Whether large or small, Daniel Kerkhoff's creations are guaranteed to foster deep reflection and are made with an eye toward conservation, if not time.
“I never keep track of time when I’m working,” said Kerkhoff, a 1983 Mankato West High School graduate and son of retired local teachers Don and Sandy Kerkhoff.
“It would be like punching a clock if I thought about it.”
Instead, this peripatetic visual artist with an easygoing, positive approach tends to go with the flow while incorporating newsprint, office paper, found objects, dirt and even trash into digestible art forms labeled with intriguing and sometimes provocative titles.
“The titles are an important part of the overall art,” he said.
Through Saturday, Kerkhoff’s exhibition, “The Least Among Us,” is filling the spacious galleries of Mankato’s Carnegie Art Center. Featured are his mixed-media collage paintings representing different periods in his life to date as an artist.
The exhibition groups Kerkhoff’s creations by room and location. For example, in the Hope Cook Gallery is Kerkhoff’s “Degenerate Art Series,” which is a commentary on the Degenerate Art exhibition the Nazis held in 1937 deriding modern art.
And the Fireplace Gallery holds Kerkhoff’s “The Quiet and Ugly Artist Series,” works he created during his 2016-18 art residencies in Hanoi, Vietnam, and carried home in a suitcase.
One display shows found objects he describes as treasures — including a cigarette wrapper, a broken zipper, an empty gum wrapper and an abandoned toothbrush — collected during a mindful city walk through Hanoi.
“The way he has repurposed scraps of everyday life into art speaks to the beauty that surrounds us but that we often don’t see,” said Mankatoan Valerie DeFor, a high school classmate of Kerkhoff’s who viewed the show.
“And looking into the main gallery, two of the pieces reminded me of quilts — other objects that are made from scraps and turned into something new, like Daniel does with his art.”
While Kerkhoff maintains a studio at his parents’ Good Thunder property and is frequently in the Mankato area, a largely nomadic existence during his adult life means he has traveled the nation and world, learning and sharing his art and artistic perspective in every community he has landed.
After first studying at St. John’s University, Collegeville, and earning a bachelor’s degree in English literature at the University of Minnesota, Kerkhoff completed an internship at Minneapolis book publisher Milkweed Editions. Though offering him access to interesting manuscripts and notable authors like Bill Holm, the position convinced him he wasn’t well-suited to an office job.
At one point, he lived in New York City for seven years, where he studied drawing, painting and collage at the Art Students League of New York.
Kerkhoff pursued additional art training in San Francisco, Kuki-shi, Japan, San Gimignano, Italy, and Kumasi, Ghana.
He also taught English in Japan and, in 1995, joined childhood neighborhood friend Garry Creel on a two-week trip to Vietnam — the first of several times he has traveled there.
“The Vietnamese people are super cool, friendly and nice.”
Upon completing artistic residencies in Ghana and Ecuador, he began considering doing residencies on each continent. He hopes to accomplish that someday, with a goal of making each place a home and connecting and sharing with the communities.
His residency method is to embed himself in each community while creating art and art installations, curating exhibitions, making art with children and working with other artists.
“I usually stay nine months the first time I am in the community, which is similar to a rebirth for me and also symbolic of creation,” said Kerkhoff of his residency process.
“I didn’t initially plan that — it was more about visa requirements — but like so many things, it became symbolic through serendipity.” Kerkhoff aspires to future art residencies in Europe and Australia.
Early influences
Kerkhoff’s artistic fires were lit in Mankato West art classes, though he says his evolution into “artist” came about “more as a way of life and vocation and less as a career.”
He fondly remembers his inaugural participation in an exhibition, as part of a 1982-83 group show at Carnegie Art Center.
“I ended up receiving an honorable mention award.”
He credits the late Hope Cook, a 35-year Minnesota State University art professor and director of Carnegie Art Center from 1982 until her death in early 2022, for her support.
“I am forever grateful to Hope for all of her dedicated hard work, vision and legacy to the Carnegie Art Center,” Kerkhoff said. “It was because she encouraged me to have a solo show a few years back that I am having this solo exhibition today.”
During the pandemic, Kerkhoff exhibited at the 410 Project on South Front Street. His art has been displayed at numerous galleries in the Twin Cities and other venues across the U.S. and internationally. He has also worked in the Twin Cities, spurring projects such as the Star Mural at the 21st Century Academy in north Minneapolis.
“Throughout my life, I’ve had many experiences working with kids,” said Kerkhoff, mentioning that early-career stints as a high school paraprofessional in San Francisco, early childhood educator in New York City and weeklong resident at Mankato West in early 1991 with the late teacher Kris Lindvall contributed to his interest in youth and art.
“Also, I just appreciate children’s art, combined with their lack of inhibition plus intuitive and unique approaches to art.”
Adding to the visual aspect of Kerkhoff’s work is the written word; consider titles such as “Bloated Power,” “The Insignificant is Significant,” and “Voter Suppression Again.”
Yet Kerkhoff maintains he isn’t attempting to convey particular messages through his art.
“What I hope is that people will have an experience with my art, take time looking at it,” said Kerkhoff, who makes slowing down to observe the world, its people and the objects around him part of his art practice.
“Hopefully, questions will arise for them that will make them see differently.”
