbal Beauty soaps and products to her young granddaughters because she is confident they contain “no chemicals or fake fragrances that can be endocrine-disruptors, which is especially dangerous to young and developing bodies,” Goodwin said.
“And the Kruse family is a living example of what you can look like when you live clean.”
The Kruses’ four kids, now between 10 and 16 years old, have pitched in with household chores, harvesting plants and spelling their parents for breaks when selling at markets.
“A couple of our kids definitely have an entrepreneurial side,” said Melissa.
“They have all gained customer service experience and are starting to dream up businesses for themselves, but it’s been important for them to see the time, energy and work it takes to build a business; it doesn’t happen overnight.”
The pandemic period was surprisingly productive for the Kruses and Herbal Beauty.
“We had launched a brand-new website a couple months before the pandemic started so customers could order from there — and the farmers market was operational and people were eager to support local vendors, artists and farmers,” Melissa noted.
“Plus, people were washing their hands more frequently and wanted healthy soaps with natural antibacterial and moisturizing properties.”
The Kruses began building a new studio for crafting their products in 2022 and are moving into it early this year.
Meanwhile, Melissa tempts with descriptions of scent combinations like lime-spearmint, honey-almond and spicy woodlands (the latter, used in a soap and beard oil, has a masculine flair).
“I get a thrill out of making new products and visualizing what I want the end result to be,” said Melissa.
“We take pride in creating fresh, natural and effective soaps and skincare for our customers — and we love what we do.”
