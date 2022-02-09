MANKATO — The Facebook post sharing news of a group for students of color at Prairie Winds Middle School had a strictly positive message: “It is important for students of color to have spaces to express themselves and feel comfortable and safe,” it began.
Yet just over 24 hours later, eighth grader Dani Hidalgo sat in a chair facing a TV camera and said of the comment section, “The stuff on the Facebook page, that really — like, my heart dropped. Because how could you be like that?”
Hidalgo, who turns 14 years old next month, put aside her normal coursework Tuesday afternoon. She had something to say to commenters who argued against the existence of a group exclusively for non-white students.
She was nervous, worried her heartbeat would be heard over her voice. She wore pajama pants, a large green hoodie, and black and blue Nikes to school, and now her face would be on TV.
“People need to know that we have feelings too,” Hidalgo, who identifies as Mexican American, said afterward, “and just because we’re people of color does not mean that we don’t have feelings.”
Published by Mankato Area Public Schools 11 a.m. Monday, the Facebook post racked up nearly 1,000 comments and 150 shares during the next 48 hours. Most comments are supportive of the new racial safe space, but initially they skewed toward negativity.
“Isn't this segregation?” a man who appears to be white in his profile photo asked. “The exact opposite of what Martin Luther King Jr. worked very hard and died for?”
Scores of other commenters drew a connection between the safe space and school segregation, claiming to worry that the group only creates more division. Many said they thought any support group should be open to all students.
“It sounds like all this group is doing is teaching children of color that we are still at odds with one another,” a woman who appears to be white commented. “What is this going to solve?”
Ayan Musse, a social worker at Prairie Winds who started the racial affinity group, said up to Tuesday afternoon she had read 650 comments. The positive responses thanking educators for the idea couldn’t fully assuage her sadness and anger, she said.
The group’s purpose is to provide a space in which students who share a common identity trait can speak freely about their experiences without fear of backlash, Musse said. Because the students in the group have lived their lives in a numerical minority, the exclusion of members of the majority is not meant to divide but to make people of color feel more visible.
Musse had already tested the idea for the past two years at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato. Similar groups exist at the high school level within the district.
The 20-student Prairie Winds group had its first meeting Feb. 2 and plans to gather once a month. Musse leads the safe space with colleagues Pierre Benson and Oscar Andrade Lara.
“We have an opportunity to empower them with knowledge of what people of color go through,” said Benson, who is Black and has been a student success specialist at Prairie Winds for six years.
“If those people that are making comments have the capacity to open their minds and listen and understand this,” he added, “I believe this would be totally different. I believe they’re looking at this and they think that we are preaching and promoting negativity.”
The group includes only students of color because white children in southern Minnesota have likely grown up around plenty of adults who look like them, Musse said.
Census data shows 87.5% of people in Mankato identify as white. About 96% of licensed teaching staff at Prairie Winds identify as white, Principal Monde Schwartz said.
The lack of diversity means the 33% of students at Prairie Winds who identify as non-white may have lacked a relatable presence and the comfort that entails. The school’s enrollment is nearly 1,000 kids.
“For them to see us and to understand that they’re not alone going through some of the experiences that they’re going through, that I don’t have to explain much to them — that they know from my look. It’s huge — it’s huge,” said Musse, a Black Somalian immigrant. “It’s priceless.”
Thea Witt, a seventh grader who is Black, Latina and white, said the group has helped her realize how she used to show a façade to people. She was portraying herself the way she imagined others wanted to see her.
This year she’s more confident, not inclined to change simply to make anyone like her.
Hearing from peers in the affinity group also opened her eyes to instances of racism that she had come to view as everyday happenings: Employees trailing her in a store because she’s Black. People moving away their belongings whenever she sits near them. People hesitating to join her in an elevator.
“It literally happens so much that it’s just our normal now,” Thea said. “We just normalize racism most of the time.”
Migrating to Minnesota, Musse said she endured the shock of transitioning from an environment where everyone looked like her and spoke her language to being Black in America. She was 18 when she learned her brown skin made people in the U.S. feel threatened.
“It’s exhausting to be Black in America,” she said. “It’s exhausting to be a person of color in America.”
Moving here in 2002, she has since raised five children, three of whom graduated from Mankato East High School. Their experiences going through the school district showed her there weren’t enough teachers and school leaders who were people of color.
“I’ve been there as a mother,” she said, “watched how my kids come home and have those frustrations and they have nobody to relate to, no adult in the building that can understand their experiences.”
The outrage over the safe space pained her deeply, she said. But still she wants to see the concept of affinity groups spread throughout the district, growing to include people with other shared identities.
In a way, she said, the negative responses only affirmed her conviction of the need for such environments.
“A student can never learn if they don’t feel safe, if they don’t feel heard, if they don’t feel belonging to the space that they’re coming to," she said. "And if we can’t provide that for all students, not just students of color, then I think we should just give up on education.”
Top school administrators seem to agree with her.
“I want students to feel seen, heard, loved, appreciated and empowered so they know we’ve got their backs,” said Schwartz, the school principal, “so that they can go on to do the things that they are capable of without all the obstacles being put in place that are unnecessary and unfair.”
On Monday, Supt. Paul Peterson said a concerned mother sent him a screenshot of the Prairie Winds Facebook post and asked whether he condoned the group. She wondered if it would be all right for her to start a group exclusively for white students.
He laughed it off.
Ever since July, when the School Board adopted a new framework outlining values like “anti-racist,” “visibly inclusive” and “commitment to equity,” Peterson said a loud minority has been “really struggling with this concept of each kid, each day.”
The scrutiny has come from conservatives across Minnesota and from outside of the state, he said.
Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, shared the MAPS post Monday with words from the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in public schools. The implication was that Prairie Winds’ affinity group, which meets only once a month, is tantamount to educational facilities that were segregated based on race.
Munson said in an email that race-based groups perpetuate “the idea that these students can only ever feel safe and comfortable around people who look like them.”
“It also doesn’t give the other students the opportunity to get to know and understand them better,” he added, referring to white students. “How is that helpful to either group? One feels unsafe and the other feels hostility because they don’t even know what they’ve done or how to correct it.”
On Facebook, Munson urged people to attend that night’s School Board meeting and “petition your government for change.” Only one person who spoke did, a woman who read aloud arguments against the group’s existence.
On Tuesday afternoon, away from the TV camera, Dani sat at a conference table next to Thea and another friend in the affinity group, eighth grader Camilla Cedillo.
They discussed how hurtful and frustrating it was to see adults speak with vitriol toward students. All they want is to convene a place where kids who felt silenced growing up can be heard and understood.
Outside the window behind them, fellow middle schoolers gathered to launch parachutes up in the air, watching gleefully as their teacher removed one stuck on a tree branch.
Often finishing each other’s sentences, the teenagers talked for 45 minutes, processing their emotions. Eventually, they decided on a stance of hope.
“I feel like if some of the parents actually meet … all the people in the group, it would change their opinions about the group,” Thea said of aggrieved commenters.
“None of us can force someone’s mind open,” she acknowledged. “I mean, we can open it, like, a little bit, but they have to be willing to open it.”
Camilla, who identifies as Indigenous and trans, followed Thea’s statement with a similarly ambivalent tone.
“Please help us,” the 14-year-old said to white community members. “But even if you don’t help us, we’ll do it anyways. We’ll do it ourselves, with our community. … We don’t need white people’s approval to do anything.”
“Not anymore,” Dani added.
