Dreaming of gardening? Me too!
This year I am staying on top of everything, weeds, fungicides, insect control, transplanting and harvesting — that’s the plan anyway.
Starting your garden with healthy soil is the foundation to a successful outcome. Soil composition varies from garden to garden, but all soils contain a mixture of solid materials of sand, silt and clay. The soil profile is divided up as such: the solid materials make up 45-50% of soil, and hopefully 5% is organic matter. The remaining 50% or so is a combination of water and air and 25% of each is perfect.
Right after a rain, the 25% of the pore space designated for air is likely filled with water. Depending on the amount of rain or watering, it could be hours or days before the air spaces return. Meanwhile, the plant roots are absorbing water, but after too long can start to drown.
If you read me regularly, you likely have heard my plea to stop the daily watering, and this is why. If every day you continue to fill all of the air spaces with water, plants can become oxygen deprived and the soil too saturated.
An exception for daily watering would apply to containers and baskets as they drain quickly and can dry out fast.
New transplants might need a daily sip of water until the root ball starts to expand into the soil; maybe about a week.
The temperature, wind, soil profile and amount of daily sun all determine how often you may need to water. The best soil to have is described as a loamy soil. It contains equal parts of sand, silt and clay.
A soil with more sand would be called a sandy loam. Sandy soils drain quicker than soils with more clay. Sand particles are large and clay particles minuscule by comparison. The water moves more slowly through the tiny flat clay particles and can result in poor drainage for plants.
If you were to describe soil particles in a size comparison, a single sand particle would be a volleyball, a silt particle a marble, and clay a particle half of a flattened pea.
Personally, having done large scale gardening (acres) in both soils, I would take sandy soil over clay any day. Heavy clay soil can also be difficult to till as it tends to stay in large chunks that are difficult to bust up.
If you can manage to get it planted, it is also very difficult to cultivate by hand. It is like trying to plant in a field of golf balls. Soil amendments can be added to soil to change its composition. Some of the amendments are sand, humus (finished compost) perlite, vermiculite, peat and other mosses and bagged soil.
Adding several inches of humus each year is beneficial for growing green manure plow down crops. Humus attracts earthworms which help create the pore/air spaces in the soil. If you have heavy or compacted soil, then consider tilling in amendments.
If your soil is very workable then no need to add stuff. Here is how to check if it’s workable; when it thaws outside and the soil seems to be dried up, take a handful of soil and squeeze it in one hand. When you open your hand, the soil should stay in a ball, but a little tickle with your other hand should break it up – that is perfect soil texture! If it falls apart when you open your hand, your soil could be too sandy, or possibly too dry at the time. If you can’t get it to break up, your soil could be too high in clay, or too wet for the test.
You should be able to tell by rubbing the soil in your hand if it is high in clay. Not exactly a scientific experiment, but it is a starting point.
Alchemilla millis
One of my favorite edging perennials is Alchemilla mollis, commonly known as Lady’s Mantle. At up to 18” tall, this plant is more functional than it is showy, but not every plant has to take the stage!
Lady’s Mantle could be best described as an all-green coral bell plant, Heuchera. Lady’s Mantle flowers in the spring with tiny yellow/green sprays on thin stems just rising above the foliage. The foliage stays healthy looking throughout the growing season.
Its unique characteristic is how morning dew or water beads up on the leaves, like tiny round balls. It thrives in full sun to part shade with average water needs and well drained soil. A neutral looking plant like this would pair well with other showy flowers. Garden filler!
