Driven by a “meat and potatoes” mission statement, two multi-generational Minnesota Lake farm families head into their second year with a growing set of partners dedicated to delivering quality meats.
This novel farm-to-table idea by the Drager Farm families was years in the making. But the COVID pandemic and supply side issues due to the meat-packing industry lockdowns prompted a robust launch of The Meatery in April 2022, says co-founder Colette Drager.
“We’re very much a collaboration of all our talents,” Colette says. “We’re family. Everybody is related to me somehow.”
The heart and soul of that collaboration comes from the Bill and Colette Drager and Bruce and Jodie Drager families. Twelve members contribute to The Meatery mission, and “it takes a while to develop a team,” Colette says.
While Colette is the lone full-time employee and president of the corporation, which is Mankato-based, The Meatery counts on that large group of family members to serve as brainstormers, food testers and social media influencers. The corporation then relies on a partnership of 12 meat markets and family farms, coupled with an impressive website and online ordering system, to get quality products to consumers.
Molly Byron of Waseca, Colette’s niece, is one of those family talents.
“My role has had a lot to do with social media,” says Molly, one of the entrepreneurial spirits in the family. She also considers herself a “rural organizer,” which comes in handy while developing key partnerships with meat markets and farm operations.
Molly’s younger sister, Hannah, is the mastermind behind much of The Meatery’s website and social media presence.
“She’s the writer, the gifted one,” Molly says.
Consider the corporation’s “Meat and Potatoes” mission, as designed for The Meatery website:
Revolutionary
“We unapologetically challenge established norms around how to source and consume food.”
Amateurs
“We test, create, and share fresh ideas with our community of Meathusiasts and encourage them to stay curious.”
Access
“We promote consumers with direct access to quality meat sources, methods to explore it, and ways to enjoy it.”
Colette says the first few months have been a whirlwind of meetings and press coverage, including an early November noon session with Minnesota Public Radio. In that MPR interview, she expanded on The Meatery concept. “We developed an e-commerce site where it’s a showcase of farmers and small meat markets across the state,” Colette explained. “And so it’s what those partners provide. I mean, they’re all just top producers that we’ve selected that offer foods such as beef, pork, chicken, and lamb.
“And then we bundle them together to make great products and to ship to everyone’s store. And then what we do is with each of those bundles, we try to develop that community to show people that these are certain quality meats, but here are some recipes, there’s some things that you can do to help make good memories with families and friends.”
A community development effort
Wiste’s Meat Market, the popular butcher shop based in Janesville and Waterville, is The Meatery’s newest business partner. Colette says she expects a heavy dose of social media presence with them early in 2023.
“We haven’t been a year yet so I think you’re going to see more and more social media,” Colette says. “It’ll be a lot of sharing.”
It’s a diverse bunch of meat markets and family farms which partners with The Meatery and its marketing efforts. Take Back Street Country Market in rural Gibbon, which includes its farm site, a catering business and food truck.
“Their meat quality is extraordinary,” Colette says.
Molly notes that while the partners are “the direct sellers,” the packaging itself illustrates the team work involved.
“The box has The Meatery logo on it. Then every partner puts in a personalized note,” Molly says.
The Meatery’s list of partners also includes Morgan’s Meat Market and Fischer Family Farms, both in Waseca. But The Meatery’s online customer base has expanded to 20 states, says Colette. But that doesn’t mean the corporation will grow exponentially, she adds.
“Our whole approach is about balance,” Colette says. And with that approach comes two generations of brainstorming and philosophies.
Part of what surfaced from those discussions was designing an eco-friendly packing product and a focus on convenience, she stressed. The team also puts a priority on community, as small town businesses need to work together to strengthen Main Street, including regional restaurants.
“We can provide some consistency (of products) for these restaurants,” Colette says. “We’re trying to tell people about these local businesses.”
Colette adds: “It’s a changing world. And there’s two generations that work in our business. So the more you get out there, you really start to get a more comprehensive view of what’s possible.”
