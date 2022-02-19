WASECA — While the massive Percheron and Clydesdale draft horses pulling wagons down the street at Waseca's Sleigh & Cutter Parade drew awe from spectators, the diminutive donkeys pulling carts brought smiles to young and old.
"He's special. He's been in a few parades and isn't bothered at all. He does a good job," Heidi Sporre said of her donkey Edsel as she prepared him for the parade Saturday.
Sporre, of Prior Lake, trained the donkey to get used to pulling her in a cart and to get used to people and noise by taking him out on trails in Minnesota and Wisconsin. "You can't just go out on a road with cars going by until they're used to it."
Nearby, Bob Matthies of Faribault was hooking up two Percherons to a wagon that pulled people through the parade. He used to have 24 of the big horses but is down to four after selling the others, including selling a team to Disney World in Florida, because of the cost and work of caring for horses.
He said the Waseca event is one of few horse-centered parades left. "There aren't many of them anymore. This is a fun one to come to."
Waseca's is the longest running sleigh and cutter festival in the nation and has been adding more events in recent years.
Ken Borgmann and Scott Roemhildt have long organized the festival, which is in its seventh decade.
"When we entered our 30th or 40th year there were a lot of other sleigh and cutter festivals around, but almost none of them survived. To last 72 years is astounding," Borgmann said.
Still, there are fewer people around with teams of horses.
"It's dwindling for the parade. The old timers that did a lot of it aren't doing it anymore. The teamsters, as they are growing older, aren't being replaced as fast as they're dwindling. We have some young people who are doing it, so that's exciting," Borgmann said.
The parade had a couple of dozen horse units this year. Years ago it drew 35 to 45 teams.
When the University of Minnesota had a college in Waseca it ran the festival up until the 1970s, said Roemhildt. He got involved in it when he was a member of the Sheriff's Mounted Posse, which took over Sleigh & Cutter from the university. When the posse decided to stop organizing the event 25 years ago, Roemhildt didn't want to see it end.
"I told Ken, we can't let this die." The two formed a committee and have been running and expanding the event ever since.
Borgmann says keeping a small town festival going and growing takess dedicated leadership and strong support from businesses and residents.
"I've been at it 25 years and I'm 77, so it's time for me to retire. Scott says, 'You can retire when we hit our 80th year.' "
The festival was once a weekend affair. "But we just kept adding things," Borgmann said. "The community has been wonderful, you just couldn't ask for more. This year has been the best for support we've ever had."
While the parade remains the signature event, the festival this year runs from Jan. 22 to March 5. Other events include vintage snowmobile races, ice sculpting, Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica and hockey tournaments. On Sunday there is a Mega Kite event on Clear Lake from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by a Missouri kite club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.