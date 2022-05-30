At age 10, Mark Plotz loved biking to Hoover Elementary School in North Mankato, the rack nearly always full. Three decades later, his ongoing love for two-wheel transportation prompted Plotz to open a downtown St. Peter bicycle shop, The Smallest Cog, in October 2020.
“I have memories of that bike rack being completely full,” Plotz says. “That’s one of the things that’s really changed. And that’s a shame…Biking is not normalized anymore.”
Plotz would like to change that, combining his enthusiasm for biking with his planning experience and making communities more bicycle friendly. But his journey back to the Minnesota River Valley and small business owner was far from conventional.
The 1993 Mankato West High School graduate veered off the path from time to time, but his love for bikes and that cleanest and quietest form of transportation never lost his soul. A political science degree from Gustavus Adolphus College sparked a commitment to public policy. After two AmeriCorps terms, Plotz followed it with a master’s in public administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
From there, it was Washington, D.C., and a 20-year career as a community planner.
“I wanted to explore the nonprofit world and wanted to leave Minnesota,” Plotz recalled, then joked: “At some point, you have to grow up.”
From 2008 to 2016, Plotz came to love his home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, D.C., with its mix of diversity and young, educated professionals. And its pedestrian and bicycle friendly sidewalks and trails were safe and user-friendly.
“It’s a really cool city,” Plotz said in a recent interview at his St. Peter bicycle shop at 115 Minnesota Street. “We had the only street in all D.C. where everything worked perfectly.”
That was the planner in him.
“I was driving my car maybe once a month,” Plotz said. “I biked and walked everywhere.”
Still, “it was never a plan to stay” in D.C., he noted, and two events shaped his future plans. While working a regular five-day week as a community planner, Plotz was offered a weekend job at the Bicycle Pro Shop in the Georgetown neighborhood, where he had been a frequent customer. Working as a bike mechanic, it blossomed into “the best job I ever had.”
“I found it to be a much more fulfilling job than urban planning,” Plotz said.
It was a “successful” 2015 OkCupid date that helped launch his next venture, a marriage to Amanda Malkin, a Philadelphia native. And while Malkin was from “one of those old East Coast families,” the high cost of living convinced them to try a move back to Minnesota in March 2018.
The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop became a reality first in downtown St. Paul. The corner storefront location seemed perfect, with a microbrewery and popular pizza place nearby, and light rail public transportation close.
“As far as urban planning goes, it was a dream,” Plotz said. “It was a neighborhood that worked.”
Plotz said this “self-financed” venture allowed him to settle in as an independent bike shop and grow nicely in those first couple years in St. Paul.
“We really had our feet under us in 2018,” Plotz said. “And we more than doubled our gross in 2020.”
But the birth of twin daughters, coupled with vandalism to his downtown St. Paul shop and theft of an expensive bicycle, prompted a serious look by the couple for a move.
“It became pretty clear that the owner-operator concept (in St. Paul) wouldn’t work,” Plotz said.
Wife Amanda Malkin brings a unique talent of her own to the region, launching an art conservation business. Plotz said his wife might be one of the few in southern Minnesota. But she also contributes mightily to The Smallest Cog, he added, serving as co-owner and manager.
“Amanda makes sure we are in compliance with state and local laws,” Plotz said. “She is the creative force in our business. And as someone relatively new to bicycling and is a foot shorter than me, she is my bridge to people whose biking experience is often vastly different than my own.”
Back to the Greater Mankato area
Why St. Peter?
“I went to Gustavus. I knew St. Peter didn’t have a bike shop,” Plotz said. “And the city welcomed us.”
Ed Lee, executive director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and a bicycle enthusiast, said The Smallest Cog is a great addition to the historic downtown district.
“We love businesses that generate foot traffic along the sidewalks of our downtown,” Lee said. “The Smallest Cog is all about that, inviting pedestrians who are curious about recreating or even commuting on two wheels.”
And for Lee, who often takes a bicycle trip into the Twin Cities area or regional tourist attractions, adding a top-flight bike shop and experienced bike mechanic to the community should help grow a more bike-friendly community here. And there’s a ripple effect for other businesses, he added.
“Unique venues make a destination like St. Peter more attractive to more people,” Lee said. “A visitor might come here intending to shop only at the bike shop, but we all know what happens. The visitor winds up popping into several venues of interest, spreading word about how cool St. Peter is, and then coming back at various times during the year.”
But it’s Lee’s love of bikes that also excites him about the addition of The Smallest Cog Bicycle Shop.
“We all have a connection to bicycles because as kids, bikes were our transportation,” Lee said. “As adults, we discover bicycles are even more fun than they were as kids.”
Plotz hopes to help shape a more bike-friendly community in St. Peter, although he adds city officials have “done a good job” designing user-friendly trails and sidewalks. The Plotz and Malkin family live in the Nicollet Meadows neighborhood, with a good mix of sidewalks and an underpass which allows for safe strolls to local schools and childcare facilities.
“Sidewalks need to be thought of not as amenities but as important infrastructure,” Plotz stressed. He’s also taking that planning expertise into a new volunteer role, joining the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“And I love current events,” Plotz said. “I’m progressive and not running away from it.”
