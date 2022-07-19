Q. My husband just bought a new grill and he is obsessed! I’m getting a little bored with eating just grilled burgers, brats and steaks. What else can he cook on the grill? Please help!
When grilling pizza, you can cook it on a baking stone or directly on the grate. To use a baking stone, simply preheat the grill with the stone directly on the grate, then carefully lay your crust onto the stone.
To grill the crust directly on the grate, start with all your ingredients (sauce and pre-cooked toppings) nearby. Brush one side of the crust with olive oil and lay gently on the grill. Brush the other side of the crust with olive oil, close the lid and let the crust cook for a couple of minutes. Open the lid, flip the crust, add your toppings, then close the lid and let the pizza finish cooking.
It’s important that any meat such as raw sausage is cooked before adding it to the pizza. Even raw onions and raw green peppers turn out better if they’ve been sautéed in advance.
Here are a few more tips for making pizza on the grill:
- Make sure your grill is hot and clean. You’ll want the grill on medium heat, which is hot enough that the dough starts cooking immediately on contact, but not so hot that it burns on the outside before cooking on the inside. To test the heat of your grill, hold your palm about 4 inches above the grill grate. If you can count to 5 before you need to pull your hand away, your heat is right.
- Work with smaller rounds of dough instead of one giant pizza. They’re not only easier to stretch out, but are also easier to transfer and flip.
- When stretching out dough, make sure you get it as even as possible to avoid burning some spots while others remain uncooked. Sometimes using a rolling pin is really the best way to ensure an even thickness.
- Prepare all your ingredients ahead of time and have them by your side at the grill. Once that dough hits the grill, you won’t have time to run back to the kitchen.
For toppings, consider cheeses like mozzarella, Cheddar or Monterey Jack as well as chicken, bacon, artichokes, roasted red peppers, thin slices of pepperoni, prosciutto, any grilled veggies and chopped tomatoes.
