Over the decades, there have been numerous groups aiming to improve the quality of the Minnesota River Basin that have come and gone.
Some were big and ambitious, led by a coalition of counties and state agencies. Others were smaller, citizen or nonprofit led efforts.
All contributed worthwhile research, ideas and projects, but many of the groups dwindled or went away, often frustrated that real changes they sought were tough to achieve with so many competing interests in the basin.
In recent years the Minnesota River Congress has created a promising structure of membership and has had some solid achievements.
The River Congress meets in its 14th full session the evening of June 15 at the Kato Ballroom.
The group has been successful because of a core group of individuals and groups that have experience in advocating for the rivers. But a key has been that the River Congress has worked hard to include a wide and diverse membership.
Some past efforts have faced challenges because their membership was made up primarily of only environmentalists or government agencies or elected officials, drawing skepticism from other stakeholders in the river basin who may have felt they were being targeted or excluded.
The River Congress has a sprawling number of supporters and members, including Soil and Water Conservation boards, state and local agencies, environmental groups and many regular citizens, including farmers and city dwellers and business owners.
That doesn’t mean the diverse group is going to agree on everything, far from it. The problems in the Minnesota and other rivers are complicated and multi-faceted — all of us, in big or small ways, contribute to the degradation of water quality.
But bringing all those backgrounds and views together and listening to one another with respect creates paths toward real projects and programs that can improve the basin.
In keeping with its mission of accessibility, inclusion and being driven by those who live in the river basin and have ideas and concerns about how to improve it, the June 15 event is free, open to anyone, with no registration needed — just walk through the doors starting at 6:30 p.m. (mnrivercongress.org).
The event is a good opportunity for anyone with an idea about what small or large efforts might help the river, or who just want to learn more about the issues and possible solutions.
