By Dana Melius Special to The Free Press
Building a community of environmentally conscious consumers. That’s the mission Allison Ellingson, founder and owner-operator of The People’s Store in downtown St. Peter.
Developing any retail business in today’s radically changing economic conditions can be difficult. But to do it in an ethical, sustainable and locally-sourced way presents its own set of challenges.
Tucked in between River Rock Coffee and Poshinate Kiddos in St. Peter’s historic business district, Ellingson is hoping “to use this store as a community square,” as a welcoming stop along the busy Hwy. 169 downtown stretch.
Since a “soft opening” in October 2022, Ellingson has continued to evolve in simple ways. Prior to the store opening, Ellingson and friends would at times display “homegrown goods” at River Rock.
“I kind of like letting it evolve in real time,” she says. “This space is so beautiful, so why not share it.”
Ellingson, who named her business after an old-fashioned general store her husband Neil’s great-grandfather ran in Fairfax in the early 1900s, carries a product line of fabrics, liquid soaps in bulk, and decor items from independent artists and small companies. And handmade, self-dyed quilts.
As a supporter of an under-the-radar but growing “fibershed movement,” Ellingson does her best to source and purchase materials from within a 100-mile radius. And one of her primary partners, the St. Peter Woolen Mill, is located only a couple of blocks from Ellingson’s storefront. She sews her quilts, several which are displayed on the store’s wall, with wool from the local mill, from which she also dyes scrap fabrics.
Pat Johnson, manager of the St. Peter Woolen Mill, which has been in operation since 1867, agrees that more consumers are paying attention to how products are made and in sustainable practices.
“In recent years, there has been a return to natural things,” Johnson says on her company website. “People want natural food, clothes, and bedding. Green, sustainable, renewable, recyclable, organic – all of these keywords apply directly to what we sell.”
A recent tabletop of products at the People’s Store included the “Indigenous-made and eco-friendly products” from Lakota Made, the Mankato Old Town store founded by Megan Schnitker. Among her products are “Indigenous-made herbal remedies and personal care products, locally and sustainably harvested.”
In the 2019 book, Fibershed: Growing a Movement of Farmers, Fashion Activists, and Makers for a New Textile Economy,” author Rebecca Burgess highlights the growth of more knowledgeable and better-informed consumers, all wanting more sustainable products to counter climate change.
Burgess writes that it’s important to move away from being a “passive, non-questioning state of being as consumers” and how it affects the environment.
“When we begin reconnecting these dots, however, we create opportunities to build new relationships that are rooted in sharing skills, physical labor, and creativity, all which carry meaning and purpose, and a way to belong to one another and to the land,” Burgess wrote.
From Chicago to St. Peter
Ellingson and family most recently moved from urban Chicago to small-town St. Peter. And she was worried about losing that deep sense of community parts of downtown Chicago provided.
“If we moved to Minnesota, I wanted to be by my people,” she stressed.
And that included Bethany Valentini of St. Peter and Jenny Kapernick of rural Henderson. Ellingson roomed with Valentini during their college days at St. Olaf in Northfield. With three children and one “profoundly disabled” and in need of 24/7 caretaking, as Ellingson states, her family needed a broad community of friends and support.
In St. Peter, she found that. She and Kapernick have often teamed up for homemade craft displays, while Valentini and Kapernick, who form the singer-songwriting duo of The Ericksons, performed an intimate Feb. 13 show in The People’s Store.
Ellingson, who added a Master’s of Divinity to her resume, says “there’s something churchy” about growing a community. And she knows that first-hand, as husband Neil splits his time between pastoral duties at the United Church of Christ in Mapleton and service to St. Thomas University in the Twin Cities.
Maneuvering through the three-year COVID pandemic was also a challenging journey with an at-risk child, she said.
“I did miss that sense of community (during the pandemic),” Ellingson said. “There’s a lot of loneliness. So if there’s ways to bring people together, it helps. People really missed that.”
At The People’s Store, Ellingson hopes to create a growing niche of consumers who are ethically and environmentally engaged.
“I think a lot of people have a desire to change their home habits,” Ellingson says, be it in soaps or textiles in their clothing choices. And sometimes, she adds, it might mean a dip in local and national politics.
“Anything domestic is inherently tied to women’s work,” she says, hoping her store’s products both ease home workloads and provide sustainably-sourced products.
While juggling the demands of home life, family needs and her new business can be taxing for Ellingson, she also believes it’s important to show the community that family comes first. So, hours at The People’s Store may vary and Ellingson may sometimes break away from even those hours. And that’s okay, she stresses, as she, too, is evolving.
“I feel like I’m catching up with myself,” Ellingson says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.