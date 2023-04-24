By Nell Musolf
Special to The Free Press
A new addition to the local restaurant scene opened this past February. Nautical Bowls, 1600 Warren Street, Suite 11, is owned by Devin and Mikaylah Pokorney who, along with a staff of 10, offer healthy fast food, a term that many may consider to be an oxymoron. Nautical Bowls goes against the stereotype of unhealthy fast food by serving meals, or bowls, that are plant based, soy, dairy and gluten free with zero refined sugars.
The restaurant’s menu features a variety of bowls along with the option to build your own bowl. Each bowl has a base, such as mango or acai, followed by a dry topping which could be pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes or hemp seeds among others, followed by granola, fruit and drizzles such as honey.
While many businesses are dealing with a lack of applicants for open positions, the Pokorneys haven’t had that problem. If anything, they’ve had a surplus of applicants. It’s an employment trend the couple is used to.
“We opened our first Nautical Bowls in Savage in 2021,” Mikaylah said. “We had over 100 applications for our Savage store, and we had many applications to work at our new Mankato location too.”
Mikaylah and Devin attribute the number of applicants they’ve had to how their stores are run. They focus on creating a working environment where employees are not only part of the team, but they also play a large part in ensuring the team is working together smoothly. The Porkorneys want their employees to learn how to not only contribute to the store and the community, but also to their own growth.
“Since we own two stores, obviously we can’t be in both places at once,” Devin said. “We teach our employees early on that they will be responsible for things like opening and closing. We’re always as close as a phone call, but they learn to be responsible right away.”
“We are very hands-on as owners,” Mikaylah said, “but we want to empower our team. They know we are there for them although we might not be physically in the store.”
The Pokorneys live in Farmington, a location that enables them to reach either store within a reasonable amount of time. Devin is at one of the stores every day of the week while Mikaylah is either at a store or in her other role as a hairstylist.
The journey to becoming business owners started in the couple’s hometown of Spring Valley. They started dating in high school and married almost six years ago. After graduating from college, Devin worked for two fitness companies that were franchises. It was then he began thinking about owning a franchise of his own.
“I learned a lot about what goes into owning a franchise while working for a few of them,” Devin said. “It was something that interested both of us.”
Devin did his homework by listening to “lots and lots” of podcasts and reading plenty of books on what goes into being a business owner. All that was left was finding a business to own.
Mikaylah was the one to first discover Nautical Bowls. She visited the anchor store in Minnetonka and was immediately impressed and quickly arranged for Devin to pay a visit to the store.
“I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be so cool if they have franchises?’” At the time, Nautical Bowls didn’t offer franchises, but Mikaylah’s wish became true in 2020 when Nautical Bowls branched out into franchises. The Pokorneys signed up and opened their first Nautical Bowls in Savage the following year. Once that endeavor was up and running, they began looking for the ideal spot to open a second store.
Mankato appealed to the couple not only because it is the home to Minnesota State University-Mankato, but also because they liked the feeling of community they found.
“We have friends who went to school here, so we were somewhat familiar with the area. Mankato is a friendly town and we felt like it was a place where we could give back to the community,” Devin said. “Mankato is also known as a family town, and we liked that as well.”
Nautical Bowl’s Mankato location is across the street from the MSU campus, a spot the Pokorneys call “fantastic.” Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the fall, winter and spring, the restaurant will stay open until 8:30 p.m. during the summer to take advantage of the warmer weather and longer days.
Giving back
Giving to the community is another important aspect of owning a business for the Pokorneys. The couple has a philosophy of people first followed by giving back whenever they can, ideals they plan on extending to Mankato beginning with their employees.
“It’s exciting to work with young people and see how they grow. We want them to excel, and we want them to have a good experience working for us while they’re learning,” Devin said.
Joann Gardner has been working at Nautical Bowls since it opened in February. The MSU student said, “I like the idea of giving back to the community and helping others. It’s been great working here.”
With their bosses often not in the store, the employees learn to be independent and see how much effort goes into making a business not only run but be profitable.
“As owners, our goal is to get the team to a point where it doesn’t need you,” Devin said.
“There are times when it’s important to be really involved and we want to be everywhere, but realistically we can’t do that,” Mikaylah said. “We have to schedule ourselves and our time carefully, which is why we need to be able to trust our staff and be able to count on them.”
Nautical Bowls is also available for catering events.
“Graduation parties, showers, whatever kind of celebration you’re having, we can do them,” Mikaylah said.
The Pokorneys will be having their own celebration in July, the month their first child is due to arrive. Although a new baby will add another layer to their already full schedule, they can’t wait.
“It’s all so much fun,” Mikaylah said.
