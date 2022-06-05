The start to Madison Williams’ 1,600-mile kayak trip from the Twin Cities to Canada’s Hudson Bay hasn’t been smooth as she paddles upstream on the Minnesota River.
“I was fighting wind and the current. I’ve had six tornado watches and one warning by Belle Plaine. It’s been a zoo as far as the weather,” said Williams during a stop at Seven Mile Creek Park between North Mankato and St. Peter last week.
Very high water levels, log jams and floating debris caused her to take a two-week stop, staying with a family in Le Sueur until picking up her trip earlier last week. “There’s all this debris coming around curves. It was dangerous.”
While a few have made the long trek — which retraces the 1930 journey popularized by the 1935 book “Canoeing With The Cree” by journalist Eric Sevareid — Williams is believed to be the first to try to do it solo.
The route goes up the Minnesota River, to the north-flowing Red River on the Minnesota-Dakota border, into Canada, across the large and turbulent Lake Winnipeg and then on to Hudson Bay.
Lots of planning
Williams, 26, grew up in the Adirondacks of New York and now lives in North Dakota where her husband is stationed with the Air Force.
She received a Bob Swanson Memorial Exploration Grant for her expedition. Williams has worked with others who have made the same trip in the past 15 years to get tips.
She is mailing boxes of dried food and snacks to general delivery at post offices along the route that she will pick up and has made a number of connections with people who will lend her a hand with supplies.
“I made a number of connections before I left, and I keep making connections along the way,” she said. She’s also made some connections with some of the Indigenous people in Manitoba who live along the far northern route.
She’s focusing on low-waste/sustainability for her trip. “Most of my gear I already had, and any new items, like wool base layers, I have tried to buy secondhand.” She’s sending any food packaging waste she accumulates to be recycled.
Traveling alone, she’s taken a variety of safety steps, including delaying the release of her social media posts about the trip so people don’t know exactly where she is. She also has a Garmin inReach that allows her husband and parents to always know exactly where she is and which gives her the capability to send and receive messages via satellite.
Williams began kayaking at age 7 at her grandparents’ summer home in Maine. “I’d spend each summer bombing around on the lake in one of two older Perception Acadias that we would borrow from the neighbors.”
She didn’t set out to be the first soloist to embark on the trip but found it difficult to find someone skilled who was willing to make the trek. Knowing she would be going alone, she brushed up on navigation, first aid, self-rescue and other skills.
Veteran advice
One of the people Williams turned to for advice was Sean Bloomfield, of the Twin Cities, who in 2008 made the journey with Colton Witte.
“She’s had a rough start with the storms and high river,” Bloomfield said.
One of the things he did as she planned her trip was to give her encouragement against naysayers.
“She’ll obviously have challenges doing it alone. People on social media were kind of doubting her and trying to get her not to do it. I told her we faced the same thing. I told her if she wants to do it, she should do it.”
Bloomfield said Williams will face some challenges using a solo kayak. “Part of the advantage of canoeing (upriver on the Minnesota) is that you have two people paddling. Once one paddles, the current pushes you back and the other person can paddle.”
He said she’ll also face some heavy work portaging around dams and other areas where she’ll have to pull her kayak and gear overland.
“When you get way up north, there are no designated portage routes. You just pick your way through.”
Bloomfield said paddling upstream on the 335-mile-long Minnesota River is a daunting task.
“She’ll get there. She just has to get through the Minnesota (River) and the rest is downhill.”
Bloomfield and Witte set what’s believed to be a record-setting pace on their trip. It took them just 49 days to complete the journey, while most everyone else who’s done it took more than 70 or 80 days. Williams hopes to finish in mid to late August.
“We weren’t trying to set a record,” Bloomfield said. “It was just so cold and we didn’t enjoy sitting on shore and being cold so we figured the best way to keep warm was to get in and paddle.”
The two also don’t have fond memories of their time around the Mankato area. They left in April and flooding and cold weather were setting in. Then Witte got food poisoning and spent a night in the St. Peter hospital.
“And Coltan was lovesick and I could tell he just wanted to go home. It wasn’t the best of times. But we both (later) went to college in Mankato so we have a lot better memories of Mankato now.”
In his book, Sevareid never specifically explained why he and his paddling partner took the route up the Minnesota and then on to Hudson Bay.
But Bloomfield said the best explanation he has heard is that Sevareid wanted to do an all-water route to Hudson Bay and they knew fur traders had done it, going from Fort Snelling to the fur-rich Hudson Bay area.
