Jon Hammerschmidt still remembers the day he told his dad he wanted to try pole vaulting. When he was a freshman at New Ulm High School a decade ago, the school reintroduced the sport after about a 10-year hiatus.
“I remember walking past the Finish Line store in Mankato in the mall, and I told my dad going into my first year of track ever that I wanted to try pole vaulting,” said the now lead coach and owner of Twin Valley Pole Vault in New Ulm, a facility for athletes to hone their skills for all seasons.
“I’ve had this internal need to keep doing it. There is a huge learning curve, and it never stops. That’s what I like about it.”
Hammerschmidt pole vaulted for New Ulm’s team throughout high school and was so dedicated to the sport that he immediately accepted a coaching position about an hour away right after he graduated from high school.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he began coaching back in New Ulm, working with a new generation of athletes dedicated to the sport.
“It’s all physics based — how much energy can you create and how well can you transfer that energy and use it,” he said. “Your brain doesn’t want you to do that because it wants to keep you safe, so you have to manually override that. That’s the hardest part. There is a level of athleticism you need of course, but your mind obviously holds you back 80% of the way.”
Outside of school, he created a makeshift pole-vaulting area in his own backyard for students to practice on.
“We had poles in the garage and the runway stayed in my backyard, covered up,” he said. “I’d uncover it, pull the poles out and then put them back away.”
During the off season, he found many athletes wanted to continue practicing their skills during winter. That’s when he found an indoor facility perfect for pole-vaulting for all seasons at 1221 North Front Street in New Ulm, renting out a space from Viking Land Transportation. The spot was formerly used by the New Ulm Area Gymnastics Academy before they moved to another location.
A mecca
Due to the lack of other facilities in the region, Twin Valley Pole Vault has become a mecca for students throughout southern Minnesota who had few if any options for pole vaulting during the winter. While he has students from New Ulm and Mankato, most of the 100 or so pole vaulters who have taken lessons this past year come from at least an hour away to participate.
“I have one girl who signed up for a punch card of eight practices and she has to drive three hours to get here,” Hammerschmidt said.
The need to keep practicing in the winter led Jadyn Klein, a senior at New Prague High School, to make the hour drive from New Prague to keep building on her technique in pole vaulting. She comes to New Ulm to practice at least every two weeks. She met Hammerschmidt when he was visiting New Prague High School for a meet and some friends encouraged her to give it a try.
She found that she was good at it and said the facility in New Ulm is the closest option during the off season. Along with enjoying the sport, she’s found a family in the pole-vaulting community here.
“The people I’ve met along the way — the pole vault community is super welcoming and willing to help each other out,” Klein said. “It’s a positive environment and it feels like a family.”
Hammerschmidt said weekends are the most popular time for group lessons and meets because so many people need to drive a distance to get there. In addition to group and private lessons, as well as camps, he tries to organize a meet at least once a month, where athletes work to break their previous records. During the holiday season, he has organized everything from Halloween-themed meets where athletes dress up in costumes, to a “Vaultsgiving” meet where all participants enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner together after they compete.
He has paid out of his own pocket to cover food expenses for events like this, leaving registration fees for the purpose of buying new equipment.
“Registration money then goes back into buying more poles, because poles are expensive,” Hammerschmidt said. “I’ve given hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars to this and it goes right back into keeping this place alive.”
Hammerschmidt also supports athletes who want to take their skills to the next level and enter statewide competitions.
“I’m thankful for all the coaching and the connections he’s given me since then,” said Emily Pearson, an athlete from New Ulm, who said he was instrumental in getting her connected to national competitions.
“He’s given me opportunities to go to meets that I wouldn’t have known about like the USATF meets and the Grand Haven Beach Vault,” Pearson said. “I am grateful that he wants to help me become a better pole vaulter and puts in beyond the effort that he needs to help me reach my goals.”
Hammerschmidt says promoting the program and recruiting new athletes is very hands-on — going to track meets and networking with schools’ track and field programs. If he sees some results from a track meet, he’ll look up who isn’t graduating and reach out to them.
“I will go to the state high school league and collect an email from each person from each school and make connections with coaches,” he said.
Renae Sater, a parent whose daughter attends practices and meets at Twin Valley Pole Vault, said her daughter was approached by her school’s athletic director in Le Sueur, who encouraged her to give it a try.
“Having a coach like Jon with a passion for the sport, it shows through with every conversation he has and sparks enthusiasm for the sport in these young athletes,” Sater said.
Hammerschmidt said his dream goal down the road is to acquire the equipment and additional coaches to instruct athletes in other track and field sports, like hurdling, running, and weightlifting.
“In my dreamworld, my goal would be to have a facility that can encompass general athleticism strictly based on track and field,” he said. “That’s the vision.”
He said pole-vaulting is a skill where you keep learning, no matter how long a person has developed their techniques. He aims to instill that mode of thinking for the athletes he works with. While most of the athletes here are kids and teenagers, he offers lessons to people of any age.
“I went through high school having many people help me and I’m thankful for all of them,” he said. “My goal is to be the most effective resource possible.”
