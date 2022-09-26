Leah Treleven knows how to mix it up.
“I’m the one you want to invite to the party,” Treleven says with a smile.
It’s a simple recipe for how Treleven’s Sweet Haven Tonics has taken off. Sometime in 2022, her cocktail and mocktail recipes venture, which started out as a treat to family during gatherings, will open a downtown New Ulm storefront.
It’s a career move that prompted Treleven to leave her love of education and students – she was a language arts middle school teacher – and journey into the growing craft beverage industry. And from all accounts, Sweet Haven Tonics has exploded.
“I started this as a COVID project,” Treleven said while providing a tour through a portion of the former Herberger’s building on North Minnesota Street in New Ulm.
She hopes to be a part of an evolving downtown district. Treleven’s business space will feature a three-pronged facility, with a production and distribution back side, along with an upscale tasting room and lounge in the front of the building.
“We’re hoping to be in that space by the end of the year,” she said. “”It’s a lot of sweat (labor) right now.”
Treleven’s “cocktail magic” has been a known family secret for some time. She said family members would rave about her concoctions, encouraging her to broaden the clientele list. After an early pandemic test run, “I sold out of every drop that I made.”
From there, she turned to business leaders throughout the New Ulm community. Treleven credits Heather Hammer, owner-operator of A to Zinnia Floral and Gifts on Broadway, with early advice on how to get started. Treleven admits it was both eye-opening and exciting.
“Heather has helped me connect with valuable resources in New Ulm and gave me a platform to connect with my community,” Treleven wrote on the company website.
“It was really exciting to learn this whole new world of business,” Treleven says. “I was not afraid to be ignorant and ask a lot of questions. And then it was one step after another.”
Yet, leaving the teaching field wasn’t easy. She has told the story of how her two children, William and Henry, cried when mommy told them she would no longer be teaching but heading into private business.
“I absolutely loved it (teaching),” Treleven says. “I was the kind of teacher that thought, ‘I’m going to do this forever,’ even though it’s really hard work.”
And so is business, she admits. But it’s become a family affair, with her husband Ryan also leaving his teaching job to take on the social media, website and techie side of the business. And Leah’s twin brother, Mark Pekrul, has joined on as well, serving as production lead.
“A big part of my soul life is family because they all live here,” Treleven said. There’s often a weekly gathering, and her cocktails remain a hit.
Process and product
After some initial growing pains – “We were growing too quickly,” Treleven recalls – the Sweet Haven Tonics venture found traction. A 50-gallon kettle is giving way to a 300-gallon one, which will allow for even greater production and distribution for the company. That increase should allow for the weekly production of some 7,000 gallons of Sweet Haven Tonics products, she notes.
Treleven says the key is the production process, using and heating an apple vinegar base which “just captures” the mix of ingredients.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” Treleven says. “We only use whole fruit and fresh herbs.”
Treleven raves about her finding a fellow first-generation, woman-owned supplier of those herbs and whole spices, connecting with Under the Sun Herbs, based in rural Madelia.
The process allows Treleven and family to work closely with the Department of Agriculture as Sweet Haven Tonics took off. It’s the non-alcoholic, “mocktail” side of the business, one which is seeing a 30% industry growth, according to Treleven.
Sweet Haven’s sampler packs have been a big hit, with each containing three 2-ounce bottles and recommendations on how to mix a cocktail or mocktail. One might suggest an Old-Fashioned drink with bourbon or brandy, mixed with spiced cherry and orange concentrate, topped off with an orange peel and cherry garnish. Another might be a Ginger Mule with vodka and sparkling water, mixed with ginger lime and peppercorn concentrate. And a third in this pack is the Bee’s Knees, with whiskey and coupled with a lemon basil and lavender concentrate, garnishing it with a lemon peel.
Other Sweet Haven Tonics concentrates might mix nicely with gin or tequila, Treleven says. Beyond the popular sampler packs, Sweet Haven production includes 4-ounce and 8-ounce bottles as well.
Sweet Haven products now appear in 100 locations throughout Minnesota, according to Treleven. And there are a couple of new potential partnerships on the horizon, she adds, but isn’t quite ready to launch the news.
Beyond the growing business success, Treleven wants to be a key part of a New Ulm downtown and business community that has embraced her. She also credits Paul Wessel, CEO and president of New Ulm Business Resource & Innovation Center, for his professional guidance. Wessel also now serves as chairman of Sweet Haven Tonics, LLC.
“He sees the potential in me and in Sweet Haven Tonics and keeps me energized and focused on the big picture,” Treleven says on the company website.
“This town is amazing,” Treleven says. “I could not have asked for a better community to do business in. And they stay connected with you.”
That’s what Treleven echoed during a marketing and public relations tour, appearing on KSTP-TV’s “Twin Cities Live” show earlier this spring. And the reviews and publicity have helped spread the word of the start-up business. VoyageMinnesota magazine labeled Treleven and Sweet Haven Tonics as a “rising star” and “hidden gems.” And the national Forbes Magazine’s November issue included a Sweet Haven Tonics product in its “Holiday Gift Guide 2021.”
Then there’s the ongoing collaboration with other woman-owned specialty businesses. Sweet Haven Tonics were included in a “You Betcha! Box,” which promotes small Minnesota businesses. This promotion was a gift box, “Femmes du Nord: Women Makers of Minnesota,” honoring some of the state’s female business owners and entrepreneurs.
All of it has eased Treleven’s move out of teaching and into an entrepreneurial spirit that has gripped her.
“It’s exciting,” she says. “That’s why I know I’m in the right job.”
