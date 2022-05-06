Imagine partisan politicians declaring an election a “failure” and by law needing to give no particular reason except that they don’t like the result. Then imagine these partisans installing themselves in power.
Consider a situation where members of Congress from one state did not like the election result for president submitted by another state and therefore nullified it. While that act would generally be against U.S. law, violators would suffer no consequences because there is no enforcement mechanism.
Imagine one senator and one congressman objecting to the counting of electoral votes declaring they were not “lawfully certified” without needing to define what that means. Partisan compatriots could agree with a majority and, again, overrule the will of the people.
These are the weaknesses of the Electoral Count Act, which governs the counting of electoral votes for president. These weaknesses were nearly exploited in 2020 by the political operatives of ex-President Donald Trump as they rallied an insurrectionist mob and stormed the Capitol in what some call an attempted coup.
Under current law, that coup might have secured legal backing.
The ambiguity of the Electoral Count Act has motivated a bipartisan group in Congress to propose legislation to reform and more precisely define the act. But no-brainer legislation in Washington, D.C., does not always pass. And there’s a group of Trump supporters in Congress who would just as soon see the act remain ambiguous so it could be legally exploited.
That’s why Congress must act soon to pass the reforms proposed by the group led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. A Republican takeover of the House and Senate in the fall elections would likely sink the reform proposal and free and fair elections would remain vulnerable.
Democrats have proposed attaching some of their earlier voting reform proposals to the bipartisan plan. That would be a mistake and likely subvert the electoral reform act’s passage.
We urge Republicans and Democrats to approve the Electoral Count Act reform proposal now before Congress.
Without voting, democracy doesn’t work. Without election integrity, democracy is destroyed.
