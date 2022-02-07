MANKATO — A community partnership will fund a new position focused on mental health within Mankato Area Public Schools in response to social workers getting bogged down with administrative tasks.
The full-time "community navigator" role will last at least one year and pay $75,000, Supt. Paul Peterson said Monday. Greater Mankato Area United Way is making a solid annual commitment of $50,000 for the role, while the Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System are each contributing $12,500 for at least a year.
Community groups have met over the last few weeks to discuss how to better assist young people’s mental health needs, said Elizabeth Harstad of United Way. Social workers said excessive time spent making phone calls, sending emails and doing paperwork to connect students with outside behavioral health providers detracts from the time they have to interact with kids.
“What we really want for our social workers is to free them up to be doing the individual and group work with our students,” said Scott Hare, MAPS director of student support services. Existing social workers within schools include psychologists, counselors and therapists.
The difficulties workers have in arranging help for students translate to barriers for children and parents seeking a way into the mental health care system, United Way Executive Director Barb Kaus said.
The community navigator will aim to ensure support isn’t delayed for students who are already struggling, she said.
“There are so many stresses already,” Kaus said. “They’re trying to cope with all of the different challenges happening. And then trying to get into the system is hard — not intentionally, but it is hard.”
The district plans to post the job opening Tuesday, Hare said. Typically MAPS job postings remain open for at least a few weeks, Peterson said.
Data on the role’s success at aiding children will play a part in whether it persists beyond the initial year and grows in scope.
“Our goal, then, over the course of that first year is to collect all of the data that is going to be necessary to show that it’s worth it,” Peterson said.
Fresh off raising more than $2 million from local donors in only five months, United Way will continue its investment in the navigator role, Kaus said.
She expects the position will grow; The organization hopes to expand the position's reach throughout the four south-central Minnesota counties it serves.
