Don’t fret. Benjamin Williams can repair that coveted string instrument for you.
The gifted luthier, after years working out of his home, has settled in nicely to the Old Town neighborhood of Mankato. Williams’ basement shop in the historic Hugo building on Riverfront, with its limestone walls, seems the perfect spot for his detailed and delicate work on guitars, mandolins and ukuleles.
Williams held limited hours during the Oct. 28 Day of the Dead celebration, which brought thousands to Old Town, and some revelers took a peek at the artistry Williams applies to his work. Guitars and mandolins constructed by Williams adorn the basement foundation walls, all with a splendid wood grain.
Those hand-crafted instruments are visual highlights of his Hogbac Acoustics, LLC. But Williams says his business has truly prospered by his Old Town move largely due to his specialty repair work on string instruments.
The unique business name comes from a word often used by Williams’ father.
“My dad owned some wooded land and it was a mound landscape and he called it the hogsback. That’s where I milled some trees for my own guitar lumber,” Williams said.
Still, it’s the repair business that keeps him most busy.
On his website biography, Williams writes his business offers “a wide range of expert stringed instrument guitar set-up needs all the way to major structural restorations. Some of the most frequent guitar repair needs…include crack repair, fret replacement, truss rod adjustments, and electronic installations.”
And the reviews of Williams’ work are symbolic of the technical work customers require on beloved instruments. Listen to what Kevin Filter, an MSU professor and part-time rocker, says about the work of Williams:
“Ben did a custom install of a Roland synthesizer pickup on my Gibson SG. It was a tricky install with very little space to work with on a decent guitar that I wouldn’t have risked with anyone I didn’t trust. Ben did a bang up job.”
Zach Sproles of Triple Falls Production company, which recently interviewed Williams for their popular regional podcast, has heard nothing but rave reviews about his repair work. And Sproles the guitarist expects those to go to Williams if repairs are needed.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things so far,” Sproles said during Triple Falls’ Oct. 12 podcast, posted to Williams’ business Facebook page about a week later.
The word is spreading about Williams’ talents in repairing guitars. New Ulm musician and band member Bruce Melzer regularly follows Hogbac Acoustics on Facebook and said he’s hoping to have some fret work done on his guitar in the near future.
Recently, a Gibson “Les Paul Classic” electric guitar was a prized repair order for Williams.
Training began early
“My dad and uncle played guitar,” Williams said. “I like working with wood and repairing guitars. Put two and two together and here I am.”
Williams graduated from Minnesota State College–Southeast Tech in Red Wing in 2001 with a luthier degree in Musical String Instrument Repair. He returned 10 years later “in order to continue to expand his acoustic instrument knowledge, and sharpen his skills,” Williams writes in his bio. And in the fall of 2019, he joined the faculty in Red Wing as an adjunct professor teaching courses in advanced guitar repair and arch top construction. Twice weekly, Williams makes the 95-mile one-way commute to the Southeast Tech campus.
“Teaching was terrifying at the start,” Williams said. “But I got used to it. It’s a lot of fun.”
It might have been a brief stint in Logan, Montana during which Williams’ reputation as both a string instrument repair technician and builder surfaced, employed by Weber Mandolins. There he became knowledgeable in the mandolin construction process.
During the 40-minute Triple Falls podcast, the cast staff dived deep into Williams’ history as a builder. But building a guitar from scratch, Williams said, takes time, often two months start to finish. Now, he may complete just one guitar through a 12-month period, taking time in between repair orders.
“I’m a repair man,” Williams says. “But I like to do both.”
And some of those completed, hand-crafted guitars, mandolins and ukuleles adorn his shop for a reason, he stressed. During the Triple Falls podcast, Sproles strummed a few.
“I have some instruments that I’ve built in the past and are currently building, and I’ll have them down there as well for people to play and for sale,” Williams said. “It’s been a long journey for me. I think with each guitar it’s better and better.”
Still, there have been thin stretches during his 20-year luthier career, doing much of his work alone in his home basement shop.
“It can be a heartbreaking profession,” Williams says. “You put a lot of work into it.”
Today, his reputation, coupled with a positive business move into the bustling Old Town neighborhood, has Williams sold on a career repairing stringed instruments from an ever-growing clientele.
“I like to think no guitar is unsavable,” Williams says. “Unless it’s brought to me in a box, any guitar is fixable.”
