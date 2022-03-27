Adam Steinke is a bit of an accidental property owner.
He had gotten to know Jerome “Red” Sheehan through his former employer, Jim Kagermaier, and they became friends. One day at Midtown Tavern, during one of Sheehan’s card games with his buddies, he suggested to Steinke that he buy the Hugo Building from him.
Sheehan had bought the building at 530 N. Riverfront Drive after it was destroyed in a 1965 fire. At the time of the fire, it was called the Wellner Building, and tenants included Mankato Tent and Awning and Mankato Graphic Arts.
“He goes, ‘I need $250,000 and I need $50,000 in a brown paper bag,’ ” Steinke remembers. He didn’t realize Sheehan was kidding about the brown paper bag, but he knew he was serious about the sale.
Steinke doesn’t know if it was a good deal, but “I think he thought that I had some good intentions with the building and getting it to where it is now. And getting it full of people.”
This week Steinke opened the Alpine Bistro in the building. It’s based on the Alpine Deli he knew when he lived in Connecticut. It was famous for crab salad, which Steinke’s mother made growing up.
The Alpine Bistro features handcrafted coffees, breakfast and lunch, soups, salads and sandwiches. It’s the next piece of Steinke’s plan to improve the culture of his adopted neighborhood.
Although his family’s headquarters are in Blue Earth, he was born in Mankato and recounts a “Happy Dan’s” youth that includes homes near two of the convenience stores of that name in Mankato and North Mankato.
Sheehan, who for many years operated Mankato Plumbing and Heating with his wife, Peggy Ann, doing books, was a lifelong Mankato native who cherished family, business and his Catholic faith, said his daughter, Pam Ryan. He died in 2014. Sheehan gave credit to Loyola High School for the man he became.
“There was no topic that we couldn’t discuss around the kitchen table,” Ryan said recently on a trip to Mankato. “Sometimes they agreed or didn’t agree, but I mean my experience with my parents was they were just exceptional.”
She also said her father had a great sense of humor. All of this lends credibility to Steinke’s story of how he made it feel assumed that Steinke would buy the building from Sheehan, and at Sheehan’s price.
Turns out, Sheehan had just sold the property that is now Riverfront Park to the city of Mankato and he knew good things were coming, Steinke said. Ryan said her father was always looking to improve Old Town. In fact, he once had plans drawn up that looked similar to Riverfront Park with an amphitheater, Ryan said.
“Obviously, I don’t have enough people in this building to support this deli, but the neighborhood is what I want to support,” he said. He hopes to make the Alpine Bistro a destination for people around town.
“They’ll realize the businesses that are happening down here, and (the deli) just adds to the neighborhood culture. I can’t wait for people to have meetings up here and talk about things” that are happening. After hours, the space can be rented for parties and meetings.
Steinke has done many of the building improvements himself, putting up walls, arranging wiring, and laying carpet to suit new tenants. He loves the main stairway off of Riverfront Drive and the plaque that celebrates the building’s 1915 construction.
The building’s 15,000 square feet is nearly full now, with an engineering office, counselors and a vintage clothing dealer among them. With the bistro now open, he’s turning his attention to the basement, where Bent River Outfitters started. Dain Fisher is a business partner and co-visionary for Old Town renovation, he said.
Recently, they floated ideas online for a building that would fill the gap between the old Mahowald’s Building (DenCo Electric, Tune Town) and the Institute for Environmental Services in the 600 block of North Riverfront Drive. Like its predecessors and recent construction, it would feature retail with housing above.
Possibilities expand back toward Riverfront Park, where they foresee current industries could be moved to make way for hotels and other city amenities. Again, it’s a culture they are promoting as much as anything.
The basement includes a ramp through which Sheehan drove his service trucks to store overnight, and from which his employees headed out to work on Mankato homes and businesses. Steinke said he inherited plans from just about every project Mankato Plumbing and Heating did in those years.
He believes the small stage in the bistro was constructed from the piece of floor removed to carve out that ramp. There’s even a small exit off the back of the stage that connects to the basement, making it easier for bands to quietly move in and out.
In a small way, even the friendly ghosts he said inhabit the building add to the culture he is working to instill. If tenants complain about the ghosts, he reminds them they’re not haunting, but showing they like what’s being done.
Although he has made improvements to meet today’s laws and expectations, Steinke loves to highlight charred roof pieces that remember the 1965 fire or the huge rocks that make up the impressive foundation.
Ultimately, Steinke appears to be very much like Sheehan was. That’s reflected in what Ryan said about her father:
“He had a vision. He really understood real estate,” she said. “He was never a big stock market buyer. ‘I don’t understand it. I can’t touch it. I can’t feel it.’”
She said he once told her this about why he bought the Hugo Building after the fire:
“It was basically a big mound of rubble,” she said. “But he said to me — I’ll never forget — he said that the foundation was strong. And that if a building has this strong of a foundation with this much debris lying on it, it is worth buying.”
