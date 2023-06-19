Where’s the beef? These days, it’s closer to home than you might have realized.
Sasse Lake Farms (SLF) is in its fifth year of breeding and finishing Black Angus cattle with the goal of delivering the freshest, tastiest beef available in the area.
“There’s no middle man,” said Chelsea Hansen, 37, who along with her husband Joel, plus Joel’s cousin, Erik Danielson, and Erik’s wife Jessica, is part of the SLF quartet working in concert on top-level beef production.
“We bring the products straight from the butcher to the freezer, then out into the community, so it’s as fresh as you can get.”
Customers can buy individual products — a variety of steaks, roasts, ground beef, beef patties, summer sausage, beef sticks, etc. — or stock up on themed bundles (like the Fiesta Box, “Play Ball!” assortment, Steak Sampler and more). The most economical option, Chelsea hints, is buying SLF beef in shares.
“Shares start as small as 1/16th and go up from there — 1/8th, 1/4th, 1/2 or whole,” said Chelsea. “And you get it all for the same price per pound no matter the cut so that’s the most cost-efficient way.”
The Hansens and Danielsons are proud of the superior flavor profile that results from their longer-than-usual, 21-day dry-aging process, coupled with the pasture-raised, grain-finished method they employ for maximum juiciness and marbling.
Ready to dig in? Opt for convenient on-the-farm pickup or shipping.
Beef, start to finish
On farmland just a few miles north of Elysian, Erik Danielson is the chief overseer for SLF’s herd of about 50 cows, 25 steers, two bulls and — in spring — dozens of cute calves.
“I enjoy being outside working with the animals,” said Erik, 27. “This is a 365-day job so winter can be a challenge, but I like animals better than crops.
“That’s a good thing; I spend way more time with the cows than I do with any of my friends.”
About 10 minutes up the road, closer to Kilkenny, a second farm site is the operation’s crop center that Joel Hansen, 46, spearheads.
The Hansens’ quarter-section has been in the family since 1886.
Today, it hosts SLF’s seasonal “Beef Barn” to which the public is invited—not only to shop for their choice of cuts but also to occasionally enjoy music, food and the peace of a rural agricultural homestead that’s not far off the beaten path.
“Our season opener is June 25,” said Chelsea, social media/customer relations and marketing guru for SLF. “We’ll have live music, local artisans/craftspeople, a food truck and beef, of course.
“This is meant to be a gathering place where people can have a farm experience, stay for a while and see a couple of cows.”
Be assured, it’s a working farm, where Joel grows grain and forage that feed the SLF herd. Land not well-suited for corn and bean production at the Danielsons’ site is used for forage crops as well.
“The pastures, topography and soil around Sasse Lake are really good for forage crops,” said Joel, who earned a B.S. in agriculture at the University of Minnesota.
“Growing food for the animals plays to my strengths, and our competitive advantage is that we grow the food ourselves, even turning kind of marginal land into high quality tonnage.”
Added Erik, “That makes us a little different from some other operations because we grow the feed for our own cows, calve them, and they don’t leave the farm till they go to the butcher.
“It’s a very integrated approach and we have a lot of quality control from the ground to the dinner plate without a lot of market exposure in terms of expenses.”
Erik gained his academic agriculture credential at South Dakota State University; his wife, Jessica, is an R.N. whose background translates well to cattle care.
“We’ve definitely each found the areas we’re most skilled in,” said Chelsea. “As we’ve developed our business, we’ve gained a great deal of trust and respect for one another, allowing everyone to do what they do best.”
Market shares
Besides raising beef, the two couples are also raising children. The Hansens have two sons, ages four and six, while the Danielsons have a one-year-old son and are expecting a second child in August.
Maintaining a growing cattle business along with young families has taught Chelsea and Jessica a thing or two about using SLF beef to satisfy their hungry crews. Chelsea liberally shares with customers recipe tips and information about which cuts work best in terms of cooking styles.
For example, “Roasts go a long way in feeding a family, and I have many recipes for ways to use roasts,” said Chelsea.
“You don’t always think about cooking roasts in the summer, but they’re great for things like pulled beef or barbecue sandwiches.”
And Chelsea welcomes any and all questions, whether it’s about which beef package is right for empty nesters or how to make the most of a Porterhouse steak. She invites people to check out SLF online, send her a message, give her a call and basically establish a direct connection with friendly area food producers.
“Creating a more personal relationship with our customers is important to us, and I let our followers know through almost daily stories on Instagram and Facebook how we raise and take care of our cattle,” said Chelsea.
For instance, she might use a Facebook story to demonstrate best methods for cooking flank steak (a prime choice for fajitas or excellent as a straightforward dinner entree) or explain that cattle don’t hate Minnesota winters as much as some humans do after five frigid months.
“The Black Angus breed reacts well to cold weather,” said Joel. “We have to work to keep them cool in the summer, but they don’t otherwise require extraordinary measures to stay productive in our climate.”
And the Hansens and Danielsons happily share intel on their select menu choice: the ribeye.
“Ribeye is my favorite, and smoked brisket—I enjoy that,” said Erik. “Really, they’re all good—T-bone, roasts, NY strip steak—it’s all good.
Joel concurs.
“I was a heretic who used to put ketchup on stuff, but Chelsea is a good cook and she’s enlightened me,” he laughed. “I don’t need ketchup anymore because our beef and steaks are really good.
“I like having all the different cuts on hand, and I like the way it tastes.”
Serving up quality beef for area consumers’ plates is what SLF farms is all about.
“At the heart of it all is our desire to build a strong farm community around what we’re doing, along with the beauty of the direct farm-to-consumer model,” said Chelsea.
“People are looking for a connection and information about where their food is sourced, and we like providing that.”
In sum: Community, cows and utter confidence that once you try their beef, you’ll be an SLF believer.
“Some guy asked me, ‘Are you concerned about the Impossible Burger taking over?’” reported Erik.
“But—nah, anybody who takes a bite of our beef will be hooked on it forever.”
