Customers seeking those characteristics in footwear are bound to find what they’re looking for at Red Wing.
“Our products withstand the test of time, and they look great,” said Pam Orth, a manager of 14 years at Mankato’s Red Wing store, located at 1310 Madison Ave.
“And all the leather in our boots is tanned in Red Wing, Minn., by S.B. Foot Tanning Company,” Orth said.
Red Wing is a brand name familiar to most; it was founded in 1905 in the Minnesota town with the same name and has been turning out boots and shoes ever since.
Orth said work boots and other such products are a primary part of their business.
“We mostly offer safety-toe and work footwear, with safety-toe being predominant,” Orth added. “Almost every (construction and manufacturing) company in town has a contract with us because they want their employees in our boots and are willing to pay for them.”
But Red Wing’s wing span stretches well beyond work footwear.
“We also have great socks, slippers, leather wallets, work gloves, insoles and care products to extend the life of your boots,” Orth said.
Last month, the local Red Wing gained a state-of-the-art means of getting customers’ feet in the right product.
“It’s called UFX for ‘Ultimate Foot Experience,’ and it uses 3D imaging and pressure-movement mapping to match your personal foot dimensions to the perfect boot, insole and sock for you,” Orth explained.
Available to all customers, UFX elevates the old shoe store fitting experience and provides assurance that products will be a perfect match.
“We’ve partnered with a company called Superfeet that sponsors this high-tech machine,” said Orth.
Orth assures that Red Wing produces boots in a broad range of widths and sizes.
“If you have an odd-shaped foot, this is the store to come to,” she said.
Another notable development is that Red Wing of Mankato was completely remodeled last fall.
“The store is basically brand-new,” said Orth, mentioning the addition of an accessible bathroom, among other improvements. “There’s polished concrete, and the whole place has an industrial chic, contemporary look.”
A big fan
Lifelong Red Wing customers like Pat McGowan of Mankato might not even notice the changes, but remodel or not, McGowan’s loyalty to Red Wing is unswerving.
“I buy boots the way some women buy shoes,” laughed McGowan, a foreman with Holtmeier Construction, Inc. He has worked in the construction business for more than two decades, since the day he turned 18.
“You couldn’t pay me to go to work without my (steel-toed) boots,” he said.
“I crush rock for a living,” McGowan said, explaining that each and every one of his work days involves him being hard on his boots.
“My job is all outdoors, and some days are better than others,” he continued. “Sometimes the mud is six inches deep and some days it’s the dust that’s an inch deep.
“I rely on my boots as much as I rely on my hardhat, gloves and heavy jeans.”
McGowan admits to having tried other brands in the past, but those experiences served only to solidify his devotion to Red Wing.
“Some of those pairs lasted only seven days,” he said of alternative brands.
Although Red Wing products are known for their longevity, with the daily challenges McGowan throws at them he ends up buying two to three pairs a year.
“They know what I want when I call, and they get it for me,” McGowan said. “It’s usually a quick conversation, ‘Hey, Pam, this is Pat. I need another pair of boots.’ Nine times out of 10 they’re in stock, and if they aren’t, they get ‘em for me in a couple of days.”
Orth says she always strives for that level of customer service.
“Our philosophy is ‘Customer Wow,’” she said. “We want to give you such a great experience that when you walk out the door you’re saying, ‘Wow.’”
Orth doesn’t just sell Red Wing products; she, like McGowan, is another big fan.
“I wear Red Wings every day, and I probably have 30 to 40 pairs,” she said. “It’s hard to say no. They’re unbelievably comfortable, and I’ve always been attracted to quality.”
Orth favors Red Wing’s Heritage line boots, which are 100% American-made and quite popular with young people.
“The Heritage boots are handmade in Red Wing and are more fashion-focused,” said Orth.
While she sometimes sees casual shoppers stop in to peruse the inventory, Orth says Red Wing is a “destination store.”
“For most people, when they come in, they’re ready to buy,” she said. “These products sell themselves.”
