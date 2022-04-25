A negative voice peppered James Harrison’s thoughts when, last summer, he stood to read aloud the work he had done in a local creative writing workshop.
The voice told him, “I can’t do this. This is just impossible.”
James, 23, was born with a cognitive disability that delays his reading and writing, said his mother, Traci Harrison. She physically writes for him, but his thoughts and emotions determine the words produced.
Until a couple of years ago, he couldn’t read his own work.
Standing to read in front of a small crowd outside Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm in summer 2021, James brought along his sister to help battle his self-doubt.
Throughout his childhood, he had learned how hard it was to ignore taunts from bullies or even rude jokes from friends. Support from his family and his faith in God had always helped him through.
His sister’s voice drowned out James’ doubt that day, he said. She reminded him that multiple peers with disabilities had finished the class and were listening. He wanted to read for them.
“That helped me understand that, ‘Wait, I should read more. I should help other people to read because I’ve been through the same thing as them,’” he said.
“I felt really confident because I felt like they believed in me, and I believed in them, and that they can do whatever they want,” James said of his peers.
A fresh round of fiction, nonfiction and poetry from James and other adult writers with disabilities will be published in May by Cow Tipping Press, whose founder is from Waseca. Writing workshops like the five-week course held in the Waseca Le Sueur Library in Waseca each spring aim to change the narrative on people with disabilities both “in practice and in print,” the press says.
This year’s group will showcase its work in a public reading at 6 p.m. May 16 at the library. Each student also met with an animator who will add visuals to one piece of writing.
Bryan Boyce, 37, started the nonprofit publishing press in 2016 to help more people with disabilities share their stories. He said the demographic is often written about, whether it’s a doctor diagnosing them or a case worker trying to help them, but seldom listened to.
While 600 students have gone through the ranks and had their writing published, the press has always doubled as a disability advocacy organization, Boyce said.
Teachers, who are usually college students, are trained to view the work of people with disabilities as uniquely valuable, not as flawed writing in need of fixing. And by empowering adults with disabilities who want to live independently, the press hopes to highlight their absence in most societal roles beyond menial labor.
“Often the status quo for people with disabilities is what they call the three f’s: food, file and filth,” Boyce said. Although those jobs are necessary and important, he said, “We want people with disabilities to have opportunities that aren’t that.”
Embodying that desire itself, Cow Tipping Press hires a host of apprentices who have disabilities.
Jake Lieser, of Faribault, participated in the writing workshop for a couple of years and eventually became an apprentice. He taught alongside a graduate student, Natalie Martell of Minnesota State University, who had led a prior class he took.
“Not hearing these stories for such a long time is hard,” Lieser said, “but now since they are getting released into the world, it lightens up the world a little bit.”
Boyce said the Waseca class has nurtured a pipeline of creative writing students from MSU.
Anthony Procipio Ross, who will graduate this May with his master’s degree in poetry, said the adults he taught this spring consistently inspired him with their unique interpretations of the world and a “tenacity to write, to show themselves on the page … with a level of vigor and intrigue that is consistently jaw-dropping.”
Originally from Kansas City, Procopio Ross has learned about parts of southern Minnesota through the lens of his students. He highlighted a poem by one student, Ben Sather, who wrote about his experience visiting the World’s Largest Candy Store along Highway 169:
“Yummy sweets, candy and soda
from all around the world.
Eyes see over a block long of candies,
pies, toys, smells of chocolates, fruits
that make my mouth water.”
“The way the student is just observing that moment is awe-inspiring,” Procipio Ross said. “It’s something that only that student could create. That type of urgency, that type of voicing one’s memories, is an important aspect of all of our creative lives.”
At the final class of the spring, Ben, 18, sat at a table with his mother to work on a prompt. His cerebral palsy impedes speech, so he types his thoughts onto his iPhone and she transcribes them into a notebook in sentence form. If Ben wants to say something, the software is connected to a speaker he carries with him.
The 2021 Waseca High School graduate earned academic honors, said Sue Sather, and his writings contain vivid accounts of his ever-evolving passions.
That evening he wrote about the calming effect of collecting and organizing music, usually in the form of cassette tapes and vinyl records. The basement of Sue’s house is Ben’s space, and photos show meticulously arranged cases of cassettes as well as 12 electric guitars, two acoustic guitars and three ukuleles.
One of his works, “Ben’s Poem,” describes a moment in which he was “so sad and lonely.” The salve to the negative feelings: music.
“Cow Tipping really helps a lot of kids to get out there and — and they have things to say, too,” Sue said. She looked at Ben as he nodded.
Angie Ulmen, 34, said she has found in writing a way to express her emotions in a way she never could in casual speech.
The piece she’s most proud to publish, “Dear Tracy,” is a letter to a friend Angie made while living at ICAN, a disability services provider in Waseca. Tracy Jevning founded ICAN in 2000 and led the organization until her death in 2017 due to cancer. She was 44.
“It’s OK,” Angie said, patting her chest. “She’s in my heart.”
Some of James Harrison’s most poignant writing is about his brother, Joshua. The siblings moved north to Waseca from Florida four years ago when their father started a new job.
Though the transition was sad, James wrote, their family banded together as Joshua progressed through high school. He plans to attend Winona State University after graduating this June.
James’ poem “Ode to Joshua” distills how the older brother is feeling:
“I love him like a kind giant. …
He will leave for college soon.
I’m going to miss him.”
But James has been proud to watch his little brother grow. He said his own wish is to eventually lead a more independent life.
Learning to write and read better is not only great fun, he said, but it furthers his mission to live on his own and give his mother more time to herself.
“When I write, sometimes I feel like God’s telling me, ‘This is what I want you to do. This is what I want you to write down.’ My feelings,” James said.
“What I want to do is write about that feeling of that negative voice — and taking it away.”
