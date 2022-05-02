The success of Sonny and Dot Boutique, a welcome new addition to Old Town last September, was made possible in part by a job loss and a shared shopping habit.
“Boutique shopping is our favorite pastime,” said Amanda Kozitza, 38, who runs the fashion-forward store with her mother, Elizabeth Mueller, 68.
With a background as a young retail associate at Maurice’s, plus seven years of experience as an office manager for a lawn care company, Kozitza was well positioned to become an entrepreneur when the unexpected occurred.
“When COVID hit and business suffered, they were cutting back and I lost my job,” Kozitza said.
“Mom and I had always talked about how fun it would be to open our own store, so she said, ‘This is a sign—we need to do this.’”
Kozitza and Mueller are best friends as well as relatives; Kozitza adorably spills a story depicting their relationship.
“On Monday nights, ever since I can remember, my dad would go to Bible study and my mom and I would go shopping,” Kozitza said.
“If we got home before him, the bags could come into the house; if we got home after him, they stayed in the truck until the next day.”
Together, Kozitza and Mueller are tempting others to follow their lead by making boutique shopping in Mankato irresistible.
“We have women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, and the other half of our store has giftware and home decor,” Kozitza said.
“Offering all sizes, from XS to 3X, was important to us. It seems that plus-sized clothing is often more expensive, but we wanted to carry fashionable items in all sizes in an array of styles and at affordable prices.
“Thirteen-year-olds to 70-year-olds are comfortable shopping with us because we’re big on variety and affordability.”
Kozitza means it; she’s a 30-something, Mueller is in her late 60s and Kozitza’s own 13-year-old daughter freely offers a Gen Z perspective.
“We’ve got the generations covered,” said Kozitza, a 2002 Mankato West High School graduate.
Heading into spring, Kozitza says bright colors are hot.
“It’s been fun to transition from winter neutrals into the bright spring lines,” said Kozitza, mentioning that pastels are current—and Sonny and Dot is also highlighting a “super cute” hot-pink blazer she says would enhance any wardrobe.
No one needs to convince devoted Sonny and Dot customer Brittany Bowman, of Mankato, to stop by; she’s been all-in since Mueller and Kozitza broke ground with an online store in January 2021.
“I was their first customer,” said 38-year-old Bowman. “I’ve supported Amanda’s dream from day one and I’m a walking billboard for Sonny and Dot with the clothes I wear and the store postcards I give out.
“They have a full range of sizes and there are so many styles to choose from.”
The relatively quick success of Sonny and Dot’s online store led the mother-daughter duo to seek a brick-and-mortar site.
“Over the summer, we hunted for a location and this was the last place we looked,” said Kozitza of the new storefront they landed at 511 North Riverfront Drive, Suite 10, in the heart of Mankato’s Old Town.
They love the location and have taken further steps to lure customers, besides maintaining an online presence and having regular store hours five days each week.
“We offer after-hours ‘Sip and Shop’ parties for private groups, usually of 10 to 20 people,” Kozitza said.
The store owners provide a tailored-to-preference charcuterie board, guests are invited to bring beverages of their choice, and Kozitza and Mueller play host as women casually shop, hang out and enjoy each other’s company for a couple of hours.
“We’ve had groups in for birthdays, bachelorette parties and girls’ nights out,” said Kozitza, mentioning that party hosts receive discounted rates based on the amount of sales rung up during their gathering.
Seasonal, local looks
This spring, Sonny and Dot has stocked swimwear (uncommon for boutiques, Kozitza said), a “nice line” of shoes, sandals and slippers ranging from casual to special-occasion styles and “a ton” of new dresses for warm-weather months.
“A lot of girls from the colleges have been in looking for graduation dresses, and we also have dresses you can wear to the beach, for a date night or to a wedding,” Kozitza said.
Kozitza and Mueller make a concerted effort to find apparel, accessories and giftware that are U.S. products, if not locally or Minnesota-made.
“We try to keep it local, but a lot of times that’s hard with clothing,” she said.
And Sonny and Dot demonstrates Mankato-flavored flair.
“They have really cute ‘Kato’ sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts, and a hat that has ‘507’ on it,” said another appreciative customer, 45-year-old Kelly Miller.
“I love the Kato apparel and other original items because I’m a Mankato supporter, and it’s exciting to see Old Town have these great shops.
“You can stop at one, walk down the street, get a coffee and shop some more.”
Miller is also a fan of the store’s price point, which she says is in the mid to lower range among area boutiques.
Kozitza and Mueller’s Sonny and Dot partnership is made possible by the intersection of their collective skill sets, which include Mueller’s experiences as longtime bookkeeper for the family farm and her years as a pharmacy technician combined with Kozitza’s retail work and younger generation computer savvy.
“We dove in, did a lot of research and went to trade shows,” said Kozitza of the gearing up process.
“And luckily, because a lot of Old Town businesses are women-owned, there’s a really nice community of support here.”
And how about that name?
As explained on their website (sonnyanddot.com, naturally), Sonny and Dottie were her dad’s (Jeff Mueller) aunt and uncle, who raised him at their Springfield farm when family circumstances required their help.
“They were the type of true, down-home farm folk who believed family was everything and that hard work was an important value,” shared Kozitza of the late couple.
“About 10 years ago, Mom and I were walking through a store, joking about what our store’s name might be, and we said ‘Sonny and Dot.’
“The name is our tribute to them, and they’re always with us in spirit. They were such great people and I wish they were around to see their names in lights at the store.”
Honoring her great-aunt and great-uncle, Kozitza displays an attitude of gratitude for the boutique’s track record to date.
“We’ve had such an amazing reaction from our customers, and when I see returning customers come in with smiles on their faces, it warms my heart and puts a smile on my face, too,” she said.
“I view everyone who comes in as a new friend who is more than just a customer to me; I like creating a new relationship with them, and their business means the world to me.”
A recent unexpected Doordash delivery of coffee and a box of chocolates shows that Kozitza’s positivity is truly contagious.
“The unsigned note said something like ‘You’re such a bright light in this world; keep doing what you’re doing,’ and things like that are so encouraging,” Kozitza said.
Besides enjoying the support of her husband, Kurt, 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, Kozitza and Mueller have one other special person in their corner: dad and husband Jeff, who formerly studied Scripture while they shopped.
“Now he sees it as a blessing,” laughed Kozitza. “My dad has really been our No. 1 cheerleader, and he’s always a straightforward person who will tell you if you’re being ridiculous or not — and he said to go for it.
“He always has good advice,” she continued, “and he’s pretty proud to have Sonny and Dot’s names connected with us.”
